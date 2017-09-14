ROTY Volume 1 Edition 30: Nuggets From Recent Presentations And Updates

Sometimes the best decision is to avoid trading and hold tight, closely monitoring holdings. As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

We recently rounded out a full position in GlycoMimetics, and a comparison of GMI-127 to Vyxeos bodes well for future value creation (and a possible takeout).

Sarepta's story is getting better and better, with forward looking investors most likely to benefit as the company executes on its mission to address all DMD patients.

Welcome to the 30th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

The ROTY model account continues to appear well positioned for catalysts coming in the next month and I remain quite optimistic.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- The company presented at Rodman and Renshaw. I wanted to highlight two slides that I thought really said it all about the value proposition for investing here.

On the uniqueness of tivozanib in the competitive landscape as seen via TIVO-1 results:

On the balance of PFS with unwanted adverse events:

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- I wanted to highlight two tidbits from their presentation at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Broker Conference. My emphasis is in bold.

On golodirsen showing greater distribution than was observed with eteplirsen:

I mean, the therapy is working. It's getting to the right place. It's doing the right thing at the RNA level. It's creating the right messenger RNA with the skip 53. And then we look at using Western blot at dystrophin levels and as you point out, we had 1.02, little under 3.5x as much dystrophin versus baseline as we saw with eteplirsen. And then we looked at our muscle map, immunohistochemistry, and what we saw was that the dystrophin was located in the right place, that it seemed to be getting to the sarcolemma, and that it was well distributed, so the presumption would be that it would be functional dystrophin and helpful.

On shortening the amount of follow-up needed prior to filing for approval:

I think that is going to be a great question that we're going to have to raise with the FDA and frankly, find out. One of the questions the FDA - let's assume that the FDA was amenable to considering some process that was more accelerated than a placebo-controlled trial. I mean obviously, the very question you have to ask is, how much follow-up do you need and what amount of safety data do you need? I wouldn't want to presume it until I speak to them. There are a lot of ways to do that - preapproval, post approval and the like - but that's going to be something we're just going to have to talk to the FDA about and take advice from them.

Also, here is a nugget from their presentation at Baird on future promise, addressing more DMD patients and accelerated development efforts:

So we are driven middle of the strapline to figure out exactly how we can accelerate the way we're looking at covering it as much as we think we state as possible. And we're going to as rapidly as possible begin to sequence new treatments for the other exon amenable till now. For a number of - maybe the next four or five we're going to figure out four clinical programs that we're going to do that. And one of the issues that we're trying to figure out as a group is to what extent do that with PMO, at what point do we start thinking about PPMO in these cases if we get good signals on tox and we get confident on the tox of this drug. But between those two we're going to rapidly beginning to sequence exons and go after the next stated four large areas. And then beyond that we're going have start building up a dataset and now this is going to become more of a regulatory issue with the FDA. If we're successful in clinical development of three, or four, or five in these, then there is this tail of an enormous number of them. They're very small. You get down to less than - about 1% or less than 1% of DMD. We're not walking away from those folks, just we're going to find an avenue. That avenue is going to obviously require involvement with the FDA, we're going to have find some alternative pathway. Once we get very confident, not only on efficacy but probably, I think it's importantly, safety. And then we'll find some regulatory pathway into an issue with the FDA on that and find the way to cover all these children. And that's a little bit out in the future. But I think the immediate next step is start sequencing a number of the other exons either in PMO, or PPMO, or both and get into the clinical strategies.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- Here is one slide from their recent presentation that highlights the value proposition.

GMI-127 as a highly valuable AML asset (keep in mind Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired Celator for $1.5 billion to get its hands on Vyxeos):

Complete remission rates significantly exceed that of Vyxeos in its pivotal trial, while durability has continued to hold up well (100% of responding patients remain in remission at 6 months).

None, but I am monitoring closely both the ROTY model account and Contenders List for any possible changes. Remember, the idea is not to trade just for the sake of trading. Only when conviction is involved in one way or another will we make a move.

