Nordstrom: M&A target amid growing signs of stability in the retail sector

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has had active buyout rumors circulating since summer and the process looks to be winding down with a potential payoff coming soon for investors. The buyout looks favorable for both the Nordstrom family and its partners when looking at the numbers and for shareholders who have entered the stock recently as the hyped and exaggerated death of retail continues to give good entry points in quality retail merchants who could grow and prosper after the worst of retail exits the market and cash flows and new strategies stabilize. Signs are also starting to point towards an upbeat holiday season which might be bullish for Nordstrom's even if the privatization deal stalls or fizzles out.

The Nordstrom family is potentially entering the final stages of a go-private deal it began this last summer with a potential $1 billion dollar equity investment from private-equity firm Leonard Green along with $7-$8 billion in debt financing from banks to finance the deal. Cowen group predicts a 60%-70% probability of a sale at this point in the process as funding looks to be coming together along with stabilization of sales in Nordstrom. The potential final buyout could be lucrative with a $70 takeout scenario proposed by Gordon Haskett's Chuck Grom based on the last 10+ years of retail takeout transactions fetching 9.4X trailing 12 month EBIDTA (approximately a 30% upper end buyout premium based on current pricing).

The deal looks good for the Nordstrom family because they have a personal interest in the company of course, and the fact that the death of retail scare and the rise of Amazon (AMZN) have helped shave 40%+ from its all time highs in 2015, along with an over 20% drop from the highs set at the end of 2016.

JWN data by YCharts

This drop in market cap has happened even though the company has been faring better recently when second quarter earnings surprised with a 1.7% same store sales gain (against expected -0.5% decline by analysts). Nordstrom even revised upward its guidance for full year 2017 sales growth at the high end of the 3%-4% range while it raised EPS guidance from $2.75-$3.00 a share to $2.85-$3.00 a share as it tries to be cautious in its guidance going forward. None of this marks a massive turnaround, but might mark more of a stabilization in the space and cash flows, which should help the Nordstrom family get the debt financing they need for the purchase.

Signs are showing up that the retail sector might be bracing for a very nice shopping season this year, which may help the stock gain momentum even if the deal does not materialize. Target Corporation (TGT) recently disclosed that it plans on hiring 100k seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season, which is a full 40%+ more workers than it hired last year when it hired 70K new workers. Besides some uptick in hiring, a lot of retailers are rolling out new products and new store concepts trying to drive customer business.

Nordstrom is starting to test out a new concept store called "Nordstrom Local", which will not feature clothes, but instead services like manicures and on-site tailoring. These small custom stores might be appealing in big cities or even perhaps down the road as build-ins in bigger retail stores where Nordstrom has the space to incorporate these small service centers to drive more traffic. Monitoring this new concept store over the holiday season will give Nordstrom more of an idea if it is an idea to pursue more vigorously in the future, or if it should be wound down or transformed into something entirely different.

Nordstrom is looking like a good bet for an attractive return on investment if the Nordstrom family can finish up its financial backing and partner support before the end of the year, which seems more and more likely all the time. The stock's downward momentum from the exaggerated death of retail seems overdone with the company surprising on its latest earnings call and cash flows stabilizing. I bought into Panera right before its buyout by JAB realizing a lucky and almost instant 13%-14% gain. A similar situation might occur here in the next couple of months with a buyout price hopefully around $55 or more a share up to a maximum of $70 a share. If the deal stalls I will be happy to hold the stock for a longer period of time as I believe the retail sector is oversold, and is due for a rebound, especially if a booming holiday season is around the corner. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.