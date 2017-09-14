Is GE A Buy Yielding 4%?

General Electric (GE) has been the biggest dog of the DOW thus far in 2017, down more than 21% year to date. I'm a big fan of buying beaten down companies. GE has been on my watch list for some time, and now that it has hit my previous target price of $24 for buying shares, I remain torn. More often than not, when you have the chance to buy a blue chip company on multi-year weakness like we're seeing with GE, it turns out to be a profitable endeavor. However, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't questioning whether or not GE should be considered a "blue chip" anymore. This company has been a leader in a myriad of industries throughout its long history, but right now, when I look at the composition of GE's business segments, I see as many problem areas as I do bright spots. What's more, GE isn't just a dog in 2017; this company has made a habit of underperforming the market, going back more than 20 years to the dot-com boom & bust. With that said, I think GE has a lot of potential due to its size and scale and its relatively low valuation in the present. I know some investors don't like the conglomerate structure. I don't mind it, but only if management is effective and GE's C-suite and BOD has not lived up to those standards in recent years.

Honestly, it's difficult for me to even comment on GE's business. I've heard so much about potential cost cutting, restructuring, asset sales, and even split ups. I think it's pretty clear that new CEO, John Flannery has his work cut out for him in terms of cutting fat and focusing in on profits. Some of the mistakes that former management has made will likely prove to be very difficult to overcome. GE has broken the cardinal rule of investing (buying high and selling low) several times in recent years with its divestiture of the GE Capital assets as well as its move into the energy space. More recently, we've found out that GE's attempt to move into the digital era with software/services may prove to be a disappointment as well with the company cutting its 2020 revenue prospects from the segment from $15b to $12b. A lot of hopes had been placed on this high growth/high margin business, but at this point I'm wondering just how well GE will be able to complete with Silicon Valley's finest in its attempt to transform into a "digital industrial" company.

My point being, I don't know what GE will look like in a couple of years. Maybe it will be a leaner and meaner version of itself, or maybe it will shed assets or entire divisions, and end up looking like an entirely different company as it pivots once again while attempting to turn things around. It's rare that I'd even consider investing in a business with so much uncertainty surrounding it. Speculation isn't something that I typically embrace as an investor and at this point in time, I think there is quite a bit of speculation surrounding Flannery's turnaround plan. Maybe I'm a glutton for punishment, but at the end of the day, I still find myself attracted to beaten down names with high dividend yields in the pursuit of deep value with the potential for a contrarian turnaround.

Another problem that I have with GE, even though it hit my previously placed purchase target, is that there is significant speculation surrounding its forward EPS guidance. As a fundamental investor, it's quite difficult for me to make valuation decisions regarding GE when there is very little consensus regarding earnings over the next couple of years.

Right now, the average analyst estimate for GE's EPS is $1.49 for 2017 and $1.56 for 2018. These estimates are based upon the work of 16 analysts who follow GE. Using these figures, we see that GE is currently trading for about 16x 2017 earnings and 15.4x 2018 estimates. Looking back 10 years, we see that the company's average P/E ratio over that period of time is 16.3x, meaning that the company is currently trading at a slight discount to its 10 year normal P/E at current prices. However, I think it's pretty easy to argue that this discount is warranted due to the unprecedented uncertainty surrounding GE in the present.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

My problem with trusting these analyst estimates is the fact that GE's earnings have been falling for some time and now, analysts are calling for a "kitchen sink" type quarter in Q3, allowing for Flannery to reset expectations for this company, setting the tone for his tenure at the helm. As earnings estimates fall, so will the stock's price. What's more, due to the company's already high dividend payout ratio with regard to both earnings and free cash flows, any downward move in those figures could potentially lead to a dividend cut. A dividend cut would be catastrophic to the share price, making it even difficult to reach out and attempt to catch this falling knife.

