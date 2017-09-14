Did NTSB Decision Effectively Kill Off Tesla Autopilot Versions Prior To 2.5?

NTSB determination indicates that all Tesla cars, with the possible exception of recent AP2.5 cars, are problematic.

In a long-awaited decision, National Transport Safety Board cited that Tesla (TSLA) technology played a “major role” in preventable death of a Tesla customer, Joshua Brown, on May 7, 2016.

A review of the abstract of NTSB report shows that there could be profound consequences to Tesla from the NTSB findings. The key items as they relate to Tesla from the findings are as follows:

Item number 9 in the findings above is particularly damning as NTSB is saying in no uncertain terms that steering wheel torque that Tesla uses is not an adequate monitoring mechanism.

It is interesting to note that this is THE mechanism used by Tesla to determine driver’s attentiveness for all AP1.0 and AP2.0 cars – i.e. the vast majority of cars that Tesla has shipped to date. Tesla has not yet disclosed how it is dealing with this problem with the newer AP2.5 system.

NTSB makes various recommendations to fix the problems identified in the findings section. Some key recommendations extracted from the report are:

To NHTSA:

To Auto Manufacturers:

The NTSB recommendations, in effect, mean that all Tesla cars with AP1.0 and AP2.0 have technical challenges that they need to fix. However, this may be a challenge as this installed base of cars lack adequate hardware to ensure that a customer is paying attention to the road.

We are sure that Tesla has been working with NTSB throughout the process and is not surprised by the findings or recommendations. Note that just about a month back Tesla introduced a new Autopilot 2.5 system. This was somewhat of a surprise for Tesla watchers as it has been less than year since Tesla introduced Autopilot 2.0 system to much fanfare.

In fact, Autopilot 2.0 lasted less than 10 months, from October 2016 to July 2017, before it was obsoleted. This is a ridiculously little time to obsolete such a much-touted hardware (although this should not be a surprise to readers as Tesla released the system before testing it).

It is interesting to note that one of the key elements of Autopilot 2.5 is an in-cabin driver facing camera. Based on the NTSB ruling, it appears that such a camera would be minimum necessary hardware to rectify one of the key problems identified by NTSB.

We are now convinced that the NTSB fact finding was one of the key drivers of the change to AP2.5. The question now becomes what Tesla will do its installed base AP1.0 and AP2.0 cars which has no such hardware.

A responsible Company would disable several autonomous features in the non-compliant cars but that tells us little about what course of action Tesla will take. Tesla, as we have widely written in the past, is a Company that sells features that have neither been developed nor validated. We continue to maintain that Tesla’s claims about Autopilot are not credible.

When Electrek wrote about Autopilot 2.5, it also became clear that Tesla is struggling with its Autopilot implementation. Note the slippery slope Tesla is on with respect to resetting investor and customer expectations about the nature of Autopilot.

“However, we still expect to achieve full self-driving capability with safety more than twice as good as the average human driver without making any hardware changes to HW 2.0.”

Note the “twice as good” part. This claim comes AFTER Mr. Musk claiming that Autopilot would be ten times as safe as human driver just a few months back. We continue to be amazed that capital markets are confusing such massive incompetence for a sign of genius.

Even if Tesla succeeds with its now revised goal, we would like investors to understand how low a bar “twice as good as average human driver” constitutes. For the record, humans cause 94% of the accidents. These accidents are mostly caused by unsafe drivers, drunk drivers, inattentive drivers, and tired drivers. If a driver does not fall in to those categories, he/she is likely many times superior to an “average” driver. In other words, any safe driver would be much safer the benchmark that Tesla has now set for its Autopilot system. All Tesla seems to be saying is that it is trying to beat a drunk driver or a distracted, texting, teenage driver.

Having set the bar low, note how Tesla tries to sneak underneath it:

“If this does not turn out to be the case, which we think is highly unlikely, we will upgrade customers to the 2.5 computer at no cost.”

We look forward to seeing how this “highly unlikely” becomes “unlikely” and then “likely”. Assuming the Company is around that long.

Make no mistake: Tesla’s Autopilot, even the current 2.5 version, is unlikely to ever get to an acceptable Level 4 system – let alone a Level 5 system that Mr. Musk promised when Autopilot 2.0 was unveiled.

The insurance industry, we are certain, is watching this development with great interest. Logic dictates that in the event of future autopilot related accidents, Tesla and insurers will become automatically liable for Tesla’s poor implementation of autonomous features.

As a preemptive action in the Joshua Brown case, the Company seems to have settled with the family of Mr. Brown. Note that, in the linked article, the attorney for the family and Tesla refuse to comment if there has been a settlement. While the settlement and getting a statement from the Brown’s family is good for PR, we suspect the insurance industry will see through these antics.

It will now be interesting to see how Tesla settles with its Autopilot 1.0 and Autopilot 2.0 customers given NTSB explicitly recommends a better implementation.

Our View of Tesla: Sell Short

Before it is here, it is on the Renewable Energy Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, wind, battery, and autonomous vehicle industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Renewable Energy Insights platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.