By David Lerman & Jodie Warner

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

John Ortberg, a clinical psychologist and a preacher from Menlo Park Presbyterian Church was preaching on the Parable of the Rich Man. The parable speaks about a man who, although abundantly blessed, chose to accumulate even greater riches, build even bigger barns, and perhaps retire rich and early. But unbeknownst to the gentleman in the story, his life would end that very night. The whole point of the parable suggests to us that no matter how hard you work, no matter how much you accumulate, one day your life will end. Ortberg took this topic of acquiring wealth and possessions and made an excellent analogy using the board game Monopoly: You can master the game, but eventually,

It all goes back in the box. All the houses, all the hotels, the railroads and utilities; even Boardwalk and Park Place all go back in the box.

Our lives (and deaths) that are all too often bent on acquisition of temporal things, parallel the game of Monopoly:

One day, someone runs a red light at a traffic stop, and it all goes back in the box. A man is jogging through the park and his chest feels like it’s going to explode; and in an instant it all goes back in the box. You are at the doctor’s office and he says it’s stage four cancer; and again it all goes back in the box. Houses, cars, clothes, and toys go back in the box. Filled barns and bulging portfolios and even YOUR BODY all go back in the box…

To some, discussing death and funerals is quite uncomfortable, yet it is an inescapable fact of life that we have to come to terms with. Those grief-filled days between death and burial (or cremation) usually fall into the hands of one of the nation’s 19,000 funeral homes.

There are currently 7 billion people living on our planet. Some are blessed with extraordinary health, while some face multiple medical challenges that many of us could never fathom. Some have big families, some have no family, and others are homeless. There are cat people, dog people, Cub fans, Yankee fans, Trump fans and Hillary fans, socialists, communists, Methodists, and atheists. The diversity of interests in the human species is awesome. But one thing we all have in common - we die. Every 500 milliseconds that pass by, one of Earth’s inhabitants expires. That’s 2-3 million individuals every year. And, no matter how much kale you eat, smoothies you consume, and workouts you sweat through, you will one day take your last breath. Despite a net worth of $75 billion, the world’s richest man will “go back in the box” and, upon his death, receive the same amount of real estate as you and I - SIX FEET. Death is nature’s greatest redistribution program. On average, women live to approximately 84 years of age. Men, on average, a few years less (the extra longevity for females is no doubt revenge for centuries of putting up with the all the dysfunctional characteristics of the y chromosome).

Caitlin Doughty, the author of When Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, a humorous book on mortuary science, comments:

Someone must take care of these corpses who have become unable at caring for themselves. Someone must pick them up from homes and hospitals and transport them to the places where we hide the bodies - mortuaries and coroners’ offices.

The largest publicly traded company in this mortuary and funeral space is Service Corporation International.

At In Sickness and Wealth (ISAW), our goal is to uncover investments in extraordinary companies that deliver value in business and in life. We usually do this by focusing on investing in healthcare companies that help conquer illness and restore our health. But sometimes medicine comes up short. Surgery and medicine can only do so much, and even the healthiest among us will eventually succumb to death. Indeed, many of us are making it into our 90s and some past the century mark. The last time I checked, however, the death rate hovered right at 100%. That’s where SCI comes into play. It’s aptly assigned to the “deathcare” industry, and while it goes contrary to what we like to focus on in this publication, it’s still an important industry that provides valuable services.

As much as we like to think we are in control of our lives, we are, most certainly, not. There are only two certainties: death and taxes. And, as John Ortberg would preach, it all goes back in the box; SCI is the largest in the business, of providing the “box,” as well as other funeral services, merchandise, cremations and other services such as pre-need funeral plans (plans that allow you to pre-pay your funeral expenses long before your death or the death of a loved one).

With a strange name considering SCI’s business line, Service Corporation International provides funeral services throughout North America. It currently has 1,563 funeral homes and 469 cemeteries scattered primarily throughout the U.S. and Canada.

SCI’s Founder and Chairman, Robert Waltrip, grew up in the 1940s in an apartment above his father’s modest funeral home business. In the 1960s, the young entrepreneur began acquiring rivals and consolidating their operations. In the 1970s, Waltrip named the business Service Corporation International.

