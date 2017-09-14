Morguard REIT Trading At 45% Discount To NAV With 62% Insider Ownership

The REIT has challenges with its retail portfolio but 2018 should be substantially better.

Insiders own over 60% of the firm and are happy to increase positions with little fanfare.

The REIT world has one constant contradiction. CEOs rant on and on about how cheaply market values his/her company and then paradoxically issue more dilutive stock at low prices. Very few REITs actually refuse to issue stock when their stock is trading at a very low valuation. Even fewer buyback their own stock. Today we are going to talk about one that does.

Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) is poorly followed REIT trading primarily on the TSX under the symbol MRT.UN. The REIT owns a collection of high quality retail, office and industrial properties across Canada.

Source: Morguard Q2-2017 results

The split is about even between retail and office with a small percentage coming from industrial assets. Three reasons we own this REIT.

1) The valuation

Morguard REIT currently trades at a very reasonable 9X 2018 funds from operations (FFO). This is coupled with a 6.8% yield that is comfortably covered by internally generated funds with 68% FFO payout ratio. In addition to the price to funds flow, Morguard also trades at a 45% discount to the IFRS value of its properties.

Source: Author's calculations

2) No net dilutive issuance

Morguard REIT has a DRIP program in place. However units are issued at the average market price and not a discount. In addition as the units have been trading at a discount to NAV, Morguard REIT has been offsetting this through periodic unit buybacks.

Units outstanding (basic) on June 30, 2017 were almost 300,000 lower than those outstanding 18 months earlier.

3) Strong insider ownership and a parent who can't seem to buy enough of the company

In an era of externally managed REITs one has to appreciate an internally managed one when it comes along. This takes even a bigger significance when the internally manged REIT is over 60% owned by insiders. What makes this truly special is that the said insiders cannot stop buying the REIT when it is so undervalued.

Source: Morguard.Com

In the last 5 months, Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) has purchased 2% of the outstanding stock, pushing the diluted ownership to 62%! The average purchase price was $15.18 and at the current price of $14.20, we assume the insider buys will continue.

Conclusion

Morguard REIT is a compelling value down here and the insiders agree. While the retail exposure is a bit higher than we would like, the discount to NAV really makes up for this. The stock has poor coverage even on the TSX as the big banks are least interested in writing up stocks that have no need to issue equity through them. We think Morguard should comfortably generate 10% returns over the long run including the hefty dividend yield and with such alignment of shareholder and insider interests, you should be able to sleep soundly at night. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate Morguard REIT a 7.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to in Canadian dollars. Since this is a Canadian REIT, US investors may have taxes withheld depending on the account in which this is held.

