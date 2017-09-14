IHS Markit: Hold Tight

Investors might still want to ride on this analytics giant a while longer given the continued strong growth particularly from the legacy Markit business that has yet to disappoint thus far.

IHS Markit - Impressive 2nd-Quarter Results

IHS Markit (INFO) announced sequentially better second-quarter results. This is true for both the legacy IHS side of the business and also the legacy Markit side. For the legacy IHS side, from a negative 2% organic growth in Q3 2016, the organic growth turned positive (1%) in Q4 2016 and increased to 3% in the quarter ending May. Note that the comparisons are made on an adjusted basis as events production, which is one of the company key sources of revenue, has fluctuations in timing from year to year. As for Markit, the trend is the same with organic growth increasing steadily from just 2% in Q1 2016 to 8% in Q2 2017. The strong organic growth at Markit is especially beneficial for the company as the division has the highest EBITDA margin at 44.9% as of 2Q 2017, compared to just 24.3% at CMS under the legacy IHS. As such, the overall company EBITDA margin rose to 38.9% in Q2 2017 from just 32.8% in Q1 2016.

(Source: IHS Markit Q2 2017 Presentation)

Third-Quarter Results Announcement Approaching - What Should We Be Expecting?

As with other metrics, IHS Markit will eventually face the law of diminishing returns on its margin improvement efforts. It would be unrealistic to expect the company to keep showing margin expansions. Furthermore, the upcoming third-quarter results would be the first quarter that is compared against one incorporating the results of Markit (Q3 2016). Hence, the strong margin lift from the consolidation of legacy Markit that was reflected in the Q3 2016 results would not be repeated this year.

As explained in my earlier article on IHS Markit, the Deferred Revenue performance gives a good indication of the company's business health on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model where the company has already locked in the future income for the next couple of years. A single quarter dip should not be of concern as several factors could come into play. A few key customers could have postponed their decisions to renew on budget issues due to temporal business difficulties. Several others could be in the process of negotiating for a better pricing as they intend to take on more services, i.e. they are prepared to pay more but would like to leverage on that to secure some discounts for the overall expanded package. The incremental effort to service a new customer is very little. IHS Markit can afford to provide some level of discount to customers looking to add-on to their subscriptions but it cannot appear to give in readily. Hence, sometimes the renewal process might be prolonged but eventually, the transaction will show up in the financial statement. That said, we should be expecting the accumulated deferred revenue to show a rebound in the 3Q 2017 results. Otherwise, it could indicate some challenges in growing the organic growth.

Balance Sheet Continues To Strengthen

Despite spending $484 million on share repurchases in Q2 2017, IHS Markit still managed to grow its cash & cash equivalents to $162.5 million by the end of the quarter. It is also noteworthy that the increase happened amid a lower net operating cash flow and free cash flow on a sequential basis. With the share price of IHS Markit hovering near record highs, those share buybacks in the quarter with an average price of $41.71 per share are now sitting pretty on gains. For that matter, all the prior share repurchases are done at prices below the prevailing market level.

Conclusion

The inclusion of IHS Markit into the S&P 500 index (SPY) effective at the open of trading on June 2, 2017, was a strong driver in the share price appreciation as index players rebalance their portfolio. The Q2 2017 results were a mixed bag as organic growth was strongest in a year and EBITDA margin growth was solid but accumulative deferred revenue was down sequentially.

Investors need to watch if the deferred revenue returns to an uptrend in the Q3 results. In the second-quarter results announcement, IHS Markit revised up its interest expense estimates for the year 2017 by around 9%. Its estimation of the stock-based compensation expense also rose around 17% due to the continued uptrend in its stock price. These are significant increases in just a span of three months. In the Q3 results announcement, it would be inevitable that stock-based compensation expense is revised upwards again given the steady rise in the share price. Nevertheless, the interest expense should now be under control. If it doesn't, that would be a red flag. At this point, with the solid gains in the share price, it is tempting to take profit. However, investors might still want to ride on this analytics giant a while longer given the continued strong growth particularly from the legacy Markit business that has yet to disappoint thus far.

