AT&T: Cord-Cutting Trends, Customer-Service Follies, And What It All Means

Let's take a look at the blue-chip company - America's No. 2 provider of cellphone service, but also increasingly a multimedia entertainment conglomerate.

Is customer service (or lack thereof) a factor in DirecTV losing subscribers, or is the industry simply being affected by its changing landscape?

With my monthly DirecTV service about to get more expensive on Sept. 1, I called the company two days earlier to see how badly they wanted to keep me as a customer. They offered me the same package... at $5 per month more than I had been paying. Such a deal! And so began an interesting stretch, one that led me to do something I had been contemplating for some time:

I finally cut the cord.

After presenting the process that led to my decision, I will discuss the overall trend, and what it means - if anything - for investors in AT&T (T), DirecTV's parent company.

When I moved to Madison, Wis., as a young newspaper reporter in 1983, I signed up for cable TV. This is not hyperbole: I thought it was one of the greatest things ever! No more fiddling with an antennae, tons of choices, a nice picture, a cool remote control, lots of sports options, all delivered in one cost-effective package. Wow!

Ever since, for three decades and then some, my wife and I used either cable or satellite companies to provide our boob-tube fix.

Aside from an outage here and there, we generally have been satisfied with the services we have received. We switched to DirecTV in 2013 when they offered us a great deal, and we stayed with them even after our contract expired two years later. We were the kind of loyal customers sought by companies, especially those in ultra-competitive industries.

Streaming To Other Options

The last couple of years, a few friends pulled the plug on cable/satellite... and lived to tell about it. Moreover, my daughter Katie ditched the corded life, as have many (most?) of her Millennial friends.

They have been doing the "streaming thing," first with subscription models such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, and then with expanded services offering network bundles: Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, etc. Those who want to add a little "premium" to their lives can get stand-alone services from HBO or Showtime. (A basic guide to streaming options can be found on the Consumer Reports free site.)

Why switch? Among the many reasons: lower prices, no contracts, more ability to customize selections, no more cables running throughout rooms.

It was tempting... but I resisted. DirecTV had its warts - especially when the picture would go out during rainstorms - but it did its job most of the time and had most of the channels I like. Plus, it was what I knew. Change is always a little intimidating.

Nevertheless, I am a bottom-line guy, and I was strongly considering joining the 2 million-plus households that cut the cord in just the last year. So when DirecTV made me that $5 more "offer" on Aug. 30, I decided to cancel. As it happened, my wife and I were leaving town for vacation a few days later; we would avoid paying for something we wouldn't be home to use, and I would have time to do more thinking.

In addition to talking to my daughter and other cord-cutters, I did a lot of online research. I narrowed our possibilities to Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV - each has a free trial, and we soon will give each a whirl. We have enjoyed Netflix, HBO and Showtime in the past, so we might eventually add any or all of them.

DirecTV Follies

Upon returning from our trip, a large box was waiting for us: the "kit" to return the DirecTV equipment. Attached was a flier pleading for a chance to win us back. Sucker that I am, I called on Sunday, Sept. 10, to give them one last chance.

This time, rather than wanting to charge $5 more, they offered to knock $15 off of our previous price. (I assume the inducement was because we weren't threatening to cancel but actually had done so already.) They wanted us to sign a 2-year contract, however, and I passed because I like being a "free agent." Plus, the streaming services still would be less expensive.

The next day, I was packing up the DirecTV kit when I realized I didn't know exactly which equipment I had to return. Not wanting to omit anything, I called for guidance. C.C., the salesperson who answered, begged me to give him the opportunity to re-sign us. After initially rejecting his overture, I agreed to listen.

Indeed, he presented a very attractive offer: less than half the price we had been paying. We discussed the terms - including a 2-year commitment I reluctantly agreed to - and I gave him my credit card number. Free installation was scheduled for later in the week, and we'd even get the latest receivers at no extra charge. Now that was a deal!

Late that night, I received an order confirmation via email. It looked good... except for one deduction that ended after Year 1. (During our recorded conversation, C.C. promised repeatedly that the deal would be good for the entire two years.) I figured I'd better call because I didn't want surprises later. After spending more than a half-hour on hold, I finally got to speak to a human. I told her the situation, she looked up the account, and then she somberly said that C.C. had promised discounts the company would never authorize. She put me on hold, and upon returning countered with an offer costing $20 more monthly than C.C.'s deal.