The funeral industry, or “deathcare” industry, is a $16 billion per year industry. Most of the work is done by 25,000 small, independent, family-owned businesses. Despite its missteps and subsequent consolidation from 1999 to 2003, SCI is back in business acquiring many competitors. It now has a major market share of the deathcare business. Margins in the industry have risen from under 6 percent in 2008 to over 6.5 percent five years later (and SCI’s net margins are higher still, at 7.5 percent).

Source: SCI's Annual Report

Background and Investment Thesis

I first heard of Service Corporation International during an interview with Peter Lynch in the 1990s. His active management of Fidelity’s Magellan Fund, averaging annual returns of 29.2% between 1977 and 1990, earned him legendary acclaim – and made Magellan the best performing mutual fund in the world. He had amassed a significant position in SCI and made outstanding profits. I traded in and out a few times and did okay. By the end of 1999, SCI had over 4,000 funeral homes and 500 cemeteries throughout the world. It had embarked on an ambitious expansion strategy in Australia, the U.K., France, and a smaller presence in other European countries. As it tried to buy more market share and consolidate, prices for independent funeral homes were bid up to unreasonable levels as other financiers wanted a share of the space. The end result of trying to conquer the deathcare industry worldwide: SCI had amassed a huge amount of debt – $4 billion to be exact. The debt service became unbearable. Then, around 2000, reality took hold for SCI - Americans were living much longer than the experts thought. Longevity in the United States made huge leaps, and that demographic change – along with all the debt, rampant expansion and management miscues – forced SCI’s stock into a death spiral (excuse the pun). The shares plunged from $43 per share to under $2 per share in less than two years. The dividend was slashed, and losses mounted rapidly. It appeared the grim reaper of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy was going to pay SCI a visit (sorry I couldn’t resist - last one, I promise).

Between 2003 and 2005, the stock meandered between $2 and $7 per share. Then, an interesting development occurred that made me take notice of the company. My mother had decided to semi-retire. Her career came “full circle” in a manner of speaking, when she gave up running a skilled nursing home and took a position with an SCI funeral home in Arizona. Talk about a demographic shift (albeit a natural progression through the life cycle of humankind)! After an interesting tour one day at her new job, I decided to take a look at SCI again. Between the tour and hearing the average cost of a funeral, I found enough of a reason to do some detailed research. The stock was around $7 per share when the company embarked upon a cost-cutting strategy and divested some of its massive holdings of funeral homes around the world - cutting the number of facilities from 4000 to about 1,500. Despite the seriousness of SCI’s problems, its core franchise was still intact, and the potential for a major turnaround was evident. During 2004-05, I began buying around $7.00-7.90 a share. Thanks to Peter Lynch and a 30-minute tour by my mother at an SCI facility, I now have a triple bagger in about a decade. Next to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), SCI is my longest holding at a little over 11 years between the two purchases. And, absent a significant change in the business, like JNJ, there will be no reason to sell this holding either.

While it still maintains a high debt level (72% of total capitalization - we at ISAW like to see less than 40%), the debt SCI incurred recently was for two large acquisitions, including Alderwoods Group and Stewart Enterprises. The deals made Service Corporation International the largest operator of funeral homes in a largely fragmented industry. Truth be told, however, we would feel much more comfortable if it paid some of this debt down soon.

In terms of revenues, SCI commands a 16% market share in the U.S. and Canada. The dividend has been restored, and payouts have grown at a 17% clip over the past five years (see Figure 1 below for payout growth and share buybacks over the past decade). The yield now stands at approximately 2%, and my dividend yield on cost exceeds 5% on both purchases. SCI has made major share repurchases as well, helping to propel the stock. Shares outstanding have fallen from about 300 million to under 200 million. (See Figures 1 and 2 for payout and share buyback data, and for balance sheet and income summary metrics.)

