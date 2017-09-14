Michael Kors' Wobbly High Heels

Trim down the company, sell off the silly stuff and the downtown "Des Moines" retail stores and redefine the brand along social entrepreneurship. PE players, are you listening?

Management thinks they can "market up" with a genuine lux brand like Jimmy Choo, but their existing record is horrible.

The existing management of KORS has a delusional notion the "affordable luxury" brand Michael Kors brand is on par with Hermes, Vuitton, etc.

One of the first things a lifeguard learns is to not let the drowning person drag you down with them.

That lesson is applicable to the takeover of Jimmy Choo by Michael Kors (KORS).

My regular followers here know that I am a harsh critic of poor management, particularly those managers who, in my opinion, put their interests before the company or its shareholders. (I'm even more harshly critical when management puts customers last.)

I have been a harsh critic of John Idol and his KORS team for quite some time. The Jimmy Choo shoe acquisition does nothing to improve their standing in my view.

Kors has been riding high since it announced the Jimmy Choo acquisition and revised its forward earnings on August 7th. But even a glance at the Kors press release will show that the faux Kors "luxury" brand is failing and has been failing.

Let's look at Kors three year P&L Stack:

Income from operations is down nearly 1000 basis points as a percentage of sales since the same quarter of 2015. Most of this is attributable to an increase in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expense, which increased nearly 800 bps as a percentage of sales compared to 2015.

Idol & Co. also benefited from an effective tax rate in 2018Q1 at 16.3% that was considerably less than the 29.4% of 2016Q1.

Finally, diluted EPS was improved by nearly 22% reduction in outstanding shares because of stock buy-backs made since FY 2016. EPS in 201Q1 would have been only $0.63 per share without the buybacks.

So, while Kors has maintained EPS, more or less, Kors has done so by stock buybacks, not by improving - or even maintaining - earnings from operations.

I've written before that Michael Kors management was inept and unrealistic. They continue with this utterly ridiculous mid-1960s "jet set" theme (it was mentioned THREE TIMES in the earnings call!) that is better suited to a remake of a Sean Connery era James Bond film. (Somebody should tell the Kors C-Suite that Connery did his last Bond film nearly 35 years ago.)

Simply put, Idol & Co. just don't get it. They don't get today's consumers. What's worse, it appears from various statements in the earnings call that they are unwilling to listen to the voice of the customer. Idol & Co. want to give consumers what they think consumers want - "jet set", faux velvet rope exclusivity - rather than what consumers say they want. It seems KORS management has never heard of a focus group, a marketing survey, or any other means to assess consumer sentiment and desires.

Looking Forward:

Kors Acquisition of Jimmy Choo plc is expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to documents filed by Jimmy Choo. While the deal is largely set, another bidder could always come in to bust it up by making a higher offer that Kors cannot or will not match.

According to official filings, at least for the time being, Idol & Co.

"expects Jimmy Choo to operate as it does today under its existing management team, including Chief Executive Officer Pierre Denis, Creative Director Sandra Choi and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sinclair, within the Michael Kors organization, so as to ensure that the DNA of the Jimmy Choo brand is maintained and best positioned for future development and growth."

That's probably a good thing, because KORS management really doesn't bring much to the table.

But will faux "affordable luxury" brand Michael Kors dilute the real luxury Jimmy Choo brand?

In my view, if Jimmy Choo shoes are sold in Michael Kors retail stores, or if Michael Kors handbags are sold in Jimmy Choo stores, the Choo brand will be diluted.

We should also note that Kors paid pretty dearly for Jimmy Choo: 17.5 times EBITDA, according to Choo's filings, in an industry were such acquisitions usually run about 10 or 12 times EBITDA. (Coach (COH) acquired shoemaker Stuart Weitzman for about 10 to 12 times its estimated adjusted EBITDA, the industry average, according to published reports.)

The End Game

A smart private equity firm, or a consortium of them, might buy out Kors, after the Jimmy Choo acquisition, fire the tone-deaf management and sell off the sum of the parts (SOTP) and go to an "asset light" model. As we have related previously, a trimmed-down KORS itself should be built around the already considerable social entrepreneurship and inclination of Michael Kors, the individual.

But first, business operations would need to be addressed.

A number of KORS retail leases are not really in keeping with a genuine "luxury" brand. They're not in the Ginza or the "Golden Triangle" of Beverly Hills; they're in places like West Des Moines. They do little or nothing to advance the exclusive nature of the brand.

These stores might be reallocated either within the group (e.g., to be exclusively fashion or shoes); sold off with some of the non-core business (the faux Fitbit or jewelry operations); or simply sold off to a totally unrelated third party.

The KORS newly acquired Chinese operations, particularly distribution, could be highly valuable as a licensee of multiple third party fashion brands. The Chinese operations for KORS would distribute its own brands, but also those of up-and-coming fashion brands that lack the bandwidth to access and maintain higher-end fashion distribution and marketing in Asia.

Finally, a KORS acquisition by a PE group, followed by a SOTP sale would allow the acquiring company to sell off the "nonsense" items - men's clothing, faux Fitbit, watches, jewelry etc. -- that KORS management "jet set" oriented management had brought to market in a failing attempt to keep the brand relevant.

A New Michael Kors

Presuming that, after a SOTP sale, the KORS brand's business operations are limited only to its leather goods, fashion, a few highly, high-end, selective retail locations, and a licensing of the Michael Kors brand name, the reorganized company could carry out the kind of ultra-ethical sourcing, social entrepreneurship, and extraordinary customer focus we discussed in a previous article, with a small percentage of gross receipts going to one of Michael Kors various charities.

Those business lines that are sold off, but that desire to continue to use the Michael Kors brand name and logo under a licensing arrangement would be obligated to follow the same ultra-ethical sourcing regimen as KORS, as licensor, uses. KORS itself would have a "best in class" ethical sourcing operation for the fashion industry, with regular audits, surprise inspections, etc. (While many brands pay lip service to "ethical sourcing", there is plenty of abuse of obfuscation with third party contractors. In my vision, KORS would be the "Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval", a brand with unassailable standards.)

Summary:

Michael Kors is a good brand, but mismanaged with an utterly laughable wannabe "Jet Set" brand strategy. Trying to grow it by acquisition is exactly the wrong strategy over the long-term.

Nevertheless, KORS is an attractive target for PE/turnaround players who would are inclined to do the heavy lifting to make it an iconic, highly respected, global brand defined by the good it does across the world; a brand most people would be proud to own and display for what it says about the company and its customers.

Investors on a long time line might nibble around for far-out of the money calls options on the off chance a PE /turnaround player sees what we see. Otherwise, we expect this brand to amble along, but with little or no growth, in the $40 to $55 range, closer to the lower end, but with no real serious, sustained, growth.

_______________________________________________

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

If you like our perspective, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.