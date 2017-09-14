Movado: Growth On Sight

The retail sector has been struggling to gain the investors' favor over the past two years. Several companies have been substantial declines Fossil Group (NYSE: FOSL) has lost 92% of its value over the last three years. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) has also declined by 21%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has increased by 34% over the same period.

Over the past few days, we have seen significant jumps in some retailers share prices including MOV. For instance, Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has gained 18% over the past two weeks without news. Jeremy Bowman believes that the price appreciation could have been due to analysts at Jefferies and J.P. Morgan raising their price targets. Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) price per share also soared from $12.20 on August 23 rd to $15.66 on September 13th due probably due to earnings beating.

Overall, it seems that the retail sector is coming to life once again. I believe that it is a perfect opportunity to put together shopping lists to expose our portfolios to the retail industry.

I believe Movado is a sound investment opportunity

For 2Q17, the company reported unchanging revenue at $128.7 million compared to 2Q16. Although the after-sale service revenue for the wholesale division dropped, revenue from the retail channel increased slightly. Revenue regarding geographic location also experienced mixed results. Revenue from U.S. sales fell by 7.4% to $61 million on 2Q17 on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, revenue from international sales increased by 9% to offset the sales decline from the U.S. Going forward, the appreciation of other currencies against the dollar will be beneficial to Movado translating in higher revenues from the international sales channel.

DuPont ROE analysis

The return-on-investment ratio indicates how efficiently the company captures net income using the shareholder's equity. Nonetheless, it is best to calculate the ROE using the DuPont formula. For this analysis, I used the quantities from the second quarter of the years 2011-2017.

Over the last five years, the ROE has declined from 2.01% to 1.20% for the three months ending on June 30th. Two major drivers are the declining tax burden and gross margin ratios. The tax burden ratio implies that the company is paying a higher tax rate. MOV needs to find alternative paths to reducing its tax rate, and it also needs to reduce costs to increase the gross margin.

The future

Two key drivers for the future are the Movado Connect, in collaboration with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and the acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand.

The Movado Connect watches will be available on September 1st with a price tag of $595. We have to keep a close eye on its sales to gauge how successful is Movado in the wearable technology. So far, wearable.com published a review article on the Movado Connect giving it a score of 3.5/5.0. According to Hugh Langley, the author of the article, the watch is about luxury, but "it isn't dramatically different from the rest of the Android Wear." This being said, I believe that the Movado Connect is in a different category compared to the majority of the Android wearables due to its price tag, and I believe that there will be no competition with popular wearables such as Fitbit.

The acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand seems promising. The watches are popular in the United Kingdom, and demand should continue to surge due to increased brand awareness campaigns. Even though the Olivia Burton brand will be run independently according to Movado's CEO Efraim Grinberg, the Olivia Burton management team will be able to leverage Movado's resources. Sales of the Olivia Burton brand should come in the next earnings report, and we will analyze the results to determine if the brand is a tailwind or a headwind.

Conclusion

It seems that investors are favoring the retail sector and that we should expose our portfolios to the industry now. The Movado Connect and the recent acquisition of the Olivia Burton brand could be two strong headwinds that result in soaring revenue. Therefore, Movado is a good candidate for a long position in your growth portfolio.

