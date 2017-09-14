Time To Give Few BDCs Another Go

Five months ago, right at the middle of Q2 2017, I announced that I was turning from positive to neutral when it comes to BDCs. In my A-Team review for the end of April, you could already see that most of our positions in BDCs got sold. By the end of May, we were (and still are) left with only few holdings. Out of the six BDCs that were part of the original A-Team, only two were (and still are) part of our portfolio.

Retrospectively, dumping many BDCs during the middle of Q2 2017 was a smart move. The average BDC has lost more than 10% over the past five months (since April 14, 2017) and the positive sentiment that BDCs benefited from greatly since mid February 2016 has faded away.

Here's a closer look at what my own BDCs holdings did over the past five months:

NEWT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Note the following:

1. The above chart contains 12 BDCs in total (sorted according to their total return performance over past five months), out of which six BDCs were part of the original A-Team (MAIN, ARCC, PSEC, HTGC, NEWT and GAIN) and six other BDCs (TPVG, NMFC, TCPC, MRCC, FSIC and ABDC) weren't.

2. All of these names were bought during Q1 2016 and all of these names, except MAIN, were held at the end of 2016.

3. All of these names except NEWT, GAIN and PSEC were sold during the first four months of 2017. PSEC was the last BDC that was sold on May 11 for $8.20. We haven't purchased or sold any BDCs since May 11, 2017.

Looking at the past five months, NEWT and MAIN were the only names that managed to record positive total returns. On the other hand, four names have recorded double-digit negative total returns, with PSEC and ABDC positing significant negative total returns greater than -23%.

First and foremost, it's important to remind everyone that, unlike diamonds, RICs (regulated investment companies) -- including BDCs -- aren't forever. The nature of a RIC usually makes it very vulnerable (much more than a normal C corp) to interest rates, debt yields, credit spreads, etc. -- on top of the usual factors such as the state of the economy, consumption, GDP, etc.

As such, BDCs are not and shouldn't be treated as a "buy and hold forever" instruments. They are suitable for certain times, while they are less suitable for other times. Our main concerns (five months ago) were:

1. Uncertainty about the shape of the economy. While we are still not confident enough, it seems as if the economy is on good footing overall.

2. Monetary policy that might see the Fed tightening (way) more aggressively that the market expected. It's safe to say now that the Fed isn't going to tighten much more from here. On the other hand, things can change quite dramatically if and when the Fed's chair identity changes in few months time.

3. High yield bubble. This is still our main concern about the markets as a whole, as well as for BDCs specifically.

4. A financial crisis. The probability for such an outcome goes up every day that goes by without stocks going through a 10% correction.

Being predominantly lenders, BDCs' operations benefit from higher Libor rates because most of their assets -- i.e., loans that they provide to their borrowers -- are tied up to short-term Libor rates (while their liabilities are usually/mostly fixed). Therefore, higher Libor rates usually translate into higher profits. Although we've seen a tremendous run-up in short-term Libor rates since the U.S. elections, it's noticeable that the trend has cooled off over the past three months:

3-Month LIBOR based on U.S. dollar data by YCharts

On the other hand, the long-term yields moved quite substantially lower and, consequently, spreads have contracted. That's not a positive for lenders. In all, we remain neutral on the segment and we very much believe that it's not only important to pick the right time, but mostly the right names.

The "right time" is a tricky thing and obviously it's more a matter of one's views rather than a set of facts/numbers. If you are confident about the economy (annual growth of 2% or higher) and if you are confident that there is no risk for a recession anytime soon (within the next 12 months), this is already a good starting point to be bullish on BDCs. We feel quite comfortable with that part already.

Nonetheless, when it comes to monetary policy and the high-yield market, we are much less confident. We see high levels of uncertainty and risk. This is what keep us neutral on BDCs at the moment, and this is unlikely to change until year-end.

In all, this isn't yet the perfect time to jump into BDCs. Nonetheless, while you won't find us buying as many BDCs as we did during Q1 2016, we do find value in some names already. Whether to buy these names right now or to wait a little bit longer is obviously up to each individual's personal risk aversion. Some are willing to take the risk of getting in too early in exchange for avoiding the risk of missing out, while others are happy to be late to the game even if it means that they take the risk of missing out on few highlights.

In this article, we want to touch on on those names that weren't part of the A-Team and show you why we believe that some of those names might already offer attractive entry levels. Let's review these six names from various metrics:

Basic Data

Price Annual Distribution Dividend Yield MktCap $Mil. 52w High 52w Low Q2/17 NAV Price/NAV TPVG 13.16 1.44 10.94% 210 14.41 10.25 13.52 97.34% NMFC 13.95 1.36 9.75% 1,050 15.00 13.05 13.63 102.35% TCPC 15.89 1.44 9.06% 934 17.47 15.33 15.04 105.65% MRCC 14.07 1.40 9.95% 284 16.20 13.41 14.05 100.14% FSIC 8.25 0.89 10.80% 2,020 10.80 8.03 9.30 88.71% ABDC 10.71 1.39 12.98% 144 14.73 10.20 12.73 84.13%

Although FSIC and ABDC are trading at deep discounts to their respective NAVs, there's a reason for this (more details below).

