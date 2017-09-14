GoPro Is All Smoke And Mirrors

GoPro's stock surged in the last week since a press release stated 3rd quarter revenue and margins will be at the high-end of guidance, but investors should still be concerned.

GoPro's (GPRO) stock has rebounded by 60% since reaching a 52-week low back in March earlier this year. The stock has especially surged in the last week given a positive press release from GoPro stating the 3rd quarter is expected to be at the high end of its previously announced ranges for both revenue and gross margins. GoPro also said it expects the 3rd quarter to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis, though not profitable on a GAAP basis. With all that being said, none of this convinces me that GoPro is even close to a stock I'd think about buying. I actually think now is a great time to sell given the recent price increase.

In terms of PR, GoPro has gotten much better in the last year at spinning its performance as positive as they can. GoPro has also learned to set its forecasts at a very low threshold, so they can then tell the market that they are either performing within expectations, or beating expectations. But this is just a game of smoke and mirrors. As I'll discuss below, GoPro has proven very little thus far this year and any investor should still be quite concerned.

GoPro's Projected 3rd Quarter Margins Actually Show Weakness

GoPro achieving the upper end of its 3rd quarter gross margins expectations isn't much of an accomplishment. In fact, it's still quite worrisome because margins still continue to deteriorate on a year-over-year basis. So far GoPro is on track for a third straight year of margin compression. This makes it very hard to make a profit because any increases in revenue are negated by the loss of margins.

Q3 2017 is the upper end estimate based on GoPro's latest press release.

Data in the tables is from GoPro's earnings releases and Google Finance.

GoPro's Projected 3rd Quarter Revenue Is Still Well Short of 2015

GoPro has been reporting year-over-year revenue growth, but it's really only a result of how bad 2016 was. It's also most appropriate to compare quarters after a major line release, which is why I consider growth from 2016 rather irrelevant because no new product lines were unveiled during the 2015 holiday season. As you can see in the table below, GoPro is performing worse than 2015, so business is considerably weaker today. Also, when the large decrease in gross margins is factored in, the gross profit decrease has been much worse. This is why I don't put much value in GoPro achieving the high end of its 3rd quarter revenue guidance.

Q3 2017 is the upper end estimate based on GoPro's latest press release.

Dark yellow highlights correspond to new product line releases (Hero 5 Line & Karma released in October 2016; Hero 4 Line released in October 2014).

Blue highlights correspond to product line additions (Karma drone re-released in February 2017; Hero 4 Session released in July 2015; Hero 3+ released in October 2013).

Does Anyone Care About GoPro Achieving Non-GAAP Profitability?

I'll tell you one thing, I sure don't care. Generally when a company is non-GAAP profitable, but records a GAAP loss, it's not making much money, if any at all. Guess what, GoPro isn't any different. There's one metric that investors should really be looking at and it's free cash flow. After producing positive free cash flow in 2014 and 2015, this turned negative in 2016 and has continued into this year. This is my No. 1 concern for GoPro. If they can't find a way to get back to producing free cash flow (which I think they will have a hard time doing), things are going to get ugly quickly.



In the table above, I've also included accounts payable and accruals. In 2016, free cash flow would have been much worse since GoPro was "pushing" these out to conserve cash. GoPro has since paid these off, which has negatively impacted free cash flow this year.

This trend has put a lot of pressure on GoPro's balance sheet too. Based on current cash reserve levels and the rate of cash burn, GoPro will actually run out of cash sometime next year if things don't change and that's a big problem.

Conclusion

The upcoming holiday season will likely make or break GoPro. They will be operating on all cylinders at that point given two new cameras will be debuting and the Karma drone will be available the entire holiday season. GoPro needs to show strong sales growth and stabilize gross margin compression. Most importantly, GoPro has to demonstrate it can produce positive free cash flow for the year. If they can't, it will likely be a tough road ahead given where its balance sheet is at. At this point, I'm really skeptical GoPro is going to have a positive outcome, which is why I think now is a good time to sell the stock. The action camera market has proven to be quite small, yet competition has become fierce. This has both stunted GoPro's sales and pushed its margins down, a pretty lethal combination for any hardware company.

