WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO David Potts on Interim Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Higginson

So good morning everyone and welcome to the Morrison’s Interim Results. Seems too been a day of news flow elsewhere and as I said retailing remains a highly competitive market. Of course a good team can really make a difference. I would like to thank everyone in the business, but especially the senior team for their hard work and for making the first half a success.

At a Board level, we recently added to the team with the appointment of Tony Van Kralingen as a Non-Executive Director. He is going to Chair the remuneration committee and he will sit on the order at nomination and corporate compliance and responsibility committees. We’re also pleased to be announcing an interim dividend of 1.66p, an increase of over 5% on last year’s first half and really that’s it from me. I will hand over now to David and Trevor to talk through the details of the half. Thanks.

David Potts

Thank you Andy and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining, the Chairman, Trevor and myself here today. To the extent that competitive pressures allow I’m going to describe our progress during the first half and illustrate how Morrison’s has become a broader and stronger business. You will be familiar with our intentions to fix rebuild and grow the company and we’re well underway with fixing some parts of Morrison’s.

Our first objective in fix was to stabilize the super markets into positive like-for-like. So far so good. Quarter 2 group like-for-like was positive 2.6% and resell like-for-like was positive 2.1%. Both building on the strong growth achieved last year. Second was to improve capability. We’re making good progress here to. The trickledown effect of top challenge has gained momentum. With the leadership team in place we’re developing a diverse and deep talent pool of external experience, Morrison’s life is and our own young, up and commerce.

This team understands the right questions to ask and how to get all parts of the company contributing to our new trading office. Capability and process and technology is also improving. For example we’re removing wasted effort, developing digital tender to improve customer service, deploying both customer and product analytics with improved customer apps and better personalization to send relevant offers to our customers.

And third we continue to reduce and recycle costs growing revenues within our lower cost base. We remain driven by our strong convictions that we have a relative catch-up opportunity in the market that an improving shopping trip means more customers buy more from Morrison’s and that consistent and sustainable execution from the office and stores is key. And this turnaround will be powered by listening to each stakeholder.

Listening and responding quickly driving all aspects of our recovery, including the successful Fresh Look refit program, range improvements, the Your Say colleague forums, and the paying conditions of our 104,510 colleagues. We’re building on the strong Morrison’s and Dordon [ph] family background of the business to create a culture of restlessness, of pace, a high work ethic, a belief that wherever possible our decisions will fall on the side of customers and colleagues.

Much has been achieved and there is still more to fix, but we have delivered growth on growth, which demonstrates we’re progressing with rebuild and growth. Looking ahead in rebuild, we achieved the six priorities by consistently delivering sales volume and increasing customer visits, driving profit higher, and growth higher, whilst lowering our debt. In Grow we are distinctive delivering higher and sustainable earnings, driving stakeholder improvements, accessing in expanded markets through digital and wholesale thus creating new Morrison’s largely led by home grown talent.

In this first half we’ve made further progress with 3% positive like-for-like sales and double-digit profit growth. Cash flow was again strong, debt again lower. Our two year like-for-like increased from 2.6% in quarter four last year to 4.4% in the first half of this year. More customers visited our stores like-for-like transactions were up 3.9%. Customer satisfaction again improved with the survey score up 5% year-on-year. Over all the score has proved 12% since the start of 2015, 2016.

Our measures of colleague engagement and supplier partnerships all improved. All lead indicators going the right way. We responded well to a challenging consumer environment, competitors continue to open new stores, and there was pressure and turbulence caused by the knock-on effect of weaker Sterling. Many of our customers are on a tight budget. In these more uncertain times price crunch is helping customers by holding more prices lower for longer and the Morrison’s price list provides good quality great value in areas our customers rely on.

Our wholesale supply is leveraging existing assets to access convenience, digitally, and physically and will generate profitable capital like growth. We recently announced new wholesale expansion with McColl's where we become their sole supplier for around 1,650 McColl shops across Britain. It’s an important step that also revives the Safeway brand. We will supply both national brands and Safeway products, many of which will be made by food maker colleagues in our 17 manufacturing sites across Britain.

Amazon continues to grow its British food offer. We now supply more locations in each of its five channels and we’re expanding into more postcodes through Morrison’s at Amazon. In Rontec where we are now supplying over 30 Morrison’s daily convenience stores and plan to have at least 50 open by the year end. These partnerships demonstrate our wholesale business is in a cycle of meaningful growth. And we’ve made further progress on the six priorities driving the recovery of the company.

First of all, we are certainly becoming more competitive. And the shopping trip is more consistent for customers. We’re a British food maker and shopkeeper with a British supply chain. We’re working with grower’s, farmers, and suppliers to help save customers every penny we can, especially in areas where our customers depend on great value and where our manufacturing skills drive value for money higher. Price cuts in the Morrison’s price list are effective technique to deliver great value for money.

So we become more competitive. So we emerge from a post Brexit period of consumer uncertainty, better position for customers than before. We have now improved the quality and presentation of our core only will range where for example sales of our improved granola and muesli are up 20% year-on-year, and sales of frozen Veg are up 12% year-on-year. Morrison’s makes it range continues to grow and demonstrates our food maker skills.

