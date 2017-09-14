First Solar, Inc.: Suniva 201 Petition Ruling Due September 22nd

Based just on the facts and the deleterious economic impact of imposing tariffs and minimum prices on CSPV cells and panels, the USITC should find against the Petitioners, but this will be a political decision.

Utility, commercial, and residential scale solar project developers and installers emphasized that Petitioners were not Tier 1 module providers and banks and other sources of finance were reluctant to fund.

Suniva Inc. filed a Section 201 petition under the 1974 Trade Act ("Section 201") on April 26th of 2017 that requires the US International Trade Commission ("ITC") to determine if the importation of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells and modules has been a substantial cause of serious industry to the almost nonexistent domestic CSPV industry. ITC conducted hearings on August 15th for the injury determination phase of the Suniva Section 201 Petition and a decision regarding the injury claims based on the oral and written testimony presented by the Petitioners and counter by Respondents will be made by the commission on September 22nd.

In the event that the Commission makes an affirmative injury determination or is equally divided on the question of injury in this investigation, a hearing on the question of remedy will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. on October 3, 2017. Global safeguard investigations are not country specific. They involve imports of the products under investigation from all sources. However, Commissioners who make affirmative injury determinations are required to make additional separate findings for certain countries with which the U.S. has free trade agreements. These include the NAFTA countries (Canada and Mexico), Jordan, Australia, Colombia, Korea, Panama, Peru, Singapore, the CAFTA-DR countries, and Israel.

First Solar (not a CSPV manufacturer) (FSLR), Sunpower (SPWR), NextEra Energy (developer/owner of solar projects) (NEE), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Trina Solar (TSL), and Jinko Solar (JKS), amongst others, could be negatively or positively impacted by the outcome of the Suniva petition.

I published an article titled "Steel Tariff Case Could Provide Insight to Sunvia 201 Action" that provides an important primer on the Suniva 201 Petition and should be read in conjunction with this article. Interestingly, the Steel Tariff case before the Commerce Department that was discussed in the referenced article has still not been decided. As with the Suniva 201 Petition, there are many parties opposed to the imposition of Steel Tariffs due to the potential economic harm that would result. The concern of the opposing parties in both the Steel Tariff case and the Suniva 201 petition is that parochial political considerations specific to Trump campaign promises could negatively impact decision making processes within the Commerce Department and ITC, respectively. It is difficult to draw any conclusions from the delay in the Steel Tariff case decision, but it should be noted that Steve Bannon, who was the primary "economic nationalist" in the Trump administration, has departed. It now appears that the ITC will reach a decision on the Injury Phase of the Suniva 201 Petition prior to the Commerce Department decision on Steel Tariffs.

August 15th Hearings

A witness list and some of the written and oral testimony on the case may be found here on the ITC website. Please note that the website does not contain all of the witness testimony or letters to the commission, including two interesting post hearing letters filed by Duke Energy and the American Law Exchange Council that argued against the imposition of tariffs and minimum prices. These are discussed in more detail below.

Suniva and SunWorld's arguments remain the same from the initial petition to the ITC: 1) panel purchase decisions are based solely on price, 2) that a large volume of low priced modules flooded the US market during the Period of Interest ("POI") due to rapid panel production capacity expansion in Asia, 3) previous tariffs against Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers failed to produce a sustained benefit to US based manufacturers because new plants were opened elsewhere in Asia, and 4) that Petitioners' companies as well as other manufacturers went bankrupt during the POI because they could not compete against the low panel prices. The Petitioners provided a lengthy list of 30 other US based bankrupt manufacturers but none of them were significant in size.

Opponents in the case assailed Suniva and SunWorld for poor contract performance, including failure to deliver product in a timely manner and delivering product that was manufactured outside of the US when US produced panels was required. Opponents also focused on the failure of Suniva and SunWorld panels to meet minimum specifications in request for proposals. In addition, certain Opponents emphasized that neither Suniva or SunWorld were considered Tier 1 panel producers by the banks and project finance originators they worked with. A Bloomberg New Energy Finance ("BENF") graph illustrated that only 23% of bank and project finance providers responding to a questionnaire regarding the financeability of various panel manufacturers recognized the Suniva name. The following are excerpts from testimony by project developers of various sizes.

Borrego Solar:

In short, the real-world experience of large commercial segment customers like Borrego Solar disproves the claims of Suniva and Solar World that every solar panel is functionally equivalent to every other solar panel and therefore the unit price of the solar panel dictates the customer's purchase decision. That is not how the market works.

