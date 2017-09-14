How Much Is The iPhone X Worth To Apple?

I put pen to paper and try to estimate what the iPhone X may be worth to the company and its shareholders.

Will the iPhone X have a significant impact on Apple's (AAPL) future financial performance?

As most investors are well aware, the Cupertino company launched perhaps its most ambitious smartphone upgrade ever on Tuesday. Not only does the iPhone X come with unique features not present in prior models (particularly the edge-to-edge OLED display, see image below), it also created a brand new, high-end category that did not exist in the company's product line-up until now.

Credit: Apple

Today, I put pen to paper and try to estimate what the new device may be worth to Apple and its investors in terms of future earnings potential and stock price upside. For this exercise, I need to make certain assumptions that may ultimately prove to be incorrect (perhaps way off base in some cases), considering how early we are in the iPhone X cycle. But by presenting my rationale in detail, perhaps the reader can validate the set of assumptions and adjust them as he or she sees fit.

Looking at the possibilities from a bullish point of view

Now bear with me as I walk the reader through the mechanics of my estimate, step by step.

Let's start with units sold. In the previous four quarters (i.e. trailing twelve months), Apple sold about 216 million iPhones in total, all models combined. Particularly in fiscal 2Q17, Strategy Analytics estimates that just short of 77% of all smartphones sold by the Cupertino company were either iPhone 7 (21.5 million units) or iPhone 7 Plus (17.4 million units), suggesting that Apple customers tend to favor the higher-end models. This bodes well for the success of the iPhone X, as price may turn out to be less of a deterrent to sales of the premium device as bears might fear.

Looking forward, research firm CFRA predicts that, following the launch of the new iPhone family in September 2017, unit sales of the mobile device over the coming 12 months should reach 241.5 million. The implied YOY growth rate of 12% is somewhat aggressive, in my view, but suitable for a bull case scenario. If about 7.5% of those units are iPhone X, a plausible assumption that I make for this exercise, I calculate that 18 million units of Apple's higher end smartphone should be sold in fiscal 2018.

Considering a hypothetical consumer preference for the 256Gb model, I could expect the iPhone X's ASP (average selling price) to reach $1,100 (the pricier version will cost $1,149), suggesting revenues of nearly $20 billion by next year -- just short of 10% of this year's total projected revenues for the company. Not bad for top-line uplift.

Source: Bernstein estimates published on Business Insider

Now moving on towards the bottom line. As the chart above suggests, the iPhone is estimated to carry an average gross margin of nearly 40%, according to Bernstein. I could geek out and attempt to build a bottom-up estimate of the iPhone X's profitability by looking at pricing and component costs. But I once again favor a no-frills approach and work with a gross margin of 45% in fiscal 2018, slightly better than the average for the iPhone in general, which I find suitable for the bull case.

AAPL Research and Development Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Also for the sake of simplicity, I will assume that the potential increase in sales and marketing costs needed to support the new smartphone model would largely offset the possible decrease in R&D (see historical, increasing trend above) as the super-cycle refresh comes to an end. I conclude, therefore, that the iPhone X's gross profits would trickle straight down to pre-tax earnings without producing extra operating expenses.

The table below summarizes all the data and assumptions discussed above, including a tax rate of 25% and decreasing share count in line with prior years.

Source: DM Martins Research

As the table above suggests, I estimate that the iPhone X could be responsible for $1.33 in EPS upside in fiscal 2018, representing a 12% increase over current Street estimates of $10.89/share. Assign an earnings multiple of 17x to that figure, and the impact to share price could be as large as $22.50, or about $115 billion in market cap.

Very importantly, however, is the implied assumption in my calculation that iPhone X sales would not cannibalize the rest of the company's smartphone line-up. Much more realistically, Apple's new premium iPhone version would likely cut into sales of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus particularly. If I assume that a third of the iPhone X sold next year will result in fewer sales of the company's lower-end models, than my calculated impact to EPS would probably be much closer to $1.00 and represent about $17 in share price upside potential.

Final words

As I warned the reader early in this article, the assumptions that I make in my calculations above could prove to be inaccurate and jeopardize the validity of my conclusions. More than an earnings upside to bet on, the exercise helps me to think of important questions to ask as Apple begins to share the results of the first few weeks or months of iPhone X sales. For example, will the device represent a large mix of total smartphones sold (more or less than my assumed 7.5%)? Will consumers favor the 64Gb or the 256Gb versions? Will the lower-priced iPhone models suffer much from cannibalization? How will Apple's gross margins improve (or not) after the introduction of the high-end handheld device?

Answers to these questions will be crucial in helping me determine if, in fact, AAPL is on track to reach its anticipated trillion-dollar valuation by as early as the end of next fiscal year.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.