Silver Seasonality At An Important Juncture

Softs: Cocoa is in a massive drawdown, lumber is near the yearly highs, and October has typically been strong for OJ.

Metals: September has historically been a pivotal time of the year for silver. Palladium is still in backwardation and gold is up ~15% YTD.

Grains: Wheat is down ~30% from the YTD highs, oats flipped back into contango, September has typically been a weak month for corn.

Financials: 30-year bond seasonality worked like a charm this year, EUR/USD 12-month momentum is positive, the S&P has closely tracked its 5-year seasonal average in 2017.

Energies: Heating oil is in backwardation, front-month nat gas is down -30% YTD, November has historically been the worst month of the year for WTI crude.

This is my weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energies

Heating oil (UHN) is now flat YTD, after being down more than -20% in June.

Heating oil is also one of the few commodity contracts currently in backwardation. This happens when contracts further out in time are actually priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure and contango detracts from returns. Most people are familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract.

Here's the average monthly performance for constant long exposure to front-month natural gas (UNG) futures. The data leans negative because the front part of the natural gas curve is typically in contango.

October and November have historically been weak for WTI crude oil (USO).

In fact, November has been the worst month of the year for WTI since 1997.

Financials

The 30-year bond (TLT) has historically done well during the summer months, as safe haven assets tend to catch a bid. This summer was no exception.

October has been the weakest month of the year for the 30-year since 1997.

EUR/USD (FXE) 12-month momentum is positive.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has closely tracked its 5-year seasonal average this year.

Here's a view of average monthly S&P performance.

Grains

Wheat (WEAT) completely retraced its earlier spike and is now down ~10% YTD.

Oat futures dipped back into contango.

September has been a very weak month of the year for corn (CORN) futures since 1997.

Metals

Mid-September has been an inflection point for silver (SLV) seasonality over the past few decades.

September has also been a weak month for platinum (PPLT).

Palladium (PALL) is the best performing precious metal YTD. The commodity is still in backwardation, implying that palladium users are needing to pay a high price for short-term supply.

Here's a view of gold (GLD) seasonality.

September has been gold's second best month of the year since 1997.

Copper (JJC) is up ~45% over the past twelve months.

Soft Commodities

Lumber is knocking on yearly highs.

On average, October has historically been the best month of the year for OJ futures.

Cocoa's (NIB) 12-month momentum hasn't been this depressed over the past ten years.

Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, let's look at the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for September. The best-performing contracts have historically been oats, gold, and the 30-year bond. The worst performers have been lumber, corn, and soybeans (SOYB).

Let's also analyze the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest. Refined petroleum products such as RBOB gasoline (UGA) and heating oil are in backwardation, and agricultural commodities like corn and wheat are in steep contango.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