For example, beef, lamb, and pork grill sticks freshly prepped in store or our raspberry trifles also handmade in store. Broader, stronger is not just wholesale, it is not just about digital and it is not just about services. Indeed we further expanded our best range to and we will have 1000 best products before the year end, and that’s double the number of the start of 2017 making Morrison’s more relevant to more and more people.

We also launched a healthy eat smart range, introduce the new Nutmeg women’s range into 50 stores and the Nutmeg brand itself has been expanded into baby and toddler accessories, including wipes and nappies. We’re also seeing good multi-year growth performance, for example free from, and food to go sales are both up 30% year-on-year. We have launched a range of gluten-free sandwiches and own brands revamp the [indiscernible] range to provide customers more choice and have increased our market share in filled bigots [ph] made fresh from scratch in store every day. And our improved offer has again won recognition.

Our ‘Best’ range was named Own-label Range of the Year at the Grocer Gold Awards. We also won Ready Meals and Frozen Dessert categories at the Grocer Own Label Awards. We were named Sandwich Multiple Retailer of the Year and won over 120 awards at this year’s International Wine Challenge. We also won over 50 awards at the International Cheese Awards, including 18 golds, and were named Cheddar Cheese Retailer of the Year for the second year running.

I said earlier that our customer satisfaction had improved year-on-year by 5%. This was a real step up and builds on a strong trend, again due to the dedication and hard work of our frontline colleagues. This independent survey score scores Morrison’s especially high on service availability and the quality of our fresh food. Our new automated stock ordering system is also improving availability and freeing up time for our colleagues to serve customers better. We’re continuing to refine and improve the ordering system which will now be in all stores and most categories in time for Christmas. And we’ve invested in camera technology in the majority of stores to predict and monitor key lengths and wait times at the checkouts.

We’ve installed more belted self-scan checkouts to provide more customer choice. Morrison’s is now considered joint number one for checkout wait times up from six, just two years ago. Morrisons.com and our online services expanded during the first half. We started a store pick online home delivery service in the north-east of England taking Morrisons.com traditional customers who are outside the area of service by Dordon.

Morrisons.com was also started to offer thousands of branded general merchandise products for next day delivery brought to customers with their Morrison’s online grocery order, including for example [indiscernible]. We also launched a flowers website, offering fresh bouquets for free next day delivery to customers anywhere in Britain, and we introduced a new online and in-store ‘Food to Order’ program meaning our customers can now pre-order for parties and other special events all year round.

Work is also going on to make our food makers more visible in stores, especially our markets Street [ph] where we are investing in training equipment, making sure our butchers,

fishmongers, and bakers can serve more customers better in the years ahead. Customers tell us they love the idea of being able to buy local, fresh local fruit and veggies, seasonally available in 150 stores with plans for many more stores by the year-end.

For example, the Yorkshire asparagus, [indiscernible] Lancashire kale and local cauliflower and tomatoes from Hampshire, customers supporting their local food makers at the nation's biggest supermarket food maker. Across the country, 14 recent food maker events presented more of the best local growers, farmers and fishermen, the opportunity on their own turf to meet our buying teams. Already some of the first products have arrived in stores such as local free range milk in three Sheffield stores and three Edinburgh gins in Scotland.

Our local marketing against competitor new opening new store openings is now more effective, guided both by more card data and listening to local customers, and during the first half expected sales impacts were reduced.

And now services. Fuel were strong and despite less inflation as oil prices moved around, like-for-like sales were up almost 14%. We’re improving and extending the convenience food offer on our own petrol forecourts to, as well as continuing to develop the Morrison’s daily format with Rontec.

Cafe sales were also strong up over 4% like-for-like. We’ve almost completed a program to modernize 385 costs [ph] providing a much improved experience for customers. A brighter contemporary environment modern equipment and seating and free Wi-Fi. We also have standalone [indiscernible] bars now in 28 stores to complement our traditional supermarket cafés.

During the first half, we opened our first partner managed car wash and the first of our tyre change concessions are expected to open in the second half. And following a successful partnership with Amazon lockers there now in over 400 stores, and we are well advanced with all the parcel pick-up services.

Simplifying and speeding up is becoming embedded in the Morrison’s culture. And new ordering system is reducing stock levels and cutting cost. We’re removing or digitizing in-store admin with more cloud services providing flexibility, digitized code checking, and markdown apps simplifying our processes and removing wasted effort.

We’re working closely with suppliers building better long-term relationships and simpler contracts. Within our own manufacturing business, we’re improving yield and labor efficiency by adding digital line and yield measures, whilst repurposing some facilities. And we’ve identified opportunities for simplifying our procurement process for goods, not for resale. We will deliver around 80 Fresh Look projects during the year meaning we will have completed refits at almost half the estate by the year-end.

Our Fresh Look learning’s continue to provide us with insights and ideas that can be quickly applied in modular form across the whole estate, so creating a national benefit. Recent examples include cafe modernization and like women's wear. And most of our fruit, Veg, and florist departments are now being updated to an authentic look and feel in time for Christmas.

