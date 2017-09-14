Disney Powering Through The Storm

I wrote an article about a month ago regarding Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and the company's growth prospects. At the time Disney had recently announced its break-up with Netflix (NFLX) and decided to invest in its own standalone streaming services. I supported this move by Disney and recommended investors take a long position in the company. One month after however and the company's outlook looks slightly different, but I still see value in America's favorite mouse.

Disney Image

Since my last article Disney's stock has fell -2.5% and is currently trading under $99. Disney recently saw its Orlando-based theme parks close for two days due to Hurricane Irma. While I admire Disney for doing the right thing, I think investors are starting to question whether the company's bottom-line will be impacted by this? After all, last year Disney's parks represented 31% of the company's revenues and 21% of its operating profits. Not only did the company essentially miss out on two days worth of revenues, but the parks also sustained minor damage that will have to be repaired. But let's not blame Mother Nature here as this is only the 6th time in 45 years that Disney has closed its doors- so I think the company will be okay. Besides, there are still several other parks worldwide that did stay open. Questions have also risen regarding the company's media sector however and the streaming services I've mentioned. Last week CEO Bob Iger mentioned during an investor conference that the Star Wars and Marvel film franchises would be included in the upcoming streaming services. Investors weren't keen on this idea as Disney saw its stock fall -4% by the market close. Looking back at the company's revenues though and the initiatives that Disney is taking, I see no problem why Disney shouldn't close out the year in strong fashion in October.

Growing Segments

With Disney's stock price currently in a rut I see a perfect opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a discount. Taking a look back at Disney's revenues from 2016 and the company's key revenue drivers, I think we can all agree that a majority of Disney's segments are doing quite well. People continue to travel to Disney's theme parks from all over the world, despite natural disasters, to enjoy the magical experience that a place like Disney World provides. In addition to that Disney's expansion of current parks like the new Star Wars theme park will continue to attract new customers.

Disney's studio entertainment segment continues to release films on a timely basis with huge fan-followings. Not only are these film releases being released at better time throughout the year nowadays to coincide with key times to license consumer products, Disney has turned films into franchises that continue to bring in large audiences. The upcoming Star Wars and Marvel films are vital to this segment but also Disney's princess and Pixar films too. Overall Disney's film outlook looks bright. Let's also turn our attention to the company's consumer products segment. With the release of new films Disney will continue to license and sell everything it can to make a profit. As mentioned, Disney has shifted its movie releases to key times throughout the year- primarily during the fall and around Christmas time to coincide with the holidays. We should expect to see this in upcoming years as Walt Disney Studios continues to strategically release blockbuster hits.

Work In Progress

Media-consumption has increased dramatically over the past few years. People are now able to access TV shows, films, sporting events, etc. pretty much anywhere and on pretty much any device. This is where Disney has failed to keep up with the market, but this is also where Disney is looking to improve its business the most with its standalone streaming services. Disney's decision to include the Star Wars and Marvel franchises in these services shouldn't have come as news to investors. The company has a treasure chest of films and rich media content that should be taken advantage of- so why not include it in these services? Considering the fact that consumers will not be able to watch these films on Netflix anymore, those who want to watch a Star Wars film will have 3 choices to view them: pay for the streaming service, buy the physical DVD/blue-ray, or wait until Christmas comes around and watch the films when a network like Spike TV runs its Star Wars-Christmas marathon like my father. In any scenario, Disney benefits in some way and generates a profit.

Buy Low While You Can

Despite its recent stumble, I still see tremendous value in Walt Disney Co. The break-up with Netflix will only turn into a positive in coming months as I see a vast amount of potential that Disney can take advantage of in this growing market. And while investors may be worried currently about Disney's bottom-line because of recent events, bulls should take it as a gift and continue to remain optimistic like myself because it is only a matter of time until we see the stock breach $100 again and continue to deliver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.