Europe On A Roll

Still crucial to this vision is the re-election of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her stepping up to take a leadership position within the EU - and the world - never before attempted.

Faster economic growth and favorable political outcomes in France and the Netherlands has created an atmosphere that EU nations can pull together to build a unified political community.

Optimism is on the rise in Europe and this feeling has just been on full display in the State of the Union address of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“Europe has become, by both choice and default, the world leader on free trade.”

This is the view of the editorial board of the Financial Times.

The cause of this bold statement is the State of the Union speech from Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission.

Not only is the economic growth of the European Union picking up speed, but also the political atmosphere within the EU has changed drastically beginning last spring with the election of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France.

Valentina Pop and Emre Peker write in the Wall Street Journal:

“The European Union’s top executive called for the bloc to expand its economic links from Asia Pacific to Latin America, articulating the EU’s ambition to champion free trade in the wake of President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies. Spurred by positive data and an uptick in EU popularity after a decade of economic and political crises, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker outlined his vision of a bigger and more-cohesive union that would carry its weight in the world.”

The speech comes from someone whose “previous State of the Union speeches… sounded if they were given from the edge of an abyss.”

“In 2015, he said that the European Union was neither European nor united enough. In 2016 the mood was darker still: an ‘existential crisis’ faced the union and member states were ‘paralyzed’ by populism.”

These “darker” statements have been moved aside in the face of the growing optimism of recent events.

Mr. Juncker is jumping on the opportunity that has now opened up. He advises: “We now have a window of opportunity but it will not stay open for ever. Let’s make the most of the momentum.”

He speculates that this “window of opportunity” will last only 12 to 18 months and during this time EU leaders need to “drive forward reforms” that are of a more federalist nature.

The one missing piece that still needs to be put into place - the re-election of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 24.

The editorial board at the Financial Times concludes its piece by saying

“Should she win a fourth term, the coalition that Chancellor Angela Merkel forges will shape politics inside and outside Germany. How she uses it to form a common approach to Europe with Mr. Macron, will determine how many of the ideals written into Mr. Juncker’s optimistic speech become reality.”

And, here we come back to the crucial point. Europe, if it is to realize the opportunity that is open to it, must have a leader step up and take charge. The fact that the potential “world leader of free trade” might come from Germany still is a delicate subject for many.

Yet, that is the reality of the “new” world we are evolving into. Ms. Merkel, and Germany, must step up to the call - there seems to be no other choice in the Western part of the globe.

From the East, Chinese President Xi Jinping established his claim to being the “world leader of free trade” in January at the gathering of financial leaders and thinkers at Davos, Switzerland, moving into the position that seemed to be vacated by soon to be inaugurated Donald Trump.

Ms. Merkel already seems to be taking a more aggressive and more prominent role in world issues. It will be interesting to see what role she takes on once her re-election becomes fact.

It seems as if events are leading up to an outcome - and, this is why optimism appears to be growing. It further seems as if the investment community supports this result and this is one of the reasons why the European single currency, the Euro, has risen in strength since the election of President Macron in France and his apparent willingness to join with Chancellor Merkel and work to build a stronger, more unified European community.

Yes, Europe seems to be on a roll right now. I hope that these leaders can pull it off!

