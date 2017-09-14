Dividend Champion, Contender And Challenger Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 18-22)

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 18th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 15th to capture the dividend.

Also, note that we are now under the "T+2" settlement cycle (it started September 5th). For a dividend investor, this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 25 1.14 9/18/2017 Champion Eversource Energy (D/B/A) (ES) 19 3.05 9/18/2017 Contender Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 15 2.32 9/18/2017 Contender Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 8 2.69 9/18/2017 Challenger Broadcom Limited - Ordinary Shares (AVGO) 7 1.66 9/18/2017 Challenger Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 19 7.34 9/19/2017 Contender W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 16 0.85 9/19/2017 -78.13% ******* Contender Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 15 1.88 9/19/2017 Contender Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company (GAIN) 6 8.36 9/19/2017 Challenger KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) 5 2.79 9/19/2017 Challenger LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 7 4.68 9/20/2017 Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.55 9/20/2017 2.70% Challenger Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 6 4.53 9/20/2017 Challenger Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) 5 3.95 9/20/2017 Challenger Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 57 2.63 9/21/2017 King Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 50 3.06 9/21/2017 2.04% King NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 21 2.39 9/21/2017 7.06% Contender Sempra Energy (SRE) 14 2.79 9/21/2017 Contender Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 13 2.22 9/21/2017 4.76% Contender Flowserve Corporation (FLS) 10 1.86 9/21/2017 Contender Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7 2.99 9/21/2017 Challenger Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 6 1.57 9/21/2017 25.00% Challenger Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) 6 1.67 9/21/2017 10.00% Challenger Convergys Corporation (CVG) 6 1.65 9/21/2017 Challenger Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 6 2.51 9/21/2017 42.86% Challenger Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 5 3.22 9/21/2017 Challenger Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) 5 0.83 9/21/2017 Challenger International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) 15 1.79 9/22/2017 7.81% Contender Portland General Electric Co (POR) 12 2.9 9/22/2017 Contender Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 5 1.07 9/22/2017 Challenger

I want to specifically highlight Altria's yearly increase is with this upcoming payment (and an 8%+ increase as well).

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

I want to point out WRB and the "dividend cut". From some research, WRB pays a varying amount so don't freak out that this payment is lower, it happens from time to time. Here is some of their dividend payment history, the $0.14 is actually a 7.6% increase over some of the past $0.13 payments.

Ex/Eff Date Type Cash Amount Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 9/19/2017 Cash 0.14 8/9/2017 9/20/2017 10/4/2017 6/13/2017 Cash 0.64 5/17/2017 6/15/2017 7/5/2017 3/13/2017 Cash 0.13 2/9/2017 3/15/2017 4/5/2017 11/29/2016 Cash 0.13 11/4/2016 12/1/2016 12/15/2016 9/16/2016 Cash 0.63 8/2/2016 9/20/2016 10/5/2016 6/13/2016 Cash 0.13 5/25/2016 6/15/2016 7/5/2016

One of the features of my site, Custom Stock Alerts, is receiving a text or email alert when one of your stocks will go ex-dividend soon so you can receive this tailored information automatically.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.