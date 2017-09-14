“Strictly considered, writing about music is as illogical as singing about economics. All the other arts can be talked about in the terms of ordinary life and experience. A poem, a statue, a painting or a play is a representation of somebody or something, and can be measurably described (the purely aesthetic values aside) by describing what it represents.”

--The New Republic, 1918

It is one of the greatest aspects of capital markets. Investing is just as much an art as it is a science. And unlike many of the arts that can be discussed in terms of ordinary life experiences, investing along with the economics and finance that underlying it are often complex, multi-dimensional across space and time, sometimes nebulous and very much subject to the interpretation of each individual participant in the market place. So despite being a science grounded in the historically quantitative and definitive that have has taken place in the past and present, investing is just as much if not more so an art in interpreting this music from the past in singing about the future.

Dancing About The Yield Curve

“All quick, very natural, and captured on vinyl. It’s so hard to explain on paper, you’ll just have to find the records and listen for yourself (because I truly believe — honest — that writing about music is, as Martin Mull put it, like dancing about architecture).”

--Gary Sperrazza, Time Barrier Express, September-October 1979

Writing about music, dancing about sports, or singing about economics. Perhaps they are all exercises in frustration. So why then do we continue to write about such topics? Why also do we read so much on these topics that in the case of music and investing that to this social media driven world today remain among the most popular subjects to follow on a daily basis? Because they are timely, readily accessible for most, offer an element of excitement (and disappointment), and provide a steady flow of new and interesting information to consume and digest each and every day. And while we know what has taken place in the past, what lies ahead remains a mystery that is open to opinions and interpretation, all of which may prove unfounded in the future but none of which are wrong in the present.

So where will the songs of economics and finance take me today? Today’s dance brings us to the Treasury yield curve. So how can we be entertained by the musings on the difference in the yields of two Treasury securities that are set to mature at different times in the future? Because they tell a interpretative story about how much longer we can expect the rise in the U.S. stock market to continue into the future.

Let’s Dance

We will begin our dance through the Treasury yield curve with the most traditional step, which is a look at the spread between 2-Year and 10-Year U.S. Treasuries.

The below above shows this relationship dating back to 2010, which coincides with the end of the recession that came with the financial crisis. Put simply, the wider the 2/10 spread as it is also known, it implies a greater sense of optimism about the economic outlook and thus the expected growth of corporate earnings and risk asset prices such as stocks (SPY) in the future. Why? Because if one thought the economic outlook was favorable, they would need to be paid more in yield to justify the opportunity cost of locking away their capital for an additional eight years, hence the wider spread. Conversely, if one was worried about the outlook, they would need to be paid relatively less on this measure.

So what have we seen since the start of 2010? My interpretation is that investors, once hopeful over the prospects of eventually realizing a sustainably strong economic recovery during the post crisis period, have become increasingly more discouraged that such an outcome is ever going to come to pass. This has been particularly true since the start of 2014, as the 2/10 spread has steadily dwindled from a solid 2.66 percentage points then to just 0.85 percentage points today.

This leads to the next subject for debate. A 2/10 spread of 0.76 percentage points is the line in the sand dating back to 2016. And history has repeatedly shown that if the 2/10 spread eventually falls to below zero, we are left with the dreaded “inverted yield curve” that has accurately predicted so many economic recessions and stock bear markets in the past.

So what are the chances we will be continuing on the downward path in the 2/10 spread that we have been travelling for nearly four years now?

The Twist

To answer this question, let’s consider the spreads that currently exist across the various other segments of the yield curve.

Let’s first twist out to the 5/30 spread, which has a somewhat longer-term take on the economic outlook. The spread between the 5-year and 30-year Treasury (TLT) did well in predicting what would be the eventual downside break of the 2/10 spread a few years back, as the 5/30 spread started setting new lows nearly a year ahead of its shorter term counterpart and had its new bottom at 1.02 percentage points in place as early as the start of 2015. Why does this matter? While the 2/10 spread is struggling to hold the 0.76 line, the 5/30 spread already surrendered the 1.02 level in the late spring and has since been in the process of trending its way lower.

What is also notable about the 5/30 spread is that it did not show the same degree of euphoric optimism that was implied by the spike in the 2/10 spread toward the end of last year.

Making another twist, the same could be said of the 2/30 spread, which already recently dipped below its previous lows at 1.41 percentage points and has been struggling to hang on since with the ongoing downtrend pressing hard for a downside break.

Twisting to the shorter end of the yield curve, another spread worth noting is the difference between the 3-month (BIL) and 10-year Treasury yields (IEF). Having reached as high as 3.83 percentage points in the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2010, this spread has moved steadily lower ever since including a precipitous drop since the end of last year from 2.09 percentage points to as low as 1.00 percentage point in recent weeks, which is measurably below the previous lows from the summer of 2016.

Putting this all together, no matter where else one travels on the yield curve, not only are spreads at post crisis lows, but they are trending definitively lower.

My interpretation of the dance? While stock investors may not have anything to worry about at the moment, the storm clouds are increasingly building on the horizon.



What could reverse this definitive downward trend in yields? The best bet would be progress on the economic growth front. The catalyst for such progress would most likely come from a revelation on the fiscal policy front. At present, some sort of measurable development related to tax reform or perhaps simply tax cuts might be enough to turn yield spread trends around, at least temporarily. Knowing the that dance competition remains ongoing, this will be something worth watching through the remainder of the year.

Break Dancing

The Samba

OK. So the Treasury yield curve continues to flatten and remains on track toward inversion. But it is still positively sloped today, so the translation could reasonably be no worries for now. So exactly when should stock investors start to take note?

