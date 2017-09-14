Will The Fall Season Add (Pumpkin) Spice To Starbucks' Earnings?

Starbucks decision to shutter Teavana’s loss-making standalone outlets has positive implications for Starbucks in the years ahead: it isn’t discontinuing a beloved product so much as trimming the excess fat.

The ‘early’ release of Starbucks’ immensely popular Pumpkin Spice Latte is likely intended to boost same-store traffic as fans of the drink flock to get their PSL 'fix'.

Analysis

We believe Wall St. is continuing to undervalue Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Despite a record third quarter, shares are depressed due to less-than-expected same-store sales. We believe the early release of PSL will bump same-store sales, helping to assuage Wall St.'s concerns. We also believe Starbucks' decision regarding Teavana will improve performance in the years to come. Furthermore, the dividend remains solid, and we therefore reiterate our Price Target of $65 over the next 12 months.

Pumpkin Spice Season has arrived early

Starbucks (SBUX) began rolling out its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) earlier-than-usual this year, causing grumbles among staff and sowing confusion (and angst) among customers who were expecting the drink to make the rounds later on in the month, as the weather cooled and leaves turned their shade.

What's probably getting missed amidst the grumbling of the 'unfortunate' consumers who haven't been able to get their PSL's (as the product is popularly known) yet - but who are happy to buy the drink, early or otherwise - is that this early 'PSL season' is aimed at Wall Street.

After all, while the coffee behemoth recently announced record quarterly results, its global same-store sales numbers disappointed the Street, rising by just 4% compared to the consensus estimate of 4.9% growth. Meanwhile, Starbucks also announced that it was closing all its Teavana outlets by spring of next year, thereby commencing a new chapter for its $620 million investment.

By pushing forward the release of its best-selling seasonal beverage, Starbucks is likely hoping to goose same-store traffic for its fiscal fourth quarter, perhaps allowing it to ensure the attainment of - and perhaps even surpassing - its guidance of 3% to 4% global comps growth.

About that Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte is serious business - according to one estimate, the seasonal product has created a $500 million industry all by itself. Starbucks has sold over 200 million cups of the beverage since introducing it in 2002 and it generates at least $80 million in revenue each fall for the Coffee giant. On that basis alone, we can estimate that Pumpkin Spice Latte provides close to $0.01 in earnings per share for the company - a significant contribution from a single, seasonal product line that is still sold primarily in the United States (it is not available as a seasonal drink globally like Caramel Macchiatos or Café Mochas - but in select international markets subject to local tastes).

In that sense, the PSL is essentially a 'halo product' for Starbucks - essentially enticing customers to feel the 'holiday season' early and perhaps encouraging them to spend more freely at Starbucks' outlets. It is also indelibly linked to Starbucks' brand and generates significant mileage on social media as well as other more traditional forms of mass coverage. By releasing it early - and perhaps purposely limiting its immediate availability - Starbucks generates pent-up demand for a product that might also generate additional purchases of other products from its outlets. This is critical in a tough retail environment where sales at establishments like Starbucks are only growing at a pace that is close to the rate of inflation.

Hold the Tea Brand… but not the Tea Stores

The closure of Starbucks' Teavana outlets, barring legal issues with a large mall operator that could lead to a financial settlement, is actually a welcome development for Starbucks since it will ultimately lead to a more focused company that operates with a slimmer footprint. The reality is that its Teavana locations were significantly underperforming and the company actually reported a $112 million loss in the 3rd quarter for its All Other Segments unit - more than seven times the loss this unit incurred a year ago.

Investors should note that All Other Segments includes Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee and Starbucks' Reserve and Roastery businesses - but it's clear that Teavana was the main drag with the company disclosing a $102.3 million asset-impairment charge against its Teavana investment. In that light, it's probable that much of the 9% decline in comps for All Other Segments came from Teavana's underperforming locations.

Fans of Teavana should note that Starbucks isn't discontinuing the brand. Doing so would be a counterproductive exercise for Starbucks; Teavana is a well-known international brand with a good following and with Starbucks' significant 'own-brand' footprint, it can easily distribute Teavana products globally using its existing facilities, whether these are company-owned or franchised.

What's more, doing so actually complements Starbucks' lunch-menu strategy because - as it does with food - selling another complementary product helps to spreads Starbucks' overhead across a broader expanse of revenue. Indeed, Starbucks noted in its 3rd quarter earnings call that it anticipates selling $1.6 Billion of Teavana-branded beverages through its Starbucks outlets this year - and that its revenues have grown by 40% since Starbucks launched Teavana Stateside half-a-decade ago.

More importantly, Teavana has been immensely popular is Tea-drinking nations such as Japan and China, where sales have grown by 60% in the year since it launched in those locations. This is significant because Starbucks now owns and operates all its stores in Mainland China, where same-store sales grew by 7% a -300 bps above its global average - driven by a 5% increase in transactions. Having Teavana available at Starbucks stores in China may be one way to entice non-Coffee drinkers to visit its establishments, where they can be enticed to sample its expanding lunch menu and, just maybe, its Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Dividend Remains Solid

As a consequence of its failure to surpass Wall Street's revenue expectations (earnings were in-line, like they've been the two prior quarters), Starbucks' shares have traded with a downward bias for much of the last month.

When we wrote about Starbucks in late June, we made the case that Starbucks' menu expansion boded well for the company in that it allowed Starbucks to spread its significant overhead across a greater swathe of revenue and that more items could help boost sales. Our central thesis is still intact and, in fact, Starbucks shares had gained nearly 2% between the release of our recommendation and Starbucks' disclosure of its third quarter earnings - when its lukewarm same-store numbers and the short-term implications of closing Teavana stores rattled investors.

Nonetheless, smart dividend-focused investors will note that Starbucks' falling share price has made its industry-leading dividend yield more attractive. Moreover, at 1.82%, Starbucks' dividend yield is now more closely-aligned with the yield of the S&P500 - so investors who buy the stock today aren't necessarily giving up significant cash earnings by buying Starbucks instead of other, perhaps less-appealing, S&P500 plays that come with higher cash payouts.

Conclusion

After seeing Starbucks' quarterly results, analyzing its decision to shutter its Teavana stores and its strategy of releasing PSL 'early,' we see no reason to change our assessment of Starbucks. Our central thesis remains the same: Starbucks' menu diversification strategy, of which Teavana is a critical component, is essential for the company to successfully grow its earnings over the next half-decade. If anything, the reduction of the drag caused by Teavana's standalone outlets should be welcome to investors since these could add around $0.01 to $0.02 to earnings beginning with Starbucks' fiscal 2018 third quarter.

We therefore reiterate our view that investors should buy the stock now. We anticipate that Starbucks' earnings will come in at $2.06 per share this year, in-line with the upper-end of company's 2017 guidance. Meanwhile, we remain confident that the company will post earnings in the $2.45 range by 2018 and that, given a reasonable 24-times earnings ratio for Starbucks - other competing companies trade at nearly 30-times earnings - its shares should be worth $65.

Combined with its current dividend yield of 1.82%, investors could now be looking at a 20% total return over the next 12 months. Such a return should add a good level of spice to investors' portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.