I've never experienced a dividend cut within my portfolio because I am fairly cautious when it comes to things such as focusing on reliable EPS growth and conservative payout ratios. GE has neither of these things. What's more, GE also lacks a long-term dividend growth history. GE was absolutely crushed during the 08/09 recession, trading down from a high of $38 dollars prior to the crash to a low of $8 after the market destruction. This is a pretty outsized trough compared to many of my other holdings. Making matters worse, GE has never regained its pre-09 highs, which is a major concern considering that the broader averages have regained the losses and then some since the initial downfall.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

During the Great Recession, GE's earnings were cut in half, falling from $2.20/share in 2007 to $1.03/share in 2009. This negative EPS growth led to the company cutting its dividend, twice. I know that the past has little bearing on the future. I write about this constantly. But, I will say that I have a lot of respect for the companies and management teams that were able to withstand the financial pressures of the Great Recession and maintain and even grow their dividends throughout this period. I give even more respect to the companies who were able to grow their earnings during this period of time, though those are fairly rare. Unfortunately, GE falls into neither of these categories, which means that I have a bit less trust in their capabilities to deal with inevitable economic downturns in the future. Using the past as a factor of my trust may not be the most logical thing to do here, but logic aside, since it gives me peace of mind with my investments, I see value in the practice when it comes to lower quality names.

So, with all of that being said, unfortunately my update for readers who may have been wondering where I sat with regard to GE now that the stock has fallen to my previously stated price point, remains unclear. I can't put together a good earnings outlook because there is so much variance between the analysts/firms that I use and trust.

Morningstar, which I typically view as a rather conservative ratings platform, gives GE a 4-star buy with a fair value estimate of $32. This implies significant upside of more than 30%. That's great right? Well, S&P Capital IQ, whose analysis is typically more bullish than M*'s, is on the other side of the fence, rating GE a 3-star hold with a fair value calculation of $21.50. Honestly, it's pretty rare that S&P Capital IQ's fair value estimate is lower than M*'s and was a red flag for me. I think this abnormality just goes to show how difficult this company is to analyze at the moment.

Simply Safe Dividends gives GE dividend safety score of 53 and a growth score of only 9, meaning that the ladies and gentlemen at that service consider the company to be just slightly above average in terms of safety with very little prospects for growth. I'm attracted to GE's high dividend yield (it's over 4%, at the moment), but not if it's not expected to grow. Right now, according to Simply Safe Dividends, the average dividend safety score of my dividend holdings is 80. My average growth score is 56. GE remains sup par in both departments and I can't help but think that even with the high yield, I can find a better income play elsewhere in the market.

For instance, AT&T (T) currently has a dividend safety score of 79 and a growth score of 14, both higher than GE's figures with significantly higher dividend yield. I know this isn't an apples to apples comparison and one could argue that GE has much higher upside potential than AT&T long-term, I'm just using this as an example for those of you who may have been tempted to chase GE's yield like I've been in recent weeks.

The average analyst target on Wall Street right now is $29.31, with a low target of $24.00, according to the 13 analysts that Yahoo Finance tracks. This $29 PT implies nice upside and I always like buying shares of stock that are lower than even the lowest estimates. That seems to imply great value right?

Well, maybe. I think GE is a great value at the moment, so long as they're able to hit analyst EPS targets moving forward. But, as previously stated, the company's own guidance seems to change from quarter to quarter and if I can't get a clear picture from the source, where else should I expect to get one?

If GE's new management is able to grow and sales and expand margins, I think investors today will see massive upside because the market isn't pricing in any growth here. At this point, I think this is very unlikely though. I can easily imagine a future where margins increase as Flannery cuts fat, but increasing sales seems unlike to me, in the short-term, at least.

If you take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graph, you'll see that even at the company's current multiple, so long as they're able to hit current EPS targets, investors can expect to see annual returns in the 12% range moving forward, looking out to 2019.

GE is definitely operating in several attractive areas of the market. I especially like its aerospace, power, and renewables divisions. I think this company has the potential to turn itself around, but I'll also acknowledge that this turnaround remains speculative and may never come to fruition. GE still has a massive pension liability hanging over its head, giving investors another potential risk factor to consider. With so much speculation abound, I simply can't take the plunge.

At the end of the day, the best thing that this stock has going for it is the fact that its priced at its 52-week low and that's not nearly enough to entice me to buy shares. I think a purchase of GE at these levels implies a great deal of trust in the company's management team and BoD. The management is new, so I can understand giving Flannery and Co the benefit of a doubt, but even so, I'm not willing to put my hard earned capital at risk on the idea that a couple of changes in the C-suite will be able to significantly change the direction that this decade(s) old dog has been traveling along. If GE continues to fall, there may become a time when I throw caution to the wind and initiate a position, but for the time being, that price will be more in-line with J.P. Morgan's recent call than my work done back in late June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