There are also smaller ways of strengthening our supermarkets in their local catchment. For example, we just opened community rooms in our town centre stores in [indiscernible] which will become a hub for various local groups to use. So, we’re leveraging our manufacturing capabilities, our distribution network, and our retail businesses. This company’s recovery plan benefits all stakeholders.

Our supermarkets are becoming more popular as the shopping trip improves, more customers finding Morrison’s a place they like to go and go more often, and motivated and valued team of colleagues leading from the front, and sharing in the company's success, and building long-term partnerships with suppliers to serve customers better together and of course creating value and sustained growth in total shareholder returns.

At the prelims I described how Morrison’s will grow and looking to the second half of the year and beyond, our plans are on track. As team and capabilities improve, I’m confident we will bring home the bacon for all our stakeholders. For example, we have more on the way to improve the shopping trip that I call supermarkets, whilst continuing to listen and learn from customers.

New ranges, our brand, our price, expanding and developing into growth categories Fresh Look continuing at pace in the second half, improved layouts, more efficient customer service desks, more self-service checkouts and improvements in the way we merchandise products making it easier for customers to see and buy our goods and services. And we will continue with the sharper focus on price and value for customers at this important time.

You will forgive me, if I don't share precise details, yet we must let our customers know before the [indiscernible], but we’re confident that these activities some of which are small combined to make shopping trip improvements that customers notice and like, so we continue to grow and improve. And in services we will see progress on more fronts, Cafe refurb’s, Morrison’s daily both with at least Rontec and our own [indiscernible] car wash and tyre change, pickup lockers and parcel dispatch.

And as we said at the prelims, we plan to open a handful of new supermarkets in 2018, 2019 and these will meet our stringent investment returns criteria. Nothing of course is as important as the recovery of the supermarkets, but a broader stronger Morrison’s is beginning to take shape. For example, store pick is taking our Morrisons.com online offer to new customers in the North East of England, and we will do more in important geographic areas. By the end of 2018, 2019 the new [indiscernible] will give us capacity in the Southeast of England and London.

Finally, we look forward to making our first wholesale supply deliveries to make holes in the second half. And I believe, Amazon, Rontec and now McColl’s demonstrate that Morrison’s is open for business for new customers as a start-up wholesale supplier. Together, all of these capital life opportunities mean the group will attract more and more customers, driving volumes higher as new Morrison’s becomes increasingly popular and accessible.

Thank you and now over to Trevor.

Trevor Strain

Thanks David and good morning everyone. I will start with a walk through the numbers and then I will go through some of the detail of the improvements we are making to become a broader and stronger business. We are pleased that once again total turnover was up 4.8% for the half to 8.4 billion from last year's 8 billion. Operating profit was 233 million, up 4% on last year.

Profit before tax was 200 million, underlying profit before tax was 177 million, up 12.7%, compared to last year's 157 million equivalent. After paying back over 700 million of surplus facilities last year finance costs were down for the half and we remain on track for between 75 million and 80 million for the full-year as previously guided. Net debt to the half year fell to 932 million, already below our 1 billion year-end target. And as Andy said, we’re proposing to pay an interim dividend of 1.66p per share, up 5.1% versus last year's half.

Our policy for annual dividends to be sustainable and covered around two times by underlying earnings per share remains unchanged. For the seventh consecutive quarter group like-for-like turnover, excluding fuel was positive, up 2.6% [indiscernible] half contributing 191 million as you can see from the turnover bridge.

Online contributed 0.4% to like-for-like for the half. The impact of sterling weakness on imported food prices continued through the period and so we again saw some inflation and volumes were again positive. Supermarket transaction numbers were also strong, up 3.9% on last year and up 3.2% in quarter two. We have annualized all but one store from the closure program and the net new space impact on total sales was negative 0.4% over the half and this will trend towards zero by the end of the second half.

Fuel continues to trade well with positive volumes and a falling inflation impact through the half. Operating profit was 233 million, 2.8% down 2 basis points from last year’s 224 million equivalent. For the half, items excluded from underlying operating profit were 90 million, which are broken out on the slide. Property profits were 13 million in half.

On pensions, we have now concluded the consultation process around the new defined contribution scheme, and as a result we have reassessed the provision we have made for 35 million in 2015-2016. This has resulted in a release of 10 million, which is in-line with the original provision has been reported outside of underlying profit. Since the end of the period around 30,000 colleagues have been altering around into the new scheme.

In terms of pension cost within underlying, our guidance for the full year remains unchanged at around 20 million increase year-on-year, which is after the impact of de-risking activity within the schemes. And finally, there was a charge of 4 million, relating to legal fees on claims that are historic in nature and some restructuring.

Before these exceptionals, underlying operating profit was 240 million, up 3.4% on last year's 207 million, a 2.5%, down 4 basis points. 18 months ago we set a target to deliver 50 to 100 million of incremental profit from interest online services and wholesale. We are pleased with the continued progress and delivered a further 14 million in half taking the total over the last 18 months to 32 million. We are today increasing our guidance and now plan to deliver 75 million to 125 million in the medium term.

