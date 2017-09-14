Achillion Is Crushed As Johnson & Johnson Heads For The Exit

Recently, Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) fell by 22% after the company announced that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) would terminate its partnership with the company. I believe that there is further pain ahead for Achillion. It is because the Hepatitis C market is shrinking. Especially, with many competitors already selling Hepatitis C treatments in a crowded field. The next program being advanced has not even started mid-stage testing yet. There was an open label study done, but the next few studies won't start until the second half of 2017. That's why I believe there is still a great short opportunity here.

Rush For The Exit

It was announced that Johnson & Johnson would cut ties with the Hepatitis C collaboration it had in place with Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Johnson & Johnson noted that it no longer wanted to be a part of JNJ-4178, which was being developed to treat patients with the Hepatitis C virus. Johnson & Johnson noted one big reason as to why it had terminated the partnership. The reason being that the Hepatitis C market has become saturated with so many Hepatitis C therapies. There are so many other pharmaceutical companies that have pretty much taken up most of the Hepatitis C market. Such companies include Gilead Sciences (GILD), AbbVie (ABBV), and Merck (MRK) just to name a few. Having noted that, Johnson & Johnson is looking to another market with fewer competitors. It wanted to shift its focus to the Hepatitis B market.

Shrinking Market

The biggest problem is that Gilead Sciences was the first to come out with Hepatitis C drugs that cured the disease. These blockbuster medications are Sovaldi and Harvoni. Since then, many competitors have come out with their own versions of oral pill combinations improving upon the efficacy for treatment of the disease. There is no doubt that as soon as Harvoni and Sovaldi hit the market in 2015 it reached blockbuster status. Both of those drugs produced $20 billion in combined sales for that year. The problem is that since then revenue in its Hepatitis C franchise has been shrinking. In 2016 Gilead announced that sales of Sovaldi and Harvoni shrunk by 32% and 34% respectively. The problem is that curing patients is causing the market opportunity to shrink. That can be seen in shrinking sales year after year for Gilead's Hep C drugs. Secondly, there are just too many competing drugs in the same space. For instance, about a month ago the FDA approved Abbvie's drug Mavyret, which treats all six genotypes of the Hepatitis C virus. Gilead had already received FDA approval for its own drug that also treats all six genotypes of Hep C, known as Epcluasa back in June of 2016. The point being is that even if Achillion was to eventually gain FDA approval, it would have to go up against both Gilead Sciences and Abbvie. This is something that Johnson & Johnson didn't want to have to deal with. You can't really blame Johnson & Johnson from pulling out from its partnership with Achillion. There are just too many problems for getting a Hep C drug to market.

Moving On

Johnson & Johnson will end up finishing up the phase 2a study evaluating JNJ-4178, but there is one major issue. That issue being that it will not further development of the drug. That means that Achillion will miss out on all of any potential milestone payments that it would have earned under the license agreement. Achillion states that it will move on to its factor D inhibitor drug ACH-4471. The company intends to initiate a few phase 2 studies to evaluate this drug in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The company intends to show that ACH-4471 will help PNH patients who don't respond to Eculizumab. Eculizumab is marketed by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). That is a big risk, because Eculizumab is the current standard treatment option for patients with PNH. There is no guarantee that ACH-4471 will end up being superior to Alexion's Eculizumab.

Financials

With Johnson & Johnson pulling out, Achillion will no longer be able to obtain milestone payments for funding the company. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Achillion has cash and cash equivalents of $370 million as of June 30, 2017. The company believes that it has enough cash to fund operations for at least the next 12 months. Typically, pharmaceutical companies do not wait to raise cash. Therefore, investors should expect to see dilution from the company at least 6 months beforehand.

Risks

The biggest risk in shorting would be that ACH-4471 could possibly end up being successful. In that case, Achillion could advance to a late-stage study and ultimately apply for FDA approval. However, I don't see this happening anytime soon. That is because the company is initiating two phase 2 studies for ACH-4471 in the second half of 2017. That means that it could be a few years before results of these phase 2 studies are known.

Conclusion

Achillion losing a major partner delivers a major blow to the company. Not only does it lose a clinical program from the pipeline, but it also loses any potential milestones that would have been associated with the collaboration. The Factor D program in the pipeline may turn out well, but that won't be known for a couple years from now. Other programs in the pipeline are at preclinical stages, therefore those programs won't provide a huge boost in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.