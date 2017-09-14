A Conservative Consumer Products Income Company With Total Return Slightly Below The DOW Average

Procter & Gamble slow growth can continue with more to come with population growth and the consolidation of its many products and increased margins.

This article is about Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the largest consumer products manufacturers and why it's a buy for the income investor who wants a defensive company that has a solid dividend record.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Procter & Gamble is the twelfth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company, 3M (MMM), and four another's which have fair potential, Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE) and now we add Procter & Gamble (PG), which is a buy for the income investor. The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of Procter & Gamble will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Procter & Gamble passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Procter & Gamble does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 56 years. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 3.0%. The dividend growth rate is slow, about 3%/year and is therefore a buy for conservative income investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is relatively high at 70%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PG easily passes that. Procter & Gamble is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $237 Billion. The size of Procter & Gamble plus its cash flow of $13 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 8.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PG fails this guideline since the total return is 53.65%, less than the Dow's total return of 66.36% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,900 today. This makes Procter & Gamble a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has future growth potential as the company's product line is enhanced with the added plus of President Trump cutting corporate taxes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be 3 stars or better Procter & Gamble's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $100.0, passing the guideline. PG 's price is presently 10.5% below the target. PG is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 22, making PG a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady income and moderate growth looking forward long term. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a high yield and the growth of the dividend is fair in a very defensive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PG interesting is the dividend yield and the defensive nature of its business.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. PG's total return slightly under-performed the Dow baseline in my 56 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 53.65% makes Procter & Gamble a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a above average yield for the income investor. Procter & Gamble presently has a yield of 3.0%, which is above average for the income investor and does has fair growth of the dividend with 66 years of increases. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.71/quarter, or a 3% increase in April 2018.

DOW's 56 month total return baseline is 66.36%

Company Name 56 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Procter & Gamble 53.65% -12.71% 3.0%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Procter & Gamble has a fair chart with a slow steady up trend in a long term pattern with a bit of volatility in 2015.

PG data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 27, 2017, Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $0.85 that beat expected by $0.07 and was higher compared to last year at $0.71. Total revenue was higher at $16.08 Billion less than a year ago by 0.1% year over year and beat expected by $60 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $1.07 compared to last year at $1.03 a nice increase. The graphic below shows the last year's earnings changes. Source: Procter & Gamble earnings call slides

Business Overview

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest manufacturer of consumer products in the United States and in foreign countries. PG's revenue comes 57% from foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Procter & Gamble is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin. "

Over all Procter & Gamble is a business with a moderate CAGR projected growth that performs with the market long term. PG really likes a good economy. If you want a high relative income stream in a defensive business then PG may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 27, 2017 earnings call, David S. Taylor (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, President) said:

I want to start my comments this morning where I ended them on the call last year. Our standards are high. We aren't satisfied which just being a little bit better than last year. We want to be the best. And we're determined to win. We are making progress, but we know there's more work to do. Our objective is very clear. Balanced top and bottom line growth that consistently delivers total shareholder return in the top third of our peer group. The work we've began and the progress we've made have us building toward this level of results. Now as an organization, we are accelerating efforts to execute and deliver on the plans we've put into action. Achieving our objectives will not only require continued focus as an organization, but also that we prevent anything from derailing the work that is delivering improvement. We're working to accelerate organic sales growth by strengthening and extending the advantages we've created with our products and packages, improving the execution of our consumer communication and on-shelf and online presence, and ensuring our brands offer superior consumer value in each price tier we choose to compete."

The graphic below shows the moderate growth for 2018 of 5-6%. Source: Procter & Gamble earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Procter & Gamble and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways

Procter & Gamble is an investment choice for the income investor with high yield and growing dividend with a high PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider PG as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio but will not buy it now because it has no open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.0% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well over done.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it to see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate .This gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M : Dividend King With Great Total Return".

Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. Bought to close this position and wrote LB calls up and out of LB October 40's

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.