To remind you of the component parts of this target, first after paying down surplus facilities interest will reduce over time. As previously guided, we’re on track to reduce underlying interest between 75 million and 80 million this year. Second, online losses were reduced as we breakeven through this channel in time. David talked about the third component, popular and useful services, and the fourth component is wholesale.

And we are particularly pleased with our progress in this area, which is driving volume and increasing asset intensity by utilizing existing facilities to gain access for the growing and important convenience channel with minimal capital investment. Our most recent announcement a long-term wholesale supply initiative with McColl's will start with a phase program from January and we'll deliver an initial positive profit contribution next year.

Combined with our existing supply arrangements, we expect annualized wholesale sales will be over 700 million by the end of 2018 and over 1 billion in due course. As I said earlier, net debt fell to 932 million, down 337 million year-on-year and 262 million lower than year-end. We expect higher CapEx and higher onerous payments in the second half in-line with the guidance we gave in March.

As usual there is some seasonality around working capital, which we expect to unwind in half two, and also property disposals during the second half will be lower than half one. As a result, net debt at year-end is likely to remain broadly unchanged. By the end of 2016-2017, we had generated 2.3 billion of free cash flow exceeding our 2 billion target. As the chart show, we generated free cash before capital returns, before property proceeds, and before working capital improvement. And we are pleased to have generated further free cash flow in the half.

On working capital specifically, as long as those sales remained robust, we maintain our focus and looking through timing impacts. We can sustain the underlying improvements we have achieved and have the potential to improve further in future years, particularly as we simplify processes in-store and our relationships with suppliers. Operating working capital achieved in the half was 102 million taking the total since the start of the program to just over 1 billion.

Within the detail of the cash flow, cash CapEx was 191 million. Like last year the facing for CapEx is second half weighted. We still expect to spend between 450 million and 500 million for the year. Cash outflow on onerous payments was 33 million for the half and we still expect the full year to be around 100. Proceeds from disposals were 93 million that takes the total process proceeds since the start of the program to 986 million and our medium-term target remains at 1.1 billion.

In the half we made significant cost savings across four areas. Automated ordering, which is eliminating wasted effort, saving labor hours, improving availability, and reducing stock holding. We expect the full year benefit from mid-18, longer term we have the opportunity to utilize some of the benefits from more automation in our manufacturing business and in our warehouses.

More effective distribution handoffs between manufacturing and retail, less in-store administration and paperwork and our supplier partnerships aim the reducing cost, improving efficiency, and sharing synergies all representing a major medium-term cost saving opportunity. The balance sheet is strong and getting stronger. Working capital benefits have been sustained, debt is lower, net debt-to-EBITDA is 1.1 times, lease adjusted net debt to EBITDAR is 2.1 times, the maturity profile of debt facilities is strong. Pensions remain well funded and in surplus of 392 million and ROCE increased to 7.8%, up 1.3% year-on-year on an equivalent basis.

We will continue to be capital disciplined and cash generative and will be guided by our capital allocation framework, which you can see for reference in your packs. And this slide summarizes the plan in a financial context. And I make no apologies for using it consistently every six months. The components of the economics underpinning this turnaround are unchanged.

Grow volumes meaningfully, rebuild profit sustainability, and increase asset intensity all on the back of an increasingly robust balance sheet, and we have made progress on each of these areas consistently. We have confidence that there are meaningful and sustainable growth opportunities so that we can continue to deliver improvements in the future.

We will continue to remain focused on the fundamentals delivering an improving shopping trip and a proposition that resonates with millions of customers growing business, making the brand more accessible through new space by increasing the coverage of our online business and by expanding the market in which we operate through wholesale supply in a capital light way, a strong balance sheet getting stronger and a consistent delivery of significant levels of sustainable free cash. All of which will enable us to continue to improve the total return for our shareholders.

Thank you and now let’s move into Q&A.

A - Andrew Higginson

Okay. So we’ve got a bit of time for Q&A now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bruno Monteyne

Good morning. Bruno Monteyne from Bernstein. Three questions from me please. These low capital growth opportunities can still be great returns if they are lower margins appropriately so, but that will change your margin mix possibly going forward, can you give us some guidance that we should expect some dilution, despite the higher returning low capital growth because of the low margin mix? First question. The second one is, you seem a bit cagey about the cash returns, you clearly are generating a lot of cash leverage going down, when can we announce a clear announcement of how you're going to use the surplus cash next year and the one you are talking about the volumes being up, but it wasn't really clear that it was the group and so explicitly our supermarkets volume is up or down please? Thank you.

David Potts

I'll take it Bruno. So in terms of the margin dilutions on wholesale to be honest we will have to see. We haven't made any deliveries to McColl’s yet. I think what we're trying to do there is drive the asset intensity and the volumes through the group. We are effectively in a partnership where both parties can benefit and improve. I think McColl’s are very positive about working with us. And there is obviously a bit of a higher participation of tobacco, and we will have to see how we get on. I sit here and look forward thinking and that’s meaningful growth. It is still cash profit that is important anyway. And we will see. And I’m not saying it will or won't, I am saying we will have to see will their customers buy and what they buy from us and how it pans out, and how that will work through in Safeway participation.

