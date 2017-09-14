National Debt Explodes Higher - Good Time To Be Short Duration

On Friday September 8th as the House was passing a Bill to suspend the National Debt ceiling until December 2017, the U.S Treasury pulled the trigger on what appears to be a near record one day increase in the National Debt. Wasting no time as the Bill gained final approval, the Treasury added a whopping $318B in new debt to the National Debt. This staggering amount raised the Debt level to $20.162T.

More importantly to the market, the level of Public Debt, net of intra-government holdings, when up by a proportionally large amount, $212B. Changes in the Public Debt are more strongly correlated than the Total National Debt to the change in Treasury interest rates as new issuance must be absorbed by buyers throughout the world.

September 2017 is on track to record the third highest total National Debt increase in history based on monthly data I track dating back to 1941. It will be the second highest in terms of Public Debt increase. The largest monthly increase in the National Debt to date was $674B ($528B Public Debt) recorded in November 2015. The second highest was $418B ($211B Public Debt) in October 2013. Both instances coincided with a similar scenario as today in which the Treasury was constrained from increasing borrowing for an extended period of time because the Statutory Debt limit was reached.

In both of the two previous similar episodes involving the National Debt, the 10 year Treasury note jumped higher heading into yearend as the market digested the large amount of new issuance. In both cases net new Public Debt borrowing had to continue at high levels of $86B and $84B per month on average, respectively, until April of the next year. The largest interest rate increase in the 10 Year was recorded in 2013 as 3% was broached on the 10 year and almost 4% on the 30 year by the end of December of 2013. The 10 Year yield increase was 47 basis points from October thru December. Rates then began to fall much lower in 2014, with ECB and BOJ asset buying programs driving worldwide demand for US Treasuries in excess of new supply.

In 2015, dampened by the oil market recession, rates climbed slightly from November to December, but fell sharply moving into early 2016 as money flowed into Treasuries as the stock market pulled back. Rates closed at a month end peak of 2.27% on the 10 Year at the end of 2015. This yield was on 3 basis point s higher than November. Rates then fell 75 basis points through June 2016 before hitting bottom.

How are 10 Year Rates going to respond in 2017?

It should surprise no one that follows the 10 Year Treasury market closely, and even many that do not, that as the government re-entered the market on September 8th, the yield on the 10 year jumped higher. The yield went up 8 basis points from Friday to Monday and another 3 basis points on Tuesday. As I am writing this article the yield is moving higher another 2 basis points on Wednesday.

I warned readers that the rally in the 10 Year Treasury was about to turn around in my last article, 10-Year Treasury Rally About To Abruptly End?

Based on the last several trading sessions, there now appears to be a clear reversal of the rally to lower yields and higher prices in the 10 Year.

Will the Trend to Higher Yields Continue?

To gain confidence in how rates are going to move in the intermediate future, data on how the 10 Year typically responds when large new issuance by the Treasury is required. I use the past 20 months of data in the chart below to give a perspective on how the market has performed recently.

As the data roughly show, when the Treasury has entered the market with net new supply of Public Debt in excess of $40B per month, rates have trended higher. Over the past 8 months the general trend has been decidedly downward because the Treasury was constrained in adding new supply by the Debt Ceiling. In addition, tax collections early in the year provided surplus funds to run government operations after April.

Deficit spending tends to be greatest in the fall in the Federal government; therefore, the major spike upward in borrowing in early September 2017 is only a prelude of continued borrowing to come through April of 2018. Given the natural disasters caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, increasing military spending levels and no clear cut-backs in Washington of any program spending of significance, expect at least $100B per month average borrowing levels over the next 6 months. If congress actually passes “Tax Reform”, I expect an even wider deficit, and even larger borrowing levels by the Treasury.

Additional Upward Interest Rate Pressures on the Horizon

New supply of Treasuries is not the only variable that affects the 10 Year interest rate through time, although it is clearly a leading factor when the borrowing arm of the Treasury is very active. Other factors include the secondary market affects of large scale sales or purchases by institutional holders, changes in foreign ownership, and last but not least, the Fed.

On the institutional front, I expect major headwinds in the next several months as large insurance companies are going to sell assets to cover losses incurred in the Hurricane natural disasters. There is no certainty in what assets insurers may choose to sell in order to cover the losses, but longer dated Treasuries, given the high price levels currently, may be a top contender. Insurance companies hold a wide range of assets, including stocks, and the frothy market may also be a prime target.

As for demand for Treasuries from the foreign market, the natural re-cycling of petro-dollars through the oil kingdom shrunk with the plummeting price of oil in 2015. And because the oil price continues to be depressed in dollar terms, demand from overseas for Treasuries has been tepid for the past 15 months. Total foreign ownership of Treasuries stood at $6.171T as of June of 2017, continuing to be lower than the $6.283T record high reached in March of 2016. Although the market has begun to show increased buying since reaching an intermediate low of $6T at the start of 2017, with the ECB likely to begin winding down its asset buying program very soon, I do not expect this market to fill the upcoming Treasury funding gap unless rates are much higher.

As for the Federal Reserve, the FMOC has plans to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities in the 4th quarter. A reduction in the Fed balance sheet in effect means even larger net new issuance by the Treasury. Currently the Fed plan is to reduce its balance sheet holdings of Treasury securities by $6 billion per month initially, increasing in $6 billion increments at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month.

Odds Favor Short Duration Positions Today

With all of these market trends coalescing heading into yearend 2017, investors who are net short duration in their credit portfolios appear to have better odds of reaping gains than being long.

The only scenario that might blow this trading strategy up is a market pull-back, similar to the end of 2015, which forces a safe haven retreat into the 10 Year Treasury by investors. Currently the major market indices (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) are resilient. Although I do not personally recommend long positions at these all-time high levels, I expect the stock market to keep its momentum until the fixed income market cools off substantially, and investment alternatives become reasonably attractive. Once this happens, if you are playing the momentum game, you should be ready to get out of long stock positions quickly, particularly high duration tech companies. (FB) (AMZN) (NFLX) (GOOG)

In the mean time, investors who have long fixed income positions (TLT) (IEI) (IEF) (GOVT) (VGIT) (TLH) (TLO) (ZROZ) (DLBL) (LQD) (VCLT) that will likely lose value in the intermediate future as rates increase need to consider ways to hedge interest rate risk. One alternative is to short the 10 Year Treasury note (PST) (TBX) or other long duration credit securities in the market through an ETF or ETN. (TBF) (TMV) (TYO) (SHV) (TBT)

In the graph below, I have provided an example of an ETN which is short the 10 year Treasury on a constant basis, the iPath U.S. Treasury 10-Year Bear ETN (DTYS).

Recent performance data shows that when 10 Year rates peaked at 2.60% at the end of 2016, the ETN traded above $20. On Wednesday, September 13 the ETN closed at $15.49, after rebounding sharply over the last three trading days from a low of $14.00 on September 8th. Over that time period the 10 Year rose from 2.04% on Friday morning to 2.17% at the close on Wednesday, September 13th. As the chart also shows, volume has picked up in recent days in the security, reinforcing the view that the market trend is now up for interest rates.

If shorting markets is not your preferred portfolio strategy, then shortening the duration of your portfolio is another prudent strategy currently. Based on the structure of the yield curve, I see holding a much higher proportion (20% even 30%) of assets in very short-term Treasuries or CDs (1-3 months) as the best long only strategy for fixed income portfolios. (GBIL) (BIL)

In my assessment, “dry powder” is likely to be a good asset to own in the intermediate term in the financial market.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, a nd intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage a large fixed income portfolio with individual securities that may be held in the ETFs or ETNs mentioned in this article.