“So danço samba so danço samba

Vi vi vi vi vi

So danço samba so danço samba

Vi”

--So Danco Samba, Antônio Carlos Jobim & Vinicius de Moraes, 1962

A positive review of the situation might look back with a samba to the pre-financial crisis episode and conclude the following: we may have a good two to three years left for the stock bull market to run. Consider the chart below from the period from 2003 through 2009.





Although it also had been steadily falling at the time, the 2/10 spread had reached 0.76 percentage points in early 2005. Yet for more than two years, the bull market in the S&P 500 Index (VOO) continued to run. It was not until early 2006 that this spread turned negative, yet the bull market remained very much intact for another 18 months. In fact, it was not until the yield curve started to strongly steepen from its inverted state starting in the summer of 2007 until the stock bull market finally expired.

This samba might also take them back to the 1990s when the 2/10 spread remained bound between flat and 0.86 percentage points for more than five years before the stock market finally peaked in early 2000 almost simultaneously with the yield curve tumbling into inversion. Moreover, the real downside for stocks (IVV) did not really commence until the yield curve started surging to the upside

Thus, the optimistic can continue with the Forward Basic that as long as the yield curve not only remains positive but has not fallen below zero AND subsequently started to surge higher, then the festive stock market dance party will continue.

The Passacaglia

“Amor

Dove, dov’è la fè

Ch’el traditor giurò?”

--Lamento della Ninfa, Claudio Monteverdi & Ottavio Rinuccini, 1638

So many bullish investors remain wedded to stocks and cite the ongoing support of such forces as the current state of the yield curve mentioned above. But what is the possibility that stocks could betray these vows of ongoing love?

A more somber view on the yield curve might reflect with a passacaglia on the following.

Returning to our past episode from 2003 to 2009, instead of focusing only on the 2/10 spread, let us also break this spread apart into its component parts. Back then the absolute yield on the 10-year Treasury started at the 4% level, gradually rose to above 5% by late 2006 and early 2007. Over this same time period, the 2-Year Treasury yield that was once as low as just above 1% steadily rose also to as high as above 5% by late 2006 and early 2007 driven in large part by the anticipated and eventually realized increase in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve. In short, both yields were rising, with the 2-Year rising faster than the 10-Year.





What caused the yield curve to start sharply steepening in 2007? It was not a rise in 10-Year yields, as they started steadily falling at the time. Instead, it was a more pronounced decline in 2-Year yields due primarily to the rapid slashing of the fed funds rate down to the zero bound by late 2008.

Let us continue our walk through the streets of market history to the end of the last millennium. The yield curve remained persistently flat during the mid to late 1990s because both short-term and long-term rates remained relatively high as the bond market were still in the process of making their way down from the historically high interest rates of the early 1980s. But after reaching their final peak near 7% in early 2000, the yield curve subsequently started to steepen in earnest not because 10-year yields were rising, for they actually started to steadily fall, but because the 2-year yield was falling faster thanks once again to the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates to 1%.

Samba Or Passacaglia?

How do these two past performances compare to what we are seeing unfold today? And what else, if anything, should we incorporate into our interpretation of this latest dance performance and how it may unfold toward its conclusion?

Much like the last performance, the yield curve has been flattening in part because of the rise in the 2-year yield, which has been moving higher since the summer of 2013 when the Fed first insinuated that the days of zero interest rate policy and endless stimulus injections were coming to an end. And as the Fed Funds rate has risen, so too have 2-year yields.

But in the first differentiation that makes today’s market unique, unlike the past two episodes, the 2-year yield has been rising at the same time that the 10-year yield has been steadily falling. This implies that the stock investor discouragement that seemingly did not set in until the very end of the past two bull markets has been increasingly festering for the past six years in the current bull market.

A second potentially more important and different dance step must be considered in the current market environment. Back in 2000, the yield on the 2-year and the 10-year were trading north of 7% at their peaks. Back in 2007, these same yields were over 5%. Today, they are around 2% and potentially less.

Why would this different step matter for today’s market? Third reasons.

First, absolute yields remain so low today that the eventual inversion of the yield curve may come rapidly once it sets in. For example, all it would take to shrink the current 2/10 spread from 0.76 percentage points to below zero would be a sudden push lower in yields toward the lows of last summer at 1.37% coupled with no more than one additional quarter point increase from the Fed as soon as December.

Second, taking the first point one step further, the fact that yields are so low today could potentially lead to an outcome where the yield curve ends up not even officially inverting before stocks finally roll over. After all, the level of the 10-year yield today would have had the 2/10 spread inverted anywhere between -3.00 to -5.00 percentage points in the past two episodes. And while low inflation might be cited as the culprit this time around, its not as though inflation was that much higher during the previous two performances.

Third, the fact that absolute yields are so low, so many years after the end of the last recession and bear market suggests that when the next dance ends, the scope to subsequently loosen monetary policy and steepen the yield curve is likely to be limited at best. As a result, unless 10-Year yields suddenly find themselves meaningfully on the rise, which would be a contraction to the outcome that we witnessed during the past two episodes, we are likely to see no meaningful surge in the 2/10 spread and instead it may remain stubbornly flat if not inverted at exceptionally low absolute rates for an extended period to come.

The Judges Scores

Every investor will interpret the current economic, financial and market songs in their own unique way. But from the perspective of this investor, the current dance performance by the yield curve is being done with increasingly somber steps. The music is certainly still playing and the performance is far from over, but eventually the song will be over and it will be time for today’s stock market (DIA) to face the judges. And the ongoing performance from the yield curve is suggesting that stock investors may end up less than satisfied in how the current market song stands the test of time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF,TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.