NRG Solar

Additionally, as initial installation costs compressed, lifetime modules perfomance became a more significant purchasing criterion and developers elected for 72-cell modules that incorporated the latest state-of-the-art technologies to reduce cell conversion efficiency degradation. The only available sources of 72-cell modules with these specifications for most o f the period of investigation were foreign - neither of the petitioners in this case had a product that they offered at these specifications, and certainly not at the scale or quality we required. In addition to this inability to meet our essential technical requirements, there were other reasons why we and other purchasers like us were unable to purchase products from the petitioners during the period of investigation. We needed our suppliers to be thoroughly accepted by our financing sources. Thurs, we needed them to operate at multi-GW scale. We needed them to offer evolving product designs for long-term perfomance. We needed them to ensure on-time delivery. And we needed high standards for quality. Throughout the POI, neither petitioner could meet any of these standards for qualification

NEXTracker

On September 15, 2015, we awarded SolarWorld a $32M Purchase Order for 156,000 solar panels over the coming year. The order specified 72- cell solar panels, which for technical reasons are needed for most utility applications.

SolarWorld accepted the order but then had a range of problems fulfilling it, starting with deliveries that were late by 6 weeks or more. When the panels finally came, we discovered from the labels that they were actually made in Thailand, not Oregon. Additionally, non-conformance with technical specifications required us to modify the panels in a third-party warehouse. (10) The large magnitude of the operational problems SolarWorld had in fulfilling the 72-cell panel deliveries ultimately led NEXTracker to cancel the balance of the Purchase Order, after only 10% of the panels had been delivered. SolarWorld recognized their failings and accepted the cancellation with no penalty, after crediting us for the cost of bringing their panels within specification. After this fiasco, we disqualified SolarWorld from our vendor list.

The Solar Energy Industries Association emphasized the disparity in the size of the Petitioners and the size of the solar industry as a whole.

The broader solar industry that SEIA represents is made up of over 260,000 workers, a number of whom are here today because their livelihoods are at stake. One out of every 50 new jobs created last year in the United States was a solar job. Solar is an American success story, whose future remains bright. Its continued success could be destroyed by the misguided actions of the two Petitioners and their small group of supporters - whose workers represent less than 1% of all those that work for this dynamic American industry.

Amy Grace of BNEF provided interesting testimony regarding the trend in solar panel pricing, wholesale energy pricing, historic solar panel installations, and drivers for demand for 2018 to 2022 solar demand. Here oral testimony may be found here and several graphs supporting her testimony may be found here.

Duke Energy filed a letter with the ITC on August 21st arguing against the petition. The full letter may be found at the bottom of this article. Duke Energy is significant due to its size ($60 Billion EMV) and its operational footprint, which includes 15 states that Trump won during the presidential election. The following quote encapsulates Duke's argument against the petition.

As an active market participant in this sector, Duke Energy relies on access to solar [crystalline silicon photovoltaic] modules at globally-competitive prices to provide cost-competitive solar power to our customers. Competitive module pricing is critical to justify future investment to our regulators and is directly correlated to our ability to grow our renewable portfolio for the benefit of customers and shareholders.

In addition to Duke, a bipartisan group of 69 Senators and Congressmen and conservative think tanks the Heritage Foundation and the American Law Exchange Council (read here) have also come out against the Suniva Petition.

What Happens if Suniva Wins?

Probably the most compelling argument against the Suniva 201 Petition is that it is unlikely to have an impact on the two companies which filed the Petition. Suniva has no manufacturing employees and the hedge fund that owns most of its debt and that is financing the 201 Petition is viewed as merely attempting to recoup its outstanding loans to Suniva.

SunWorld, per its testimony to the ITC, is down to 300 US manufacturing employees and it has put its Oregon manufacturing facility, which employees these workers, up for sale. Its parent company has filed for bankruptcy. Neither of these companies has the financial resources or manufacturing scale to compete even if the ITC found that they suffered injury due to imports and the Trump Administration elected to impose the requested tariffs and minimum pricing. In addition, by filing this petition, it has alienated the very companies that it would need to win back as customers. This article discusses the backlash against Suniva and SunWorld at the Solar Power International Conference.

Forecast?

If it was based solely on economic impact, this petition would be rejected, but Trump's particular brand of trade politics may play a role in the ITCs decision. Will the ITC function independently or will it yield to administration pressure? As suggested in this recent Axiom article (I disagree with the anonymous administration official), Trump wants a trade win. The one thing the article is correct about is Trump is unpredictable and he is also readily influenced by others. The broad opposition to the petition, particularly amongst conservative think tanks, is likely to win the day. The odds of the Petition being rejected should be much better than a coin flip, but, with Trump, a black swan outcome is always possible.

