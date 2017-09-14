Assisting Vs. Robbing Future Generations: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

This article is for my critics. I have not infrequently written about issues touching on debt – national debt, household debt, deficit finance, etc. I get the sense that many readers feel similarly, so in a sense, I’m playing to the fiscal responsibility crowd out there. But I occasionally hear from critics, publicly or privately, who object on moral or economic grounds to what they view as an overly conservative approach. I would normally like to quote my critics, but the last such communication I received was not particularly civil.

Nevertheless, I welcome the opportunity to explain my view. In actuality, I am probably less in the pro-thrift camp than assumed. Indeed, I see great value – economically and morally – in borrowing. I’ll go further. While I’d like to see us invest in our future, I can even accept borrowing at a national or household level when the purpose of the debt is not an investment but rather pays for current outlays. I’m a practical guy. I’m not going to call off a child’s music lessons because I’m having a tough month. That’s not good for my young prodigy or for the teacher, or for our relationship; it’s no way to run a household or a country. I’m an optimist and I am willing to wait out a rough patch.

Here’s the catch though. If I have to borrow in order to tide things over, being a responsible person, I recognize that I need to pay things back when I’m flush again. I think we can all see the difference between temporary borrowing to bridge a financial gap and shutting our eyes and accumulating debt. The former approach expresses hope, the latter delusion.

So when I criticize economic policies or personal behavior fostering more debt, my issue is not with borrowing per se, which can be a reasonable thing to do, but rather with the callous obtuseness of imposing current costs on future generations. Just as I desire to invest in my daughter’s musical future, with even greater intensity do I abhor the idea of handing her the bill for my frivolousness today. That is what I see happening in today’s economic conditions. Mounting and unceasing levels of government debt mean that future generations will have to finish paying our bills while scaling down their own benefits. That irresponsibility is the nub of the problem.