So it is sort of an overall maybe, maybe not kind of answer really. In terms of surplus cash I think the most important thing is to look at the balance sheet and around, really cash is an output of our [indiscernible] and free cash flow we generate. And what’s really important to us is that we continue to be capital [indiscernible] the balance sheet is the absolutely cornerstone of the company really and that we maintain that capital allocation and capital discipline and we will continue to be guided by that capital allocation framework. The sheer fact you are asking the question the way you do, makes me feel good. Makes me feel good about the first time you asked it when I put it up four years ago and debt was 3 billion.

Bruno Monteyne

You didn't answer my question. My question was on timing, when will you announce, what you will do with the extra cash?

David Potts

When I think the answer to that is, we will announce on cash, when we something to announce. The Board [indiscernible] - the point is Bruno, we are looking at the balance sheet and around in the context of that capital allocation framework. And I look at the surplus cash if you want to call it surplus cash, 596 on the balance sheet in the context of the overall position of the group. Net debt to EBITDA is 1.1, lease adjusted, net debt to EBITDA is 2.1 all good, but actually the business is still in fix, and we’re still in the early days of this turnaround with lots of work still ahead of us.

Supermarket volumes. Well volumes were up. We had some inflation. I’m not going to get caught into breaking out supermarkets and online. When we talk about, like we discussed in May when someone else asked the question our retail like-for-like is equivalent if everyone else’s like-for-like and volumes are up.

Andrew Gwynn

It is Andrew Gwynn from Exane. Let's get off with two questions, you mentioned a couple of times you are in the early stages of the fixed program, I'm just wondering if you can think about the timeframe when does the business move through those phases that you have highlighted or indeed are they all sort of very concurrent? The second one is sort of the facing within the first half. So, I figured the exact words you use, but I think you said there was pressure from turbulence caused by weaker Sterling, so where you right to think that that pressure is now largely behind the industry and yourselves or are other pressures out there?

David Potts

Thank you. I think you are right, they are concurrent. So, when we talk about fix rebuilding growth then they sort of feel very concurrent in the business, but this is a turnaround and there is still plenty of us to get our teeth into and what we might caught call fix. I think on the specifics, underlying competitiveness is crucial to this company. There is more to go and more to do there. And we talked about the refurb program being half done by the end of this financial year, and therefore there is kind of another half to do.

And it is really important that we make sure that our supermarkets are really quite nice shopping environment, and really it is that fresh look program that fresh look refit program which in my experience is the most successful refit program I have ever been involved with. It’s crucial to in essentially building a new stage for a lot of the product work and a lot of the service and a lot of our own people to land and deliver from, it’s very symbiotic relationship between improving the shopping trip physically, the program and then really layering on all of the improvements to shopping trips.

I think in the end, retail quite often is a work in progress. That’s kind of the way retail works a bit. I think it was a challenging first half because we learnt how to work with the supply base with supply chain work with ourselves with regard inflation and hope to drive the business productively and competitively. I think for choice we did a better job on that in the second quarter and the first, but we are making good progress, volumes are up. I think by the end of the calendar year we should start to see some of the inbound inflation start to unwind.

So, I’m looking forward to some lower inflation in 2018. I mean we our self are working hard to drive price crunch, which I see as an important part of this dynamic. And the price crunch really delivers - it has been popular with customers so something that may have been on a deal for 2 to 4 weeks can now be on there for 6 to 12 and there is a number of items we have held, we’ve held down and weigh down towards staying down forward and not becoming something that customers have recognized in our own research.

Trevor Strain

Just on a couple of extra points Andrew on [indiscernible] six months as a couple of specific distortions, you obviously got a duty bump, you have got some big distortions in some seafood and you also got the impact of this produce plus standing back and looking at through time. We've probably got a bit more vertical integration and a bit lessen on food.

Andrew Gwynn

Just [indiscernible] incremental medium time sorry, what is medium-time?

Trevor Strain

In a long-term we are all dead, as [indiscernible] once said. I think in the context of that guidance I would share that in the context of this year nothing has changed in our expectations for this year in those four areas vis-a-vis what we had in March. Looking into next year couple of specific points, we’ve referenced our one, you can look at the interest now from your annual report, and do the math, you can go back to the point we made on McColl’s where we said due to roll out stocks next year and an initial positive contribution from next year. And then on top of that and online next year we will be investing with the start-up of [indiscernible] store pick. So that kind of puts the medium term into a more context for you hopefully.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much. Just couple from me. Just following up on the inflation question, is inflation [indiscernible] passed through to the consumer at the moment on the input side and do you see any sign of that changing in the second half or into next year? And the second one, just on the wholesale operations which also gave us firstly some idea of how much sort of spare capacity you think you have in your supply chain and also whether you think it’s going to allow significant complexity to the back end of the business doing the McColl’s transaction?

