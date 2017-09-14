MannKind Puts Focus On Pipeline

Subsequent to the MannKind (MNKD) Q2 conference call I made specific note that the company was putting focus on the pipeline and I stated that this could be a very wise move. The basis for that opinion is rather simple. Afrezza sales, while progressing, are not growing at a rate rapid enough to satisfy the Street. MannKind needs a cash infusion of some sort, so they need to show potential partners or investors that the company has potential outside of Afrezza.

Early this week MannKind participated at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference. This conference gave MannKind management another opportunity to speak to improved traction with Afrezza, but more importantly to speak about its pipeline. Now, there will certainly be debate about the viability of the MannKind pipeline, but, depending on your investment strategy that may not matter.

Readers are familiar with me presenting data and opinion that is grounded in a realistic and logical thought process. This typically does not win me many fans. Bulls want to here the rha-rha stuff, and bears want to hear the doom and gloom. The nature of my analysis (reality based) makes me a good guy at times and a bad guy at times. As readers know, I usually point out the good and the bad. As it happens, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Looking for Diogenes published a piece that outlined many of the potential concerns with the pipeline. Thus, rather than expand upon that, I will offer an assessment of why MannKind is seeing its stock rise and what that could mean to investors.

In my opinion, MannKind had found itself in a funk of sorts. A year ago the company announced that it was concentrating on Afrezza and essentially pausing pipeline activities. This happened because the company was in a cash crunch, and for all intents and purposes, the very future of the company relied upon Afrezza getting to a successful point. As quarter after quarter went by with minimal traction in Afrezza sales, the financial picture of MannKind was not very promising. In simple terms the company needed cash or a partner to improve Afrezza sales, but desperately needed Afrezza sales to attract cash or a partner.

By the end of Q1 the situation was pretty clear. Afrezza sales were not going to deliver in time, and the company needed to show that there was still potential somewhere. Simply stated, the company needed the street to believe that there was more to this company than inhaled insulin.

I have often told readers that the street does not care about what a product is or how good it is The street cares about whether or not there is an investment opportunity that can be profited from. This mantra is very similar for the pipeline of MannKind. The merits and drawbacks of the Technosphere platform can be debated until the cows come home. What really matters is whether or not there is enough potential for an investor or trader to make money, or enough potential for MannKind to attract a partner that can deliver a cash infusion or much needed financing.

Bullish Note 1: Over the past 6 weeks or so we have seen enough traction in Afrezza sales to perhaps see a chance of meeting or getting close to Afrezza sales guidance.

Bullish Note 2: The company is expecting a decision on a new label for Afrezza, that if approved could make selling the drug easier.

Bullish Note 3: The company is once again beginning to speak about and tout a pipeline that could include drugs that can get orphan status.

Bullish Note 4: The company could be in a good enough position to utilize its preferred shares to buy itself at least a few more months of runway.

Essentially there have been enough minor positives over the past month or so to take focus away from the very heavy reality of the cash situation. None of these bullish notes are enough to create a strong foundation, but they are strong enough to establish a decent base if the company can deliver on some form of fundamental news relating to the cash situation.

The street has recently been prepared to toss some money at MannKind stock. This has been enough to deliver impressive short term gains. As I have always stated, it is traders that are making bank with this stock. MannKind is actually in pretty familiar territory. There have been many instances where the stock can stack together a few positives in a row to drive the price up. What MannKind has not been able to accomplish yet is cementing those gains by announcing a compelling financial situation resolution.

In my opinion the next 4 weeks is very critical. Unless there is a cash infusion or the company can renegotiate deals, the company runs out of cash in just 8 weeks. If all it can accomplish is renegotiating the Deerfield debt, it will buy another 6 weeks or so. If 4 weeks pass without any financial news, then we could see the hard fought gains begin to weaken as the focus shift back to cash. If the company can buy itself enough time to file a pipeline drug application, then the company could potentially pull together enough support to buy a bit more time. As exciting as the ride over the last month has been, the situation has a fluidity to it that simply can not be ignored.

The bottom line is that MannKind remains speculative and remains a traders dream. Management has done a good job in presentations and is "selling" the concept of a MannKind that can turn the corner. Investors that are bearish and bullish can acknowledge that Castagna is a good presenter and knows the manner in which to say the things the street wants to hear. The next critical step is delivering on the things stated. That is where we will see the recent gains either continue or evaporate. No matter what your sentiment is on this company, there is money to be made on the binary event of the label change and the binary event of the cash crunch. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.