Square: Rally Gone Too Far

The company remains extremely well run and the ability to expand the ecosystem makes the stock one to own on dips.

The crucial net revenues are down below $1 billion and problematic for the market cap.

As Square (SQ) struggles to run past $28 again, now is a good time to review the prospects of the stock. The mobile-payments provider continues to expand the ecosystem that now includes working towards a banking license that has to be balanced with the higher valuation.

The stock has seen a roughly 200% gain off the lows after the disappointing IPO back in 2015. The market misunderstood the opportunity to expand the total addressable market beyond just the small businesses that needed a mobile payments option to a full ecosystem. Has the market now overestimated the business opportunity?

Square reported Q2 adjusted revenues of $240.4 million. Revenues absolutely surged from the Q1 levels of $204 million while the annual growth rate actually expanded to 41%.

The prime reason for using the adjusted revenue is that transactions have high costs and don't accurately reflect the revenues that Square obtains prior to actual costs of providing services or hardware. For Q2, transaction-based revenue was up at $482.1 million while transaction-based costs were $311.1 million leaving the adjusted revenues for transactions at only $171.0 million or just slightly about 1% of the $16.4 billion gross payment volumes.

Investors pay attention to the 2.94% take rate, but the transaction margin is actually much more important. CFO Sarah Friar does a detailed explanation of the situation in the transcript from the Deutsche Bank's 2017 Technology Conference. The take rates for large customers and international locations are typically lower including only 1.75% in the U.K., but the transaction margins can sometimes actually be higher.

Source: Square Q2'17 shareholder letter

So when investors look at the adjusted revenue targets of $930 million for the year, the current market valuation in excess of $11 billion based on over 400 million diluted shares appears excessive. Square now trades at roughly 12x revenue estimates.

The fintech is only marginally profitable so paying roughly $27.50 for the stock is hard to swallow, especially for those that had all the opportunity in the world to buy Square under $10. The company though continues to expand the ecosystem.

Square is looking to get a banking license in Utah for a unit called Square Financial Services. As well, the recent move to allow installment loans for customers of seller accounts expands the lending aspect of the business.

For this reason, the company is attractive due to the expanding market outside of mobile payment transactions. Subscription and services-based revenue nearly doubled in the quarter which is the reason that traditional transaction revenues only grew 32% while total adjusted revenues grew at a much higher 41%.

The recent trading action in the stock though could easily provide the clues to investors. The valuation concerns are possibly the reason that Square is showing a double top potential around $28 with a lower high this week.

The key investor takeaway is that Square has run too far despite the excellent results. Investors should keep an eye on the recent trading action and look for a solid dip to own the mobile payments provider on a dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.