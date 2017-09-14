LXP Convertible Series C Preferred Stock Is A Good Value

Lexington Realty Trust Common Shares Sport a High Dividend Yield, But Do Have Substantial Risk

As of the close of trading on September 8, 2017, common shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) closed at $9.93 leading to a dividend yield of 7.05% based on an annualized dividend of 0.70 per share. However, the stock certainly does have substantial risk, especially if one takes a look at the recent decade.

The dividend per share was cut from a high of $1.50 in 2007 to just $0.41 in 2010 for a total reduction of 73%. Now since then, the dividend has recovered partially to an annualized run rate of $0.70 per share.

The Company Has Certainly Been In the Process of a Turnaround Coinciding With Reduced Risk

However, significant changes have been made to the portfolio and balance sheet of LXP to reduce the overall risk profile and chance of a dividend reduction in the future.

First, the portfolio has shifted significantly away from a focus towards Office properties which can be more volatile in a recession, to having more diversified exposure to other sectors. The percentage of base rent from Office has declined from 64.3% in YE 2012 to just 53.3% as of Q2 2017.

Second, now 39% of revenue is generated from investment grade tenants, bolstering the stability of cash flows in a recession environment.

Also, the largest tenant, The Dow Chemical Company comprises merely 4.2% of base rent.

Finally, lease expirations have been well laddered, aided by an extension of the average lease term in recent years.

As a result, leases accounting for just 16.5% of GAAP rent are set to expire through 2019.

Finally, there has been meaningful reduction in balance sheet leverage with the net debt to adjusted EBITDA declining to just 5.4x as of Q2 2017, which is less than that of Reality Income (O), which had the leverage at 5.6x as of Q2 2017.

The Common Stock Still has Substantial Risk

Although LXP has turned around the company in terms of risk profile, the common shares still have substantial risk. First, the company did cut the dividend within the last 10 years, which leaves a sour taste in investors’ pallet. However, that is indeed in the past, so focusing on the prospective period, there still are risks.

Second, the current dividend of $0.70 annually constitutes a relatively high portion of the AFFO. I see many analyses reference the estimated FFO of $0.96 for 2017 against the $0.68 dividend while highlighting a safe payout ratio. However, the more appropriate figure is the $0.81 estimated AFFO, since it adjusts for maintenance expenditures. The $0.70 annualized dividend against the $0.81 estimated 2017 AFFO constitutes a high 86% payout ratio. Additionally, despite ongoing balance sheet deleveraging efforts, the firm still does have a debt-to-market cap ratio of 75%, whereas a more conservatively financed REIT like Realty Income (O) have that ratio at just 37%, which is close to the 40% ratio of National Retail Properties (NNN).

The Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Offers a Compelling Yield for the Relatively Lower Risk Profile Compared to the Common Shares.

I believe the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock offer a Compelling Value with Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) characteristics. As of the close of trading on September 8, 2017, they traded at $50.30 for a 6.46% dividend yield. In the event the common shares appreciated substantially to allow for a conversion, the conversation price is the equivalent of $50 for the preferred shares, but would be converted should the equivalent value in common shares exceed $50. The 6.46% dividend yield is only about 0.6% less yield than the common shares, but with significantly more safety. First, the common share payout ratio of 86% coupled with the recent stagnant AFFