Amazon.Com: Google Does A Stealth Cloud Pricing Cut

Right now, the Amazon.com (AMZN) story is highly dependent on its AWS (Amazon Web Services) segment. As of Q2 2017, AWS represented more than 100% of Amazon.com’s TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) operating income. That is, the whole of retail runs at a loss and only AWS produces profit for Amazon.com.

As a result of this reality, any problem faced by AWS is a large problem for Amazon.com. Of course, AWS faces hardly any problems as it presently dominates the cloud market. Still, there is one type of event which has a recurring impact on AWS profitability: price cuts. Price cuts, most often initiated by Amazon.com’s competitors, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) tend to quickly propagate to AWS. The reason is simple: cloud capacity providing, though a sort of oligopoly right now, is still (and will remain, by definition) a commodity (with present exceptions if the services you need aren’t available at one cloud provider or another).

As a measure of this impact, one can look at AWS’s operating margin in percentage terms. Up to Q4 2016, this margin was slowly creeping up to around 26%, but in Q1 2017, it fell to 24.3% and in Q2 2017, it dropped further to 22.3%. The reason for this rather large drop was a cut in cloud pricing, initiated by competitors and followed by AWS.

This drop in AWS margins together with continued margin pressure in Amazon.com’s retail segment has led to a very significant drop in Amazon.com EPS consensus estimates. In January 2017, Amazon.com was expected to earn $8.71 during 2017. Right now, it’s expected to earn just $4.01, less than half.

So why am I writing this article? The reason is simple. While not overtly, I think Google just undertook another price drop. This price drop, though, has two characteristics:

First, it’s not a straight drop. Instead, it’s the creation of a new network service tier.

Second, it’s not really to become cheaper than Amazon.com. Instead, it’s to catch up with it (though it does make Google cloud slightly cheaper).

Due to the different nature of this price drop, it requires some explanation. Ordinarily, when Google services a cloud web request, it routes the resulting traffic through an extensive Google-owned network until near the end point, where the traffic is then handed over to the web or ISP. This makes for higher bandwidth and lower latency, as well as higher reliability.

Other competitors, like AWS, rely more extensively on the internet to deliver traffic. That is, they deliver the traffic to the web sooner, which makes for lower bandwidth, higher latency and lower reliability. However, doing so also means it’s much cheaper for the cloud provider since it doesn’t have to keep an extensive and expensive worldwide network. As a result of this reality, up until now, delivering content from the cloud to end users was more expensive using Google than using AWS.

However, Google is now introducing a new network service tier. The prior pricing will thus apply to a premium tier which will keep on using the Google cloud network. The new tier, dubbed “standard,” will behave more like competing cloud services:

That is, it will deliver content through the public internet sooner. It will also be a lot cheaper (20-30% cheaper). Therein lies the stealth price cut. The new prices are as follows:

Ordinarily, we’d probably be saying how this is much cheaper than AWS and thus Amazon.com needs to respond. However, in this case, that’s not entirely true. Instead of pushing competitively, Google is plugging a competitive hole (it does become slightly cheaper, but also impedes the use of a CDN). Here is the equivalent Amazon.com pricing:

Still, these and other changes need to be carefully monitored. After all, with Amazon.com drawing 100% of its earnings from AWS and AWS margins being so volatile, any large change in cloud pricing can quickly lead to extreme earnings impact.

Conclusion

With a stealth pricing cut, Google is plugging a competitive hole it had in its Google cloud product. This move highlights the competitive nature of the cloud business, though it doesn’t seem extreme to the point of provoking another round of price cuts yet.

These pricing events are extremely important for Amazon.com, now that AWS represents its entire profitability (on a TTM basis).