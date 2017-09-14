Koppers: Another Interesting, But Ultimately Mediocre Industrial

While a new CEO has a clear plan for improved profitability and improved balance sheet, the road is long and growth may prove fleeting after 2017 ends.

It makes a variety of needed and consistent products that have a boring nature that may scare off tech focused investors.

Koppers Inc. (KOP) is a small cap industrial firm who makes its living by taking by-products of the carbonization process of coal and turning those into other products.

Their end products include wood ties and poles for the railroad and electric utility industry, naphthalene which is used in tanning agents, drywall, and concrete additives, and many more.

The company operates three principal business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Financial Performance

Overall the long term, Koppers financial performance as a company can be best described as mixed. As you can see below, the company has an overall rising trend of sales into 2015 but 2016 was a step back. A chief cause of this was the company intentionally pulling back from their CMC segment as North America demand continued to weaken. The company first initiated this plan when they started to reduce their facilities from 11 to 4 in 2014.

Gross margin has improved from 15% in 2010 to 22% in 2016, although this is heavily influenced by raw materials prices and other things the company does not have full control over. It is important for potential investors to realize that commodity prices have an effect both on the costs and pricing power, or lack thereof, of the company.

In their 2016 annual report they cite how price realizations and profit margins for products like carbon black feed-stock and naphthalene trade in line with crude oil. They also mention in a different section how falling scrap copper prices in recent years limited their supply of the material as scrappers took supply off the market because of the low prices. In addition, the company has a very large percentage of its business treating lumber and the cost and availability of that lumber is critical.

Returning to financials, the company did post two losses in 2014 and 2015 due to some special items, but returned to profitability in 2016.

Even despite some deleveraging efforts which I will mention below, the company remains heavily indebted. Due to some recent write downs the past few years, the company now has a capitalization structure that is almost all debt. Liabilities make up 97% of the cap structure with only 3% funded by equity.

While this does, deceivingly, help the company put up a strong return on equity if it manages to earn even a tiny profit, ultimately this means the company is heavily vulnerable to the forces of their industry they cannot control and the company would likely not perform well in the event of another economic recession.

Where The Company Is Headed

Under relatively new CEO Leroy Ball, the company has a clear vision and path for its future. Their primary goal is one of improving liquidity and leverage, with an eye towards reducing overall leverage and the cost of debt while vastly improving liquidity.

They have taken some steps to get there already with refinancing their senior notes at lower rates and longer maturities and obtaining a new $400m credit line.

I would like to see the debt continue to be reduced until it reaches the $400m to $450m mark, which is about what the company has in current assets currently. This would still give the company a high debt to equity ratio, but would be a level I am much more comfortable at given the industry and assets the company owns and operates in.

Next, the company wants to become laser focused on wood as its primary market and area of expertise. The company is continuing to downsize the CMC segment which was already begun under prior leadership.

This is a great idea because it gives the company the ability to make acquisitions that have synergies and it also reduces their commodity exposure. Within the wood segment the company is developing a nice balance of industrial business customers like railroads and utilities alongside their retail markets like waterproof wood for single family home decks and other residential construction uses.

The CMC business still has a substantial foot print and still brings the company's margins down from double digits with its pitiful 5.3% adj. EBITDA margin, meaning the real margin is even lower. This segment may not fully ever disappear as it does fit in vertically with supplying the railroad and utility segment.

The company's performance chemical segment is tied somewhat with the housing market, given that many of their chemicals end up in products that are related or used in residential construction.

The housing market, as many may know, has done incredibly well since its bottom in the Great Recession. Favorable policy, especially low interest rates, and the indomitable culture of US home ownership have been contributing factors indeed. The company looks at home improvement and remodeling as their primary demand base for this segment.

And the projections are good, with a steady growth pace expected to continue as long as interest rates rise slowly and there is not another economic shock.

As far as 2017 projections go, the company forecasts sales of $1.4b. This is surprisingly good considering that the company is shutting most of its CMC plants and reorganizing that segment a great deal, which was a big contributor to revenue but a drain on profits.

The company expects 6% growth in EBITDA, mostly as a result of improved costs and margins in the CMC segment. Net profitability is anyone's guess, although I do not expect any blockbuster numbers as that is clearly not the company's main focus.

Valuation and Recent Price Movement

Like many industrial and infrastructure stocks, Koppers is near its 52 week high and has a strong move since the election.

KOP data by YCharts

The company's new plan for transformation may also have investor's looking at the company in a more positive light. My take?

While I like the qualitative aspects of Koppers business, I think ultimately it is not a great investment at this time.

The wood treating and chemical products they make are essential, in high demand, and boring in the best sense of the word. Few tech startups are working on a better way to make railroad ties.

I like that the CMC segment is getting restructured and that profitability is improving, although it is off a much smaller revenue base. It is clear that that segment should serve to supply the others in the most efficient and cheapest way possible, rather than being an active profit center itself.

The balance sheet is hideous and will take a few years to improve. The company used to pay a dividend but no longer does and has not made any meaningful share repurchases in a decade, suggesting that direct returns to shareholders are not forthcoming in the near future.

Forward earnings are very high at $3.40 versus 2016 earnings of only $1.39. This makes the P/E range from 28 times to 12, depending on what you use and expect. I lean towards thinking the forward estimates are way too high, but I have a difficult time telling what the company might earn as they are want to use as many "adjusted" figures as they can.

Real net earnings are a good bit lower, and I think that this year may be a one time large jump as the CMC segment's new profit margin becomes annualized in future years. Moving to 2018 and beyond, I think Koppers has little growth in front of it as deleveraging will improve the balance sheet without giving a large boost to the income statement.

To become a growing company and a great industrial, I think Koppers needs to complete its deleveraging, vastly improve direct shareholder returns, continue to boost margins, and ramp up innovation as its renews its focus on wood and related products.

Conclusion

I am not interested in investing in Koppers at this time, although I will revisit the company in a few years to see if the company was able to execute on their plan and show some consistent growth after they realign the business.

The current price only looks attractive on adjusted earnings, but using real earnings and considering that the business may have inherent structural disadvantages that cannot be overcome, a better valuation is needed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.