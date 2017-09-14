Adamas Prepares For Parkinson's Launch

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) is a $460 million market cap company trading at $20.65 that is focused on temporal drug responses and cyclical timing patterns of disease states and drug tolerability in chronic neurologic disorders. By synchronizing the timing of symptoms to absorption patterns of treatments, lower doses of drug combinations may achieve maximal response. ADMS stock has enjoyed a nice upward bump in the burgeoning neurologic disorder market space, and the company is well-positioned with its unique timing approach to capture market share. Lead product GOCOVRI is indicated for treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. NAMZARIC, marketed by Allergan (AGN) via license agreement between Forest Laboratories and Adamas, is approved to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease in patients taking donepezil hydrochloride (such as in Aricept). The company is in phase 2 development of candidate ADS-5102 for multiple sclerosis walking and Parkinson's disease as an additional indication. ADMS is in phase 1 study of ADS-4101 for partial onset seizures in epilepsy, and recently demonstrated encouraging early results in it's time-release data. The company pipeline figure taken from their website is shown below:

ADMS announced on August 24, 2017 that FDA approved GOCOVRI as first and only medication to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson's patients. Clearly the market sees this as a positive for the company stock. The drug showed reduced dyskinesia in phase 3 studies (involuntary and non-rhythmic movements that interfere with daily living) and reduced OFF time (an unmet need in the space) in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa. GOCOVRI is delivered at night in a (large dose) of 274mg amantadine that delivers consistent levels of amantadine throughout the day. Phase 3 studies showed a 37% reduction in Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale versus 12% for placebo at week 12. Prior phase 2 study showed 46% reduction in dyskinesia rating scale, compared to 16% for placebo. Moreover, there was evidence in the phase 1 and phase 2 trials that GOCOVRI-treated patients experience a 3.6-4.0 hour increase in functional time daily (defined as ON time without problematic diskinesia) versus 0.8-2.1 hour increase for placebo-treated patients at week 12. ADS-5102 (GOCOVRI) was well-tolerated out to 88 weeks. The drug is expected to be launched in January 2018. The market to treat Parkinson's disease is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2021.

ADS-5102 (GOCOVRI) is also being evaluated for MS walking and additional indications for Parkinson's disease. With the approval of GOCOVRI in a related indication, these study now become a label expansion, with the Parkinson's additional indications being significantly de-risked. Phase 2 trial data in walking impairment associated with Multiple Sclerosis was presented at ACTRIMS forum 2017. 56 patients on ADS-5102 showed an approximate 17% placebo-adjusted improvement in walking speed in the timed 25 foot walk test. The drug was generally well-tolerated. Longer trials assessing the drug are ongoing. The market for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis is massive, estimated to reach $20 billion by 2024.

The company has licensed assets marketed by Allergan called NAMENDA XR and NAMZARIC, and Adamas is eligible to receive royalties on sales for treatment of Alzheimer's disease beginning in June 2018 for NAMENDA XR and in May 2020 for NAMZARIC. The market for treatment of Alzheimer's disease is expected to reach $13 billion by 2023. Thus a royalty could be a significant bump to the balance sheet.

ADS-4101 is in phase 1 development for treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy. ADMS reported data from 24 patients in a phase 1b study showing that its 600mg dose modified-release capsule taken once nightly achieved higher lacosamide plasma levels throughout the day and comparable tolerability relative to approved maximum 400mg dose of VIMPAT immediate release tablets (taken twice-daily as 200mg) in healthy volunteers. Average concentrations of lacosamide were 1.7-fold higher in ADS-4101 group. Treatment also resulted in better tolerance and reduced adverse events compared to VIMPAT-treated healthy volunteers. The data confirm the company's innovative steady state parmacokinetic profiling platform being used by the company to provide potentially better clinically meaningful treatments in neurological disorders. The global market for treatment of epilepsy is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2019.

Q2 2017 financial results showed the company reported a net loss of $20.7 million or ($0.93) per share. Research and development expenses were $7.2 million for Q2 2017. General and administrative expenses were $13.1 million. The company ended Q2 2017 with $144.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $35 million in funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners received at the closing of a $100 million royalty-backed loan financing. The company appears to be adequately funded for the foreseeable future, especially if its launch of GOCOVRI is well-received by physicians and patients.

Risks for the company include potential delays associated with large scale manufacturing for its newly approved product GOCOVRI, and/or poor launch possibilities. If the market is slow to receive GOCOVRI, there is still significant cost of its remaining pipeline clinical trials. However, its research and development costs appear to be declining and are well under control compared to others in the sector. Moreover, it is possible that label expansion for GOCOVRI could undergo long delays or not achieve FDA approval. However, there is no evidence that shows such pitfalls are in the company's immediate future.

Given the relatively small size of the market cap, Strong Bio regards ADMS as a worthy member of the biotechnology portfolio even at current prices. The indications for its approved drugs are large, and its pipeline expansions are well-focused and seem like they would carry good odds of approval. The company's unique circadian rhythm and timing synchronization technology has a lot of potential and gives the company a scientific edge on competition. Its partnership with Allergan "probably" confirms confidence in the industry for its technologies as well. Combined with its promising time-release pharmacokinetics, its looking like holders of ADMS will come out winners. Yahoo finance six analyst consensus target for ADMS is $35.17, quite a bit higher than its current price.