Source: valueline.com

Figure 1. SCI’s Dividend and Share Buybacks over time

Source: SCI investor presentation to Oppenheimer Conference

Figure 2: Service Corporation International Metrics

Ticker SCI Market Capitalization $5.2 billion Price to Earnings Ratio 22.1 Relative Price Earnings Ratio 1.23 Dividend Yield 2.0% Dividend payout Ratio (2016 est) 43% Sales growth (estimated to 2020) 5.0% Earnings growth (estimated to 2020) 12.5% Dividend growth (estimated to 2020) 9.5% Return on Equity (2016 estimate) 18.0% Debt as a percent of Capitalization 72% Cremation services as a % of all services (2015) 51.6% Net Profit Margin 7.5% Funeral services as a % of all services (2015) 48.4% Demographic Trend Exceptionally positive Cremation/Funeral services trend Could negatively impact revenues 5-year annualized return (as of 9/13/17) 22.26% 10-year annualized return (as of 9/13/17) 11.95% 15-year annualized return (as of 9/13/17) 17.78%

Source: ISAW Research, Bloomberg, Value Line, Morningstar

While SCI is still a bit below its all-time high, it recently hit a multi-year high of $35. Over the 10-year period ending September 13, 2017, SCI returned about 12% annually, compared with 7.7% for the S&P 500.

Its return on equity over the past decade or so has risen from high single digits to just under 20% – an excellent level. SCI’s return on equity should come in around 18% in 2016, and Value Line estimates it will climb to 19.5% in 2017. Given where SCI was 12 years ago, it has made outstanding progress, especially given the number of years when ROE barely reached 10-11% and often stood at single digits.

Valuation: Despite the recent price correction, SCI’s P/E and relative P/E are running slightly higher than average. It will have to continue solid growth to justify the slightly higher P/E ratios.

Growth rates: Most analysts expect SCI to grow from mid-single digits to double digits, with dividend growth forecasted to grow at nearly 10%, earnings to grow a solid 12.5%, and revenues to grow at 5% over the next three to five years.

SCI has huge economies of scale. While its market share is north of 16%, in some markets, it’s more than double or triple that. In Florida, where it has a huge presence (elderly retirees make up a large percent of the population - a demographic obviously favorable to the funeral services industry), it has centralized embalming facilities and cremation centers (ugh) that allow SCI to save a ton on overhead, according to some of its competitors. SCI’s locations can share limos, hearses, and personnel… giving it further scale.

Forecast: With the aging of baby boomers and the nation as a whole, demographic tailwinds will certainly bring greater revenues to SCI. Notably, 10,000 people turn 65 years old each and every day.

A substantial amount of SCI’s outstanding shares – 35.5% – is held by four entities: Fidelity Management and Research and Abigail Johnson (Fidelity’s CEO) own 15% of the shares outstanding. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest asset manager in the world, owns 8% of the shares; Vanguard, about 6.5% outstanding; and SCI’s officers and directors own 6%. These large stakeholders are usually longer-term investors. My guess is that Fidelity’s position dates back to Peter Lynch’s position in the stock while at the helm of the Magellan fund.

Risks

Face it – it’s a good business. It has great market share and good margins. And, in the long run, as Keynes said - we are all dead (the deathcare industry does engender lots of puns). SCI has sold billions in pre-need policies and insurance and has solid backlogs as a result. We are all going to need a box. That said, there are some headwinds, though.

First, there is a growing trend toward cremation. With the average cost of a funeral approaching $10,000, even dying is expensive. Many have turned to cremation services, which run substantially cheaper. Cremation is roughly a quarter to a third of the price of a normal funeral. For pinched families who are grieving and don’t have religious grounds to avoid cremation, this choice makes sense. But for SCI and others, revenues suffer when cremation is chosen. Unless SCI can dramatically increase business in this product to compensate for the smaller revenue base, then sales trends will be adversely impacted.

The second risk that concerns me is SCI’s debt level. I like this company. It’s done well for investors over the last decade. But its debt is excessive – 72% of capitalization is high. While it is in much better shape than in 2000 when it had very high debt, with any downturn in the business or with adverse economic conditions, SCI stock could suffer a similar fate to 1999-2000.

Final Thoughts

SCI, notwithstanding the poor management decisions a couple of decades ago, has established itself as a dominating force in the death care business. The stock market couldn’t agree more given its five-, ten- and fifteen-year annualized returns are 23.6%, 10.9%, and 11.1%, respectively. Those numbers far outperformed the S&P 500 in every time frame. I believe they will continue. I would add to our ISAW positions in the mid to low 20s. For new positions, I’d consider anything 27 or under, an excellent spot.

Spend the afternoon. You can’t take it with you.

~ Annie Dillard

Eventually… it all goes back in the box.