David Potts

Maybe if I pick up the first one, to answer this quickly [indiscernible]. I think the answer to that is no. It is not being part of it. And I think in the context of where we are as a value retailer in fix reconnecting with our core customers that’s exactly where we want to be, and we want to be more competitive and we’ve said over the last 12 months we aim to exit this period becoming relatively more competitive, but we have a significant amount of self help in the middle of the P&L that we can recycle to help us improve the shopping trip in that way.

I think more broadly than that the KPI is the matter, as David mentioned, transaction satisfaction, and like-for-like all go in the right way. And I think in that context I think I would reiterate the point that I have made many times before around margin being an output.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess while you mentioned the self help, is that getting easier, tougher, I mean we look at last year you saw disclosed a number, you are still managing the same sort of numbers and how do we think about?

Trevor Strain

There is a lot to go there. Just by the sheer fact we are talking about eliminating paperwork and we will give you a feel and there’s a lot for us to go out. There is a huge amount of opportunity and I see that there was a productivity opportunity both on our customer service opportunity, as we were eliminating wasted effort really. And we can recycle some of that self help into either competitiveness and all surface.

David Potts

I think - thank you Trevor. I think on wholesale capacity, there is plenty of capacity there. So it’s a really important part I think of the company as we explore new markets. I think on the specific with the regard to McColl’s and then it has [indiscernible] on the Safeway brand and we can kick off with say 100 Safeway products through manufacturing going to say 400. And I remember in that deal we provide all that brands as well, so obviously a very large amount of those we don't make ourselves. We have got some very highly skilled people involved in our manufacturing what they call vertical integration, or it sounds slightly [indiscernible]. I think when we repurpose a size, we bring it bang up to date with flow and line technology and productivity.

It is astonishing how much more yield and how much more volume you can drive through these shades [ph]. And all the CapEx is within guidance and it’s all properly good work that Trevor and I and Andrew [indiscernible] we keep a close eye on them. So, I am very confident that not only will be not [indiscernible] but that whole effort broadens the scope of the business looking ahead.

From time-to-time there may be any area that we want to get into in vertical integration that we are not currently in, but our main effort really is to drive volume through these existing facilities. We’ve had a very good project this year, just in [indiscernible] with potatoes where we have basically taken out any middle man within potatoes and we are now dealing direct with 300 growers, which are consolidated into a small shed if you like. A first small facility in Scotland and [indiscernible] we own now. And then we are sort of bringing them down to one of our sites and sorting and grading the potatoes and we sort of improved our turns, improved our volumes and we’re the price leader in potatoes in Britain now.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much.

Andrew Higginson

Yes, alright.

Daniel Ekstein

Thank you. It is Daniel Ekstein from UBS. I have got three questions please. Just firstly on volumes, it used to be something that was disclosed for the past couple of years, now you know, you said it was something that was helpful to understand the business, now it’s more transactions, what’s changed there in terms of how you want us to be thinking about it? Secondly, Dave you mentioned range enhancement and various I guess sort of holds the existed when you took over so free from Food to Go, the Best et cetera, what can we expect going forward in terms of the range and kind of continue to be this sort of tailwind to the top line that it has been? And then thirdly just on the integrated manufacturing facilities that you have, on the whole would you say this was margin positive or was it a margin headwind or neither during the first half? Thanks.

Andrew Higginson

Let me take the middle one. I think there is so much to go for in breadth of choice as you sort of read our duplication. And we take tremendous confidence from the performance of Best, which is I think it is 38% volume year-on-year half one. Slow start on each now, but I think we can continue to build each smart, particularly in January, February when people are a little bit more engaged on those things around health and we talked about Food to Go and free from which have now been added to with a healthy range, which I think is in about 20 stores, kind of something you might see us sort of edited range of holding them there, which has landed quite nicely as well.

And then big picture standing back on own brand is to sort of get a notch up on quality, notch down on price and then prove its whole presentation, which I think when customers can see the item rather than the picture or the packaging they really are engaged by that. And so it goes hand-in-hand with sort of authentic traditional market street advice fish meat with a better look and now more than a more relevant own brands. Looking forward, then in half two we will be doubling the number of items that carry best and we will be bringing in quite a large number of local items, which we have picked up through the local food maker events - excuse me it is part of local solutions. So, I mean every bay, every foot in every store there is opportunity to improve the choice the breadth of the business, and this is what we are working on. It is really important stuff.

Trevor Strain

Just on volume. I think we share transactions since around 2013, I think in terms of the inflation point, I just think it’s commercially sensitive, really. And there’s also like a number of distorting factors. So whether that be [indiscernible]. And I just don't want to get into talking about English [indiscernible] and so that is kind of where we are on that. I think manufacturing just standing right back. When I think about it, I think about it as being part of what Morrison’s is as a food maker really.

One of the pieces what we have done over the last 18 months is to help simplify and speed up the business, get it more focused on the customer is that manufacturing business is very much focused as a cost centre, input costs, conversion costs, yield, variable labor cost and so while the invested business has got long lines it doesn't need a sales force so it knows the orders come in. So in that sense you know it can be run on a very low cost, but actually it is part of the broader perspective about how we improve our competitiveness and recycle some of those opportunities effectively to be back to be more competitive as per David's potatoes example from a few moments ago. So I don’t even think about it, to be honest.

