Why The Swiss Franc Will Weaken Massively When The ECB Starts To Taper

The time will soon come for what the Swiss National Bank terms the "significant overvaluation" of the franc to be unwound.

The EUR/CHF has become a forgotten currency pair since the Swiss National Bank gave up on its 1.2000 floor in early 2015.

It's not a matter of if but, rather, a matter of when the European Central Bank starts to taper.

It's been almost 10 years since the start of the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008, yet quite a few central banks still have their ultra easy monetary policies (i.e., negative interest rates, massive quantitative easing) in place. The European Central Bank (ECB) is one of these central banks. But is this policy still justified?

Eurozone Financial Conditions Index; Source: Bloomberg Professional Terminal.

The Financial Conditions Index uses money market spreads, credit spreads, equity index prices and equity volatility to measure the liquidity conditions of the financial markets in the eurozone. A measure below 0 indicates tighter financial conditions, and a measure above 0 indicates accommodative financial conditions relative to pre-crisis norms.

As can be seen in the chart above, the massive tightening in financial conditions during the 2008 crisis has now been addressed. Financial conditions have been just about at pre-GFC levels for the last three years. The tightening in financial conditions in 2011 was triggered by the ECB's premature hiking of rates in that year.

Since then, the ECB has been very careful in communicating its policies so as to not repeat the same mistake again. However, talk of tapering has been becoming more prevalent in recent weeks. This is the result of the ever-improving global macro environment, as well as the increase in asset prices (evident in stock prices continually making new highs).

As such, it is only a matter of time before talk of tapering translates into real action. What is the best trade to capitalize on this? One of the most neglected currency pairs in the last few years is the EUR/CHF. Since the debacle caused by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) removing their 1.2000 floor (in January 2015, just prior to the ECB going into another round of massive quantitative easing), most of the hedge fund community has treated that currency pair with apathy. Consequently, EUR/CHF has fallen off the radar of most speculators and investors.

EUR/CHF Monthly Ichimoku Chart; Source: Investing.com.

However, the recent breakout from the trading range that has been in place since early 2015 and the strong close above the monthly Ichimoku cloud are technical signals that cannot be ignored. Something has changed in the drivers of the market and a new uptrend has begun. Technical support is now at 1.1050, and first resistance is at 1.2000.

Chart of ECB Balance Sheet Size and EUR/CHF; Source: Bloomberg Professional Terminal.

From the chart above, it can be seen that occasions of a large expansion of the ECB balance sheet have coincided with the start of big down moves in EUR/CHF. This makes sense, as the large expansion of the ECB balance sheet triggers weakness in the euro and also increases safe haven flows into CHF.

The recent up move in the EUR/CHF was triggered by talk of tapering by the ECB. When tapering becomes more likely, CHF will likely continue to weaken aggressively. SNB is very unlikely to follow the steps of the ECB anytime soon, and probably will be one of the last central banks to exit from its ultra easy monetary policy.

With that in mind, building EUR/CHF longs on dips with a stop below 1.1044, an initial target of 1.2000, and an eventual target of 1.4000 is a trade with good risk/reward characteristics given the fundamental and technical picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUR/CHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm currently long EUR/CHF and looking to add to the position on retracements.