So I canceled my order. I was done with DirecTV.

Or so I thought. The morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12, I decided a supervisor should know about this entire situation. So, yes, Mr. Glutton For Punishment called DirecTV again!

After I briefly explained everything to the salesperson, she put me on hold for about 10 minutes. When she returned, she told me that all supervisors were in a meeting but added that she had "good news": DirecTV would honor C.C.'s offer for the first year... but the price would go up by $39/month the second year, AND I would have to sign a 2-year contract.

I said no thanks, and I politely said I still wanted to speak with somebody in a position of authority. She assured me that a supervisor would call me back by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As I write this, it's now Thursday... and I'm still waiting for the call.

Big Trouble For Big T?

Not counting the three times I had to call back because we somehow got disconnected, I made 5 calls to DirecTV over a two-week period.

I was given 5 different prices for the exact same service, with the lowest being 56% less than the highest. I was misled (a nice way to say "lied to"). And, in the end, my concerns were ignored.

Is this the way a great company does business? Is this the way any company treats somebody who had been a loyal customer?

Does such poor customer service have anything to do with AT&T losing 361,000 DirecTV and U-Verse customers in the last quarter alone (not to mention 89,000 postpaid phone subscribers)?

AT&T: The InvesTmenT

Not long ago, citing its DirecTV and Time Warner (TWX) acquisitions as positives, I added to my AT&T position. At the same time, I sold Verizon (VZ) because I did not like its recent acquisitions of Yahoo and AOL.

T has become my largest income producer, accounting for 6.25% of my annual dividends. It is my 10th largest holding by dollar value, making up about 3.8% of my individual stock portfolio.

As a shareholder, I always have accepted T for what it is: a slow-growing, 5%-plus-yielding company that boosted the income of my Dividend Growth Investing portfolio. Dating back to its Ma Bell days, AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat, with 33 consecutive years of annual income increases.

T Dividend data by YCharts

Still, I must admit it: The follies I just participated in with DirecTV - along with the growing trend away from satellite and cable providers - does concern me as an investor.

Morningstar's Take

According to Morningstar, AT&T paid too much for DirecTV - "an asset that we believe delivers minimal benefits to the core telecom business." And while its analysts like Time Warner's product line (including HBO, CNN and TNT), "we believe the benefits of vertical integration are minor."

Cellphone service, of course, is AT&T's bread and butter. Here's what Morningstar had to say about that:

Total wireless revenue fell 2% year over year. More importantly, wireless service revenue declined over 2% year over year, reflecting continued intense wireless competition. ... While AT&T remains the number-two player in the $180 billion U.S. wireless market, its duopoly with Verizon is being undermined at the margin by T-Mobile and Sprint. Disruptive actions by these two smaller rivals threaten to make overall industry economics less attractive.

Morningstar assigns T a fair value of $40/share, about 9.4% higher than Wednesday's $36.55 closing price, and that's in line with several other analysts' valuations.

Seeking Alpha Viewpoints

Conclusion

Although I am not quite as buy-and-holdy as Buyandhold 2012, I am a long-term investor and a reluctant seller. Despite my recent experience with DirecTV - and ultimately my decision to cut the cord - I have not sold any shares.

Usually, I am pretty good at separating personal experiences from investing decisions. For example, I hate pretty much everything about cigarettes, but I am an enthusiastic investor in Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO), two of my "core positions."

Having said that, the telecommunications/multimedia industry is changing rapidly and has become ridiculously competitive. Each company is looking for any edge; poor customer service and unattractive pricing can't be good for AT&T's bottom line, can it?

The cost basis of my T position is just under $30, and it is held in an IRA, so selling would book a decent profit while creating no tax consequences. Of course, selling also would take a pretty big bite out of the income stream this DGI practitioner has spent years building.

I obviously have some more thinking ahead of me, and that's fine. It will give me something to do when I take a break from all the TV series I'll be watching on various streaming sites.

For now, I am sticking with my "default setting": Hold.





Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.