Dave McCarthy

It is Dave McCarthy, HSBC. Two questions. One is on the wholesale, you’re moving to wholesale, you’ve got three key customers, three big customers and you are doing it without any cash and carry, will you, if you want to carry on developing that business, will you need to start investing in infrastructure developing websites for new customers independents et cetera, et cetera or are you just looking to service a few big corporate in the way you are doing currently? And then secondly, regarding your store pick model, would you consider trialing store pick in areas of service by your agreement with [indiscernible] Dordon [indiscernible] and so on. So that you can get a comparison on which really is the better model for you to use?

David Potts

Thanks Dave. Let me take the second question. I think there is so much for us to go up. I see that there is so much for us to go up, but I see that as sort of longer term question if I may. And my example, I think still holds, I think it is something like 19% of our customers in Scotland, our customers in Scotland, they shop online with one of the other retailers and it’s unlikely that Ricardo are going to put a large Dordon or a large robotic version of Dordon into Scotland anytime soon.

So, I think even having gone from sort of, I think it was something like 4.8, 4.9 share online to 5.65 this year, so we’re in for a 20% growth. There is still so much more for us to go for around Britain with our supermarkets and part of the attraction is sort of refilling those fixed cost largely supermarkets with some volume, which I think we have started to see in this pilot store that we have opened. So, I think that is some this time of the way.

Trevor Strain

It is only a wholesale by the way. I think it depends how we access the market really and I think it’s going to fall into the [indiscernible] as we go. And I think when we talked about bringing Safeway back it is definitely a better way to get to 1,650 convenience stores by [indiscernible] by 2016 and 150 single store independents, but we are open for business is as David said in his closing remarks. I think in your broader point around sort of capital really I don't see how growth ambitions in wholesale conflicting with our intent to be very cash generative. Really when we come right away back to capital allocation is profitable growth, and where it makes sense for us to do so we will be investing in it.

Dave McCarthy

But would you say that cash and carry operations as supposed to Internet and delivered to wholesale?

Trevor Strain

Would let you know when we’ve considered it. I think because I just think it served the business well, by delivering on our intentions to grow. So our intend really is to make the brand more popular, more accessible and drive the asset intensity up. I wouldn't want to mislead you and say we will or we might not, I have to fall into and we will let you know if we are.

Niamh McSherry

Thanks. Niamh McSherry, Deutsche Bank. One question, given the growth of your - well sorry, a few questions, the first one, given the growth of your wholesale business might there be an argument at some point to spend out your manufacturing to be an independent business from the retail business? That’s the first one. Second one is about online, can you maybe update on when you expect to achieve breakeven for your online business specifically with the [indiscernible]? And then quickly related to that, with the new historic model will you also offer a click and collect option for the stores from which you are filling orders from stores? And I will actually add quick last one, Dordon net P&L impact please?

Andrew Higginson

Manufacturing, building of the comments I made earlier, I probably made two points. The first one is part of what the group is as of food makers and a supplier of 25% of what we sell. So the questions I would encourage you to reflect on when you where thinking about that I would be saying well, it would be quite interesting to find a partner really who would want to be locked up into a single contract with us and why would we want to give away any of the upside, so no. And secondly, I think food manufacturing is on a low multiple than grocery.

So I broadly told you everything I have thought about it. And hence the time is now. And online breakeven we said the guidance we have gave you originally was for Dordon, and we said we removed that guidance when we said we were going to be investing in areas and store pick. And so I think big picture standing back, we are quite pleased with the progress in Dordon as David was talking about earlier, but that whole business is going to have some investment cost through store pick and areas and click and collect, pick-up really is a possibility in the future we will see.

David Potts

Click and collect since [indiscernible] it has not been a priority to deliver software ones.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Sreedhar Mahamkali from Macquarie. Couple of questions please. Firstly, fuel, it was a very strong growth in the half, almost 60% of the increase in cash intake is fuel, can you give us any sense of how dilutive it was to margins if not at least directionally was it much more dilutive than typically given such large increase in fuel sets? Secondly, onerous contracts, do you see much cash out on it beyond this year, is there a sense you can give us in terms of magnitude if there is something that you’ve kind of got to and thinking?

David Potts

Fuel not dilutive. Interesting on fuel, just through the start of the half, on the end of the half, I think back at the end of January fuel inflation in the market was probably running about 20% and then at the end of July it was still running near a two. So there is quite a bit change in the fuel dynamic volumes really improving as we went through the half. So, we’re very positive about performance in competitiveness of our fuel business.

In terms of onerous contracts I think back in March, I said that we’ve got about 100 this year and then beyond that there may be up to another 50, but that kind of depends on whether we get out of any particular contracts, we can get off, it takes two sides to agree to exit. So we will see, but I am not expecting it to be particularly material beyond this year. Subject to spending 100.

James Tracey

Good morning guys, James Tracey from Redburn, three questions from me. First question is, you said the business is still in the fixed mode, what is it that you are looking for that would give you the confidence to say that it is no longer in the fixed mode? Second question is on line and what’s the benefit to your profitability of online from shifting the mix towards store pick more if any, ignoring investment cost so you can get the sort of ongoing profit? And then the third one is on the margin so like-for-like is 3% in the half, surely that’s enough to get operating leverage, but the EBIT margin was down a little bit. So, could you give us a break down of the drivers of the margin revolution there? Thank you.

Andrew Higginson

Why don't I do online and margin and Dave will pick up on fixed. So, I think in terms of online we’ve got one store on store pick so we will be able to - there is no preclusions on doing store pick across the country and obviously [indiscernible] where we are trailing it is a bit cheaper to pick and deliver from [indiscernible]. And I think the bigger driver on the profitability of the business is going to come from the fact that we will be serving customers online by Morrisons.com, we may not have then been able to do there with us in and around.

And secondly, obviously in a group level as those cash loses are eliminated over time that is going to be help improving, rebuild the group profitability of the subset of 75 to 125. It’s a fare challenge on margin. To put it in context, I think building of the points I said to Rob earlier really being in fix as a value retailer in the economic environment we are operating is absolutely right for this business to be aiming to be more competitive. And we have said, we want to exit this period is becoming a relatively more competitive.

We have got a significant amount of self-help over and above the operating leverage and which we can recycle into the shopping trip, all the KPIs are going the right way as I said. Margin now James has to be an output. And volumes are up, asset intensity is up, costs are down, we have delivered growth on growth, we can rebuild the profitability of the group through the 75 to 125 and that operational gearing opportunity is there for us to manage and at the moment we’re recycling it to be improving that competitiveness in the shopping trip. And in time as we deliver that we will be able to drop through over and above that, we will be continuing to deliver significant levels of sustainable free cash flow I think.

David Potts

Similar question. I mean, I think we are doing quite nicely in Fix. So it has turned out not to be a bad place to be. And clearly we have described I think a concurrence approach now, you know we are gaining in confidence with regard rebuilding growth, but part of Fix I think in the end is some of those plans have to crystallize as well because we are building a broader and stronger and broader and stronger business.

There are specifics, I think we talked a little bit about re-furbs, but bench strength in terms of talent is an important subject and in my experience food retailing is all about momentum and confidence and so we’re building those each quarter, and underlying competitiveness, underlying cost ratios and keeping that shopping trip moving forward. I see very much all as part of Fix; supply chain, processes, we talked a little bit about relative catch up in the market, there’s something Trevor said day one when I started at least and so relative catch up that again captures a little bit of Fix I think.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Andrew [indiscernible] HSBC. Just a couple from me. In terms of wholesale offering, how your Morrison’s convenience self resonates from its customers, could you perhaps give us an idea of how your offers performed in the Rontec stores versus whatever format was in there previously? And then just coming back on the refit, I think David you described as the best program you have ever seen, could you perhaps give us some idea on what sort of cash paybacks you’re seeing as you're refitting stores?

David Potts

Yes, thank you. The Rontec conversions to Morrison’s daily have gone well, customers quite like them. I think we opened a 33rd yesterday morning and I think we have said we'll get to at least 50 by the year-end. There’s nothing to say that won’t occur, and we have got a nice relationship with the Rontec, and I think it’s an interest in conversion, we haven't really, either side hasn't sort of made a huge change between sort of ambient and fresh in terms of either CapEx or footage. Not often illustrates sort of convenience offer getting broader if you can get more fresh.

I think over the years ahead that can still come. And so on that side they are very, very happy with the sales of this. So, I think that’s going fine. On the refits well our measures really have beaten our expectations with regard to disruption, and so if you’ve got an 8, 12 or in some cases 20 we program. The idea that in a particular store the like-for-like may suffer is self-evident because everything is moving around, but I genuinely feel the team have listened quite hard to customers and colleagues and orientated that very well, not so it’s really important point.

It’s an important headline point, but it’s also an important point that if you take too big a dividend on a refurb is quite hard to pull up the other side. So when I look back, in order to look forward to the rest of our program, I think that smoothing is really important for the eventual lifting like-for-like which in itself is also ahead of our expectations. So, I think the estates has had those 5 or 6, 7 years of volume in [indiscernible] and so rebuilding the business outside to end as part of the renaissance of Morrison’s. This refit program I see is really important.

The flip side of that is, that if we see something that customers quite like, our approach has been to getting behind that and make it a national opportunity and so I think I mentioned in my words Florists it is important to us, Fruit & Veg will all be much, much better environment staff to work in and customers to buy from this side of Christmas in all but 90 stores, so 421 stores will have that treatment. We’re loving fresh look. Yes we are loving it.

Trevor Strain

I think it is important to say as maintenance CapEx because I think the business and all our stakeholders really will be well served in the long term buyers looking at [indiscernible].

Andrew Higginson

Good. Any more questions? No. Good. Well thank you very much for coming and I’m sure you will pick up with Trevor and the team over the next few days and we look forward to seeing you at the year-end. Merry Christmas.

