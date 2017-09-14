Quality Stocks: Apple Is Outstanding

There are multiple different ways to describe business quality, but sustained profitability is one of the clearest signs of such trait. If a company can generate and sustain profitability levels above those of the competition over the long term, it shows that the business is protected by solid sources of competitive strength.



Importantly, business profitability and investment returns are directly related. All else the same, the more profitable the company, the higher its ability to generate earnings and cash flows over time, which ultimately leads to superior gains for investors in such company.



The following quantitative system picks the best 50 stocks in the market according to a comprehensive ranking system based on profitability. The system considers the following variables:



Return on Investment (ROI) over the trailing 12-month period, both on an absolute basis and in comparison to industry levels. ROI is also measured over the past 5 years to evaluate consistency over time.



Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) are included on an absolute basis and in comparison to industry metrics over the trailing 12 months period.

The system also includes profit margins on sales, covering gross profit margin, operating margin, and free cash flow margin. The three indicators are based on a trailing 12 months period, and measured both in comparison to the overall market and versus the average company in the industry.

Bactkested results are quite compelling, an equally-weighted portfolio comprised of the 50 best-ranking companies according to these profitability metrics produced an average annual return of almost 13% since january 1999. By comparison, the S&P 500 index produced a far more modest annual gain of 3.86% in the same period.



This means that total cumulative return is over 880% for companies in the system versus 103% for the S&P 500. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the portfolio recommended by the system in 1999 would currently be worth nearly $980,500, while the same amount of money invested in a portfolio tracking the S&P 500 index would have a current value of nearly $203,100.

All data and charts are from Portfolio123

Case Study: Apple Is One Of A Kind

Among the companies selected by the quantitative system, Apple is (AAPL) a particularly interesting investment case. The company behind the iPhone operates in a notoriously challenging and competitive market, but it still generates outstanding profitability.

The following table compares key financial performance metrics for Apple against the industry average, and also versus the company’s main competitor, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Apple is far superior to both Samsung, and the industry average across all of the indicators in the table: Revenue growth, net income growth, operating margin, net margin, return on assets, and return on equity.

Apple Industry Avg. Samsung Rev Growth (3 Yr Avg) 8.1 3.9 -4.1 Net Income Growth (3 Yr Avg) 7.3 5.5 -9.1 Operating Margin % TTM 26.8 21.2 18.1 Net Margin % TTM 20.9 15 13.9 ROA TTM 14.3 9.4 11.4 ROE TTM 36 27.1 16.1

Data Source: Morningstar.

Pricing competition in consumer electronics is quite intense, and most companies in the market operate with razor-thin profitability. On the other hand, brand power, a reputation for quality, and a unique customer experience are crucial differentiating factors for Apple, and this allows the company to charge above-average prices and generate superior profitability levels.

When it comes to sales volumes, Android smartphones are far more popular on a global scale. Nevertheless, Apple retains a staggering 92% of all profits in the smartphone industry according to data from Canaccord Genuity.

Most players in the smartphone industry are savagely cutting prices, but Apple thinks different, and the company is going in the opposite direction. Apple raised prices with the iPhone 7 last year: The iPhone 7 Plus was launched at $769, which is $20 higher than the iPhone 6S Plus at launch.

That strategy worked well for the iPhone 7 Plus, and Apple seems to be making a similar move this year, the iPhone X starts at $999, the 8 Plus has a starting price of $799, and the iPhone 8 has a starting price of $699.



It’s hard to tell how Apple’s pricing policy will affect sales volumes for the company’s different models in the coming quarters. However, one thing is quite clear: iPhone customers are famously loyal to the brand, and satisfaction levels are off the charts.



According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s most recent earnings conference call:



Customer interest and satisfaction with iPhone are very strong with both consumers and business uses. In the U.S., the latest data from 451 Research on consumers indicates a 95% customer satisfaction rating for iPhone 7 and 99% for iPhone 7 Plus. Among consumers planning to buy a smartphone, purchase intention for iPhone was nearly three times the rate of our closest competitor. Among corporate smartphone buyers, iOS customer satisfaction was 94%. And of those planning to purchase smartphones in the September quarter, 78% plan to purchase an iPhone.

Pricing policy is not just about costs and profitability. Prices are also an important marketing tool, as they convey information to customers. Apple is basically saying to the market that the iPhone is the best smartphone around, and many customers seem to agree. Besides, Apple is an aspirational brand, especially in emerging markets, and relatively high prices protect the company's aspirational halo.

The main point is that Apple is a fairly unique company in the consumer electronics business, and it generates profitability levels well above those of the competition. If backtested data can be interpreted as a valid guide, then superior business quality could also mean outperforming returns for investors in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.