EPS/NII Trend for the Last Two Years

Q2/17 Q1/17 Q4/16 Q3/16 Q2/16 Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 TPVG 0.55 0.50 0.30 0.40 0.30 0.41 0.36 0.38 NMFC 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.35 0.35 TCPC 0.43 0.37 0.39 0.39 0.38 0.38 0.43 0.40 MRCC 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.37 0.43 0.47 0.40 0.36 FSIC 0.19 0.22 0.23 0.20 0.24 0.21 0.24 0.21 ABDC 0.36 0.34 0.45 0.35 0.44 0.41 0.34 0.34

While NMFC is as stable as one can be, we have TPVG and TCPC on an uptrend against FSIC and MRCC on a downtrend (though MRCC seems to stabilized this year). ABDC is showing mixed results (over time, in between quarters), but a closer look at the past year's trend (the last four quarters since the end of Q2 2016) shows a clear downtrend.

Revenue Trend for the Last Two Years

Q2/17 Q1/17 Q4/16 Q3/16 Q2/16 Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 TPVG 15.68 14.30 10.65 12.50 9.40 11.08 11.43 11.61 NMFC 50.00 43.30 43.80 41.83 41.50 40.98 42.00 37.45 TCPC 46.23 39.34 39.50 38.50 35.59 34.60 39.60 35.50 MRCC 12.27 12.01 11.23 11.12 11.12 11.54 9.17 FSIC 98.69 106.06 108.98 100.56 110.21 103.06 114.76 103.67 ABDC 8.34 9.20 10.90 9.10 10.60 9.95 8.68 8.51

Once again, we see quite similar trends: FSIC and ABDC are the clear underperforming names, while TPVG, TCPC, NMFC and MRCC are growing nicely. They've seen over 30% growth in revenue over the past two years, out of which growth of at least 10% has been recorded over the past year.

Dividend Trend for the Last Two Years

Q2/17 Q1/17 Q4/16 Q3/16 Q2/16 Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 TPVG 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 NMFC 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 TCPC 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 MRCC 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 FSIC 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 ABDC 0.34 0.37* 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34

*0.34 regular distribution plus 0.03 one-time special distribution.

Believe it or not, all six names haven't increased distributions over the past two years. Six names and not a single change.

Special Factors

Special factors are those that one can't obtain from financial reports, but that require more in-depth reading of transcripts, presentations, etc. and/or listening to conference calls, interviews, etc. For example, here is what you would hear during the FSIC conference call following the most recent earnings report (emphasis added):

Our exposure to non-income producing equity from certain restructurings has placed pressure on FSIC's net investment income in recent quarters. Despite our continued effort to improve the position of our portfolio, the timing associated with rotating out of these positions and into income producing investments remains uncertain.

These words speak loud and clear, and anyone who listened didn't need anything else in order to understand that the company is facing a hard time.

Differentiating Factors

The main factor for any income-oriented instrument is the safety of the distribution. Once we know which names we wish to avoid (FSIC, ABDC) for now and once we identify the ones that seem to be attractive enough, it's crucial to check how safe the dividend is:

Div/NII (last Y) Div/NII (last Q) NAV change (3Y) Price/52w High Price/52w Low TPVG 65.45% 82.29% -6.69% -8.67% 28.39% NMFC 100.00% 100.00% -6.96% -7.00% 6.90% TCPC 83.72% 91.14% -1.76% -9.04% 3.65% MRCC 100.00% 98.59% 0.86% -13.15% 4.92% FSIC 117.24% 106.07% -9.53% -23.61% 2.74% ABDC 94.44% 92.67% -13.75% -27.29% 5.00%

As you can clearly see, TPVG and TCPC aren't only the names that show better growth of profits and revenue, but are also the ones that cover their distributions more comfortably than others. Putting it differently, there is little to no risk of a dividend cut and there's reasonable expectation for an increase, especially after two years of no hikes.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have FSIC, which is at a high risk of cutting its distribution soon. Since the stock has already lost one-quarter of its value over the past seven months, one might claim that the current price is already reflecting such an outcome. This is probably true, but we would still be looking to get a wider margin of safety here -- i.e., we would consider buying this name when the stock trades closer to $7 than over $8.

As for the rest of the gang, NMFC and MRCC are attractive, but perhaps (to some investors) not attractive enough. We wouldn't mind buying these names at ~$14 (where both are trading, more or less, now), but we would be much happier with $13.

As for ABDC, we have mixed feelings. On one hand, the revenue and EPS declines will keep us away for now. On the other hand, even now -- with much poorer results -- the company is covering its distribution. We still remember the one year that we held this company and, back then, it seemed like a dividend increase was imminent. Unfortunately, that's not the case anymore. Nonetheless, we do want to keep a close eye on this name because if it can stop the bleeding (in terms of revenue) and bring the EPS/NII back to the high $0.30s (not to mention $0.40s), this would be a bargain.

Bottom Line

TPVG and TCPC already seem attractive.

NMFC and MRCC seem OK, but we would like these stocks to become at least 5% cheaper in order to gain a better margin of safety.

FSIC and ABDC are "avoids." While the former needs to go down at least another 10%-15% from here in order for us to start looking at it more seriously, the latter might be a bargain (even at the current price) if things won't get worse financial-wise from here.

