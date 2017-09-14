August Inflation: Better News For TIPS, I Bonds And Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits at this point would increase 1.7% in January, but there is one month remaining to complete the calculation.

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation increased 0.3%, which will boost TIPS principal balances in October and brings the I Bond's future variable rate up to 1.4%, with one month remaining.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 1.9%.

The consensus estimate for the August increase was 0.3%, so today's inflation report was an upside surprise, the first in several months and reversing a slight drop in inflation in July. The August numbers are significant because they set up a final inflation report in September that will determine both the new I Bond variable interest rate and the Social Security benefits increase in 2018.

Increases in the indexes for gasoline and shelter accounted for nearly all of the rise in headline inflation for August. In the lead-up and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey - which hit in late August - gasoline prices rose 6.3% for the month are now up 10.4% over the last 12 months. Shelter costs rose 0.5% are up 3.3% over 12 months.

It's interesting that costs for used cars and trucks fell 0.2% in August. This number is likely to turn around in coming months because thousands of vehicles have been destroyed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Food prices rose a moderate 0.1% in August and are up only 1.1% over the last 12 months.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set the future variable interest rate for I Bonds. For August, the CPI index was set to 245.519, a 0.30% increase from the July number. Over 12 months, non-seasonally adjusted inflation was 1.9% - seasonal adjustments always balance out over a year.

For TIPS. The increase in August's inflation index means that principal balances for TIPS will increase 0.30% in October. This breaks a trend of nearly flat principal adjustments, which fell 0.07% in July and rose just 0.09% for both August and July. Here are the new TIPS inflation indexes for October.

For I Bonds. The next adjustment to the I Bond's variable rate will come on November 1, based on non-seasonally adjusted inflation from March to September. So far, with one month remaining in that period, inflation is up 0.70%, which would result in a variable rate of 1.40%, still below the current 1.96%. Here is the trend, with one month remaining:

The September inflation report, which will be released October 13 at 8:30 a.m., will set up an interesting decision for dedicated buyers of I Bonds. Many of these investors have been holding out for a increase in the I Bond fixed rate in November. The current fixed rate is 0.0%, and an increase looks unlikely at this point. If an increase in the fixed rate looks unlikely, and the variable rate will fall on November 1, those buyers may want to invest before November 1. However: Wait until October 13 and beyond to make that decision.

What this means for Social Security benefits

Back in July, the Social Security Administration issued a report that projected a 2.2% increase in Social Security benefits in January. At the time, I thought this projection looked suspect, and today's data still reinforce that thinking.

If you want to know more about the COLA formula, read my recent article: The Formula: How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase In 2018?

In short, the COLA is based on a different inflation index - CPI-W - and is determined by averaging the indexes for July, August and September and comparing that number with the same average for last year. For August, the CPI-W index was set at 239.448, an increase of 0.3% from the July number.

CPI-W has increased 1.9% over the last 12 months, but that is irrelevant in the Social Security COLA calculation, which averages the indexes for July to September. At this point, we are looking at a 1.7% increase, with one month remaining. The averaging system is going to make getting to 2.2% very difficult, unless gasoline and other prices soar much higher this month. Here are the numbers:

Next week, on September 21, the Treasury will reopen a 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. I will be advancing that auction on Monday and reporting the results next Thursday. Follow me on SeekingAlpha.com for updates as they happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.