Poland's July 2017 Current Account Deficit Drains U.S. $1 Billion Out Of The Economy

Overall fiscal flow growth rates are moderate at over 4.7%, but decelerating compared to 2016.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Poland. The number for the Polish current account has just been released, and this is a running update of the fiscal flow figures. The analysis shows that fiscal flows are strong but decelerating and that Poland is still a good place to invest in, given that the strong fiscal flows provide fiscal space within which financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate can expand.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Poland has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

As can be seen from the pattern in the chart, private credit growth via banking lending is growing. It added US$19.61B in 2016 to the economy and so far this year is on track to add the same amount if not more in 2017. This is a positive trend for the private sector.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This current account data is the new data we have and can add to our sector flow model. The number for July just gone is more of the same and but for the big January surplus would require no adjustment to the forecast end of year result.

The chart shows the current account is historically negative and tends to drain the private sector of funds.

The longer term trend is improving and each year since 2008 has seen the current account improve.

This year there was a strong performance in January and then much the same performance as for 2016. On the strength of the January data, one can assume the overall result will be stronger than 2016 and upwardly revise the sector result. This is a positive trend overall for the external sector. Next year could well see a current account surplus.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The charts show that generally, the government is an expansionary force in the economy adding money each year into circulation. The trend has been downwards since 2010.

This year looks to be a change of trend and a movement to surplus budgets that drain the economy of funds.

General unemployment is 7.1%, and youth unemployment is 14.4% at present. Similarly, capacity utilization is 80.5% which means that 19.5% of land and capital is standing idle.

The private sector has no current use for the above-listed land, labor, and capital. The government should only be running a surplus budget when these idle resources are in use, and there is a need to vent excess aggregate demand to control demand pull inflation.

The inflation rate is a very mild 1.8%, so there is no demand pull inflation on the horizon, the government has fiscal space to spend and employ these resources either directly or by untaxing the private sector to give it the fiscal space to employ them.

It appears that a stock of unemployed labor and resources are being used to control inflation which is a standard neoliberal monetarist policy approach.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed the sector flow analysis model.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow the money supply.

The government, through its Treasury, also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formulae can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 4.2 % -0.3 % 2.4 % 6.3% Now 4.8% -0.1% 0% 4.7%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The combined sectoral flow growth rate is positive at 4.7% and allows macro fiscal space within which financial assets in the private sector such as stocks, bonds, and real estate can increase in value.

On the downside, the fiscal flows are decelerating due to a change of fiscal policy by the government that is now running surplus budgets that drain the economy of funds. One can see from the fiscal flow balances that the government surplus is funded by private sector credit creation and a reduced drain from the current account.

Given the high levels of unemployment of land, labor and capital in Poland, and that it is a monetary currency sovereign, there is no justification for government surplus budgets as it could have instead employed these resources the private sector had no use for. A change of government policy could change all of this very quickly, and the good thing about government budgets is that they are advertised in advance, and one can plan accordingly, at present it is not looking very positive though.

Investors taking the positive investment view of Poland could try the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (EPOL)

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (PLND)

I had an in-depth look at Poland in this article in February 2017, and since that time it has made a capital gain of some 55+%, and a dividend income of 1.57% as the chart below shows. Poland is worth buying due to the strong fiscal flows. The ETF has done very well, and the speculative buy recommendation was a good one. The fiscal flows while still positive are now decelerating making the stellar performance unsustainable going forward. One is most likely to see flatter asset markets in the future in Poland.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.