Apple: The Price Is Right

Much attention on the iPhone X launch by Apple Inc. (AAPL) was focused on the confirmation of the list price since most, if not all, of the features were already well anticipated and reported. The iPhone X starts at $999 for the 64GB model and $1,149 for the 256GB model. Many observers were concerned that the around 30% increase in the price compared with the iPhone 7 (debuted in September last year at $769 for the 32GB version) would render the phone unaffordable to a significant percentage of the pool of interested buyers. For those who can afford it, there might be some who would rather not splash $1,000 on a "telecommunications" device. This ignores the fact that the iPhone X brings about a combination of features that will be upgraded by leaps and bounds - music and video player, personal assistant, gaming console, camera, and the list goes on. More importantly, there are three factors that I feel the observers are missing.

iPhones Need To Be Pricey To Accord It With Exclusivity And The Prestige Of Owning One

One key factor that made iPhones such a hot product to clamor for in Asia is its relative exclusivity. I have touched on this somewhat in a previous article. The common line of thinking refers to the income level and conclude that the pricey (it has always been) iPhones wouldn't sell well in the region. The iPhone is not just a utility product where one simply decide how much to pay for based on its functions. The price is inclusive of the reliability, ease-of-use, sleek design, and most importantly, the prestige that the ownership brings. The latter is what many in Asia are willing to fork out the money for. Look at the cost-benefit equation. Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to buy a sports car for a favorable image, or hundreds of dollars to rent one for a day, one can by whatever means, come up with just hundreds of dollars to buy an iPhone. There have been, unfortunately, numerous reports of people willing to sell their kidneys to raise the cash for an iPhone. For those who can afford it, they might not just stop at buying one. They buy several for their family members, friends, and associates. There were also reports of the son of a rich Chinese property tycoon who had purchased as many as eight iPhone 7 handsets on the day of their release. A year earlier, he had bought his pet dog two gold Apple Watches. This is an extreme case but the point is simple: if the iPhone is priced affordably, the exclusivity is gone and the appeal of owning one (or more) will be greatly diminished.

Paying For the Ease-Of-Use (ecosystem Enabler)

Next, on the ease-of-use, that's another major reason why iPhone users stick with it and recommend others to use it. Notably, several of the useful functions like FaceTime, AirPlay, AirDrop, etc, work if there are other compatible devices to pair with. Would you give up using your iPhone if your partner prefers Android phones or would you convince him/her to switch? (search for statistics on more from android switch to iPhones or the other way round). Based on anecdotal evidence, it is easier for someone to convince the other party to switch from using Android phones to iPhones than it is for the reverse. For the individual, if you have been using Apple products for some time, it is likely that you are already locked into the ecosystem. The iPhone is essentially a toolbox with loads of tools in it and you are not just paying for the tools themselves but what the tools can do for you. For instance, the iPhone is required as a platform to connect to your Apple Watch. If you like the Apple Watch, which phone can you buy to pair with it other than an iPhone? If you are using an iMac and/or an iPad, which phone would be better to own for the hassle-free syncing of your work via the iCloud? Therefore, due to the robust ecosystem that Apple has built, part of the payment for an iPhone should be regarded as a cost for the effective use of the other great Apple products such as Apple Watch and AirPods.

Exchange Rate Movement Favorable For iPhone Pricing In The Local Currencies

If you choose to write off the above points as just rhetoric as you still believe that affordability is the iPhone X's Achilles' heel, luck is at hand. The Chinese local currency, the renminbi (RMB, or Chinese Yuan (NYSEARCA:CNY)), touched a 21-month high on Monday. What this means is that Apple can price its iPhones at a lower level now than if the iPhones had come out in the first-half of the year yet it will still receive the same amount in U.S. dollars. $1,000 could be converted into RMB6,960 early in the year. Despite a sharp rebound in the past two days, the same $1,000 would still only give you RMB6,546 presently. In the context of the iPhone, simplistically put, Apple pricing the phones at RMB6,550 would still net them around $1,000, whereas earlier in the year, that would have required them to price the phones 6.3% higher at RMB6,960. This is essentially a 6.3% price reduction on Apple products that are rarely discounted. For someone who needs to save a year's worth of salary on that iPhone, that's a cool 3-plus weeks of work less (6.3% * 52 weeks), or the savings can be spent on the accessories (e.g. wireless charging, AirPods, Watch) instead.

(Source: XE.com)

A similar situation is happening at another Asian giant - India. The Indian Rupee has strengthened in recent months to an exchange rate of USD1 to INR64.09. The rate at the year's weakest point was more than 7% lower. In other words, Apple could price the iPhone cheaper by 7% in the local currency and still get the same amount in US dollars.

(Source: XE.com)

Wireless Carriers Falling Heads Over Heels To Subsidize iPhones To Lock-In Customers

Despite declaring that it would stay away from an iPhone price war a la 2016, AT&T Inc (T) fired the first salvo soon after the official revealing of the latest iPhones. The wireless carrier announced a buy-one-get-one free promotion that begins Friday for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, among other phones. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has a less aggressive plan with its $300 trade-in credit offer for customers who trade-in their iPhones (conditions apply) for either the iPhone X, 8 or the 8 Plus. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) offers a similar trade-in deal. Elsewhere in the world, for instance in Singapore where a new player, TPG Telecom (OTC:TPGTF)(OTC:TPPTY), is soon to enter the already highly penetrated market (mobile phone penetration at almost 150% in 2016), the three incumbent wireless carriers have been reported to be preparing an attractive subsidy scheme to encourage switching from competitors or retain existing customers ahead of TPG's entry. The same playbook is expected to be repeated in other countries as the segment of the population without a phone line is getting increasingly smaller. Wireless companies also have the challenge of winning over customers with little differentiation in their service. The intense competition would hurt the wireless carriers but Apple would stand to gain from the generous subsidies made available to iPhone buyers.

Conclusion

The four-digit price tag for the iPhone X has led to pundits predicting a disastrous drop in demand for the phone model. However, I believe the concern is unwarranted. A high-priced iPhone is part of the allure of the phone in Asia. Strictly relying on affordability level is inappropriate for a status and multi-functional consumer product like the iPhone. Keen buyers could take up loans, sacrifice other spending and/or defer expenses as necessary to own the iPhone. The strengthening of the local currencies in Asia has come at an opportune time for Apple. For big ticket items like the iPhone, a few percentage fall in the USD results in significant savings in the local currency. Meanwhile, the income level in Asia, and particularly China, has risen significantly in the ten years since the first iPhone was launched. Disposable income per capita more than doubled in China in the past ten years. The starting price of the iPhone X at $999 is only double that of the first iPhone debuted in 2007 at $500. Hefty subsidies provided by the wireless carriers would further improve the affordability of the iPhones. Finally, for those who want an iPhone but really lack the means regardless, they can still go for the older versions. Apple will still gain from the sale of the older models. Alternatively, the consumer-savvy retailers in China cognizant of the affordability issue, have decided to assist their customers to buy their dream phones through the provision of installment programs. The move has seen good initial results. Less well-to-do consumers could also tap on micro-financing facilities which are proliferating in the country. It would be a mistake to bet against Apple thinking the company has made a faux pas on the pricing of the iPhone X.

(Source: TRADINGECONOMICS.COM)

