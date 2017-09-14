Why Amazon's Use Of AMD Server GPUs Is A Jackpot Opportunity

AMD may have a long way to go to catch up with Nvidia’s Tesla GPUs on deep learning services. However, the CiC market is still a level playing ground between AMD and Nvidia.

Amazon is the runaway leader in Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Using a FirePro for streaming virtual graphics is a big endorsement for AMD.

Amazon decided to use AMD FirePro S7150x2 Server GPUs for its new Appstream 2.0 Graphic Design instances. It comes with AMD’s multi-user GPU cloud computing technology.

I am a graphic artist/video editor. I appreciate Amazon’s (AMZN) decision to use FirePro S7150x2 server GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) for its AppStream 2.0 Graphic Design AWS instances. Amazon has now joined Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in buying and using AMD GPUs for its cloud computing service. The FirePro S1750x2 is part of AMD’s offering for pure virtualized graphics computing.

AppStream 2.0 Graphic Design offers AWS customers a low-cost instance for streaming graphics applications service. Amazon is renting out cloud infrastructure using AMD’s multi-user GPU or MxGPU pure virtual graphics instances that can deliver workstation-like performance for design/CAD/CAM jobs.

(Source: AMD)

How AMD Server GPUs Can Benefit From Amazon’s AppStream 2.0

Amazon’s affordable pricing for Graphic Design can attract many repeat customers. The more customers that use the AMD-powered Graphic Design instances, the more likely that Amazon will buy more FirePro S7150x2 server GPUs.

The $2.40/hour fee for a 16 vGPU Graphic Design instance is affordable enough even for Third-World freelance creative professionals like me.

(Source: Amazon)

It is my fearless forecast that many people will avail of the AMD-powered Graphic Design instances. They come in more affordable packages than Graphics Desktop and Graphics Pro instances. Amazon is using Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs for Graphics Desktop and Graphics Pro.

Going forward, AMD could release the Vega versions of FirePro S7150x2, and Amazon will have an alternative to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) m40 GPU for Graphics Pro Instances. The release of more advanced server FirePro GPUs could help AMD compete better against Nvidia on virtual GPU cloud computing services.

Amazon is the runaway leader in IaaS [Infastructure-as-a-Service]. AppStream 2.0 using AMD server GPUs was a sweeter design win for AMD than Alibaba and Baidu picking Radeon GPUs for their datacenter needs.

Microsoft (MSFT), the second runner-up to AWS in IaaS, also offers Nvidia-based virtual graphics instances through its Azure service. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and VMware (VMW) have long provided virtual graphics cloud computing services using Nvidia GPUs.

Amazon should not be the last firm to buy and use AMD server GPUs. I expect Microsoft, Google, and VMware to eventually dual-source their virtual GPUs hardware to reduce their exposure to Nvidia.

Virtual Graphics Is CAD-in-the-Cloud

IaaS leaders like Amazon and Amazon are renting virtual graphics processing instances because of the nascent but growing Computer-Aided Design-in-the-Cloud industry. Most 2D and 3D design/editing software today benefits from GPU hardware acceleration. Millions of creative professionals and design studios/agencies need a cheaper alternative. Buying an expensive on-site network of workstations to create and render CAD/CAM designs is not the best margins-boosting strategy.

The AppStream 2.0 Graphic Design instances are affordable options where budget-constrained architectural/engineering firms can design and render complex building designs. There are engineers/architects that can easily afford purchasing five or fifteen $2.5k Dell (NYSE:DVMT) workstations to render AutoCAD Revit designs. Others will probably prefer paying $2.60 per hour for a 16 vGPU AMD FirePro S7150x2 Graphic Design Amazon AppStream 2.0 instance.

Product designers, advertising firms, video editors, engineering firms, animators, and 3D modelers will gradually shift to CAD-in-the-Cloud [CiC] because renting workstations on a per-need basis is more cost-effective than buying dozens of workstations. The design/creative industry is a seasonal/cyclical endeavor. My almost two decades spent on this line of work was plagued by zero business, idle weeks alternating with deadline-crazy/full-throttle projects-filled weeks.

As per the chart below, less than 12% of involved industries have implemented CiC in their workflow. Amazon and others still have substantial growth potential for their virtual graphics processing services.

(Source: Jon Peddie)

My fearless forecast is that workstation builders/vendors like Dell will gradually lose customers to virtual graphics cloud computing providers like Amazon and Microsoft. This is favorable to AMD because, instead of marketing to different agencies/firms/PC OEMs to buy its GPUs for their workstations, AMD will just have to deal with less than half a dozen IaaS leaders.

Conclusion

Amazon’s choice of AMD FirePro server GPUs (rather than Nvidia Quadro/Tesla products) for its Graphic Design AWS services is a good reason to go long AMD. I admit that AMD has a long way to catch up against Nvidia GPUs on deep learning. However, I am pretty convinced that the growing CAD-in-the-Cloud industry offers AMD a fertile ground where it can increase its cloud computing clout.

As a veteran of the creative industry, I dare say that there exists a greater need for cloud-based CAD/CAM/Video editing services than deep learning. Estimating the market size is easy. You just have to look at the very high Price/Sales valuation ratios of Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK). Those software developers are valued so highly because tens of millions of customers subscribe to their software products. Tens of millions of people subscribe to AutoCAD and Creative Cloud software programs because the global creative industry is a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

(Source: Morningstar)

AMD providing cloud computing server processors that help creative professionals work faster and cheaper is a long-term tailwind. Amazon’s creative use of AMD GPUs for its virtual graphics computing services helps lower production costs of creative works. Instead of buying the latest graphics workstation PCs, outsourced or freelance AutoCAD artists, After Effects compositors and 3D animators in India/Philippines (with decent internet connections) will probably rent Amazon’s Graphics Design instances at $2.60 per hour to develop/render animation/3D compositions for their penny-pinching, deadline-demanding American/European clients at UpWork.

I understood AppStream 2.0 Graphic Design’s streaming service allows me to use a $300 laptop to remotely run my Photoshop CC 2017/Lightroom software and enjoy a $2,500-workstation PC-level workflow speed. You have to love AMD for making things like this possible.

AMZN, AMD, MSFT, and Nvidia are worth adding to your long-term portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, BIDU, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.