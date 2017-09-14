Gilead Acquires Potential For Renewed Exponential Growth

Gilead Sciences (GILD) CEO John Milligan presented at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference where he spent a significant amount of time on the recent Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) transaction. I've previously discussed the acquisition in "How Gilead Paid $12 Billion For $30 Million In Revenue And Thinks To Make A Profit." This presentation filled in some of the question marks. I've quoted key parts of it and will follow these up with my take. All instances of emphasis are mine.

If we can move up the chain in fact, we will be replacing lots of other expensive chemotherapy. So there's a pretty interesting pharmacoeconomic argument you could make for the pricing that's out there today. But we're going to have to work with the hospitals and make sure that the pricing is acceptable within their business models and acceptable within our business model. These are expensive to manufacture. This is individualized medicine.

The therapies Kite Pharma is close to bringing to the market are extremely expensive. Regulators will allow it if it's highly targeted, resulting in a highly effective therapy for a few. The therapies are extremely expensive because there is no scale. It needs to be adjusted on a case-by-case basis, which needs to be done at a Gilead facility.

So it is among the most expensive medicines ever manufactured, and so we also are going to put pressure on ourselves to try to lower the production cost of this to semi-automate or automate, so that you can over time bring the cost down and bring the cost structure down. And the last thing I would say is we know in HCV and others there is a price volume relationship over what's acceptable, tiny indications you can do more as you broaden these indications, there will be tremendous pressure to bring the price down, which I think is appropriate over time.

If Gilead is able to win more indications over time with its therapies, meaning it can be applied to a broader group of patients, it will come under pressure to lower prices. Some costs will go down with scale, but not as much as usual. The flip side is that in the far future it isn't super easy for generics to compete. However, the initial high starting point is likely to be very beneficial in this process and give the firm a good chance to capture wide margins on a larger population for a time.

The Kite facility currently in place can handle about 4,000 patients by next year. That's not a lot, given that Gilead really needs to broaden applicability if it wants to have any chance of seeing a return on its $12 billion acquisition of Kite.

However, such a test facility costs only $30 million and can be easily copied and set up around the country and even the globe. That's very encouraging because by building such micro-facilities it will be much easier to roll out coverage country by country. Potential border crossing problems can be easily avoided and the upfront risk on a facility is very small. I've invested in a company building a new factory based on novel technology and I lost the entire investment. The idea of decentralized local facilities resonates with me. I'm buying the idea that Gilead can bring down costs over time as it incrementally works on the problems encountered, and as the things learned from the different facilities can be applied to all.

So you saw the Kite pipeline in the Web site that I saw and they've already started to work on TCR in a couple of asset and of course we are going to continue to invest to better understand the true scientific biology, what is the best way to improve TCR in solid tumor. So essentially this transaction gives us a platform of launch to build up a new way to treat cancer. And not only with cell therapy itself, but also in combination with other therapeutic options. So, Kite is already working through a study. ZUMA-6, testing the combination with atezolizumab in anti-PD-1 and axi-cel in order to look whether the combination between checkpoint inhibitor and cell therapy can improve the tumor microenvironment, and ultimately making sure that axi-cel works even better.

Gilead appears confident the price of the therapy will come down, and that will be crucial to get to treat a broader population. However, the price doesn't necessarily need to match that of other expensive therapies. Price is one consideration, but if the treatment is clearly more effective or otherwise results in a better outcome for patient populations, that is crucial. A new platform to widely attack cancer is obviously important, but this is also attractive in an economic sense from a shareholder's perspective. The first graph shows the percentage of the U.S. population that has been diagnosed with cancer in the past within different periods. It has likely been rising along with longevity.

With the demographic of 65 year olds and above encountering a cancer diagnose at about 3x the rate of 18 to 65 year olds, global demographics are not inconsequential.

It is exactly this age group of 65 years old and above that's exploding in size until 2050, while 18 year olds and under is actually shrinking and the 18-65 cohort is growing at a much slower pace.

Did Gilead Overpay?

The market doesn't think so, as Gilead is up quite a bit since the acquisition, even when measured against the broader biotech space as exemplified by the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB). Still, as the title of my previous article indicates, it's only rational to question whether $13 billion is appropriate amount.

I think between the two companies that we were likely to see the greatest value of anybody out there because we knew how much we could help them and what it could do for us. And so, I think as you go through the process, it's a negotiation and we kind of have to come to your point where this is as much as we can do, and if the other side doesn't say yes, then walk away. I've done that many times. So I think we came to a good price between the two of us of where we needed to be. You say there weren't others bidding, but I know a lot of other companies are very, very interested in these kinds of technologies, and so, why nobody else is there I can't really say. I do know that I've gotten a lot of congratulations from people in the industry who think it was a very interesting and good transaction for Gilead based on the technologies they had seen.

Milligan does reveal he expects Gilead was the party able to reap the greatest benefits from acquiring Kite. The bidding process went such that Gilead raised its bid several times, but there were no other bidders. You could read that as if there are no other parties interested, but that's of course not how Milligan read it. The price action in competitors like Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) confirms that there is likely a great deal of interest in the space. I think this bidding process could have gone a lot worse for Gilead shareholders.

Conclusion

This presentation reinforces the notion it's the long term that's most important to Gilead. I'm very positive about the potential for a decentralized manufacturing and distribution system. I do continue to fear high-priced acquisitions to come, even though none were discussed, as Gilead builds its cancer treatment platform. We will need to judge these on a case-by-case basis. Writing this article also made me realize Gilead is, unfortunately, buying a growth platform that serves a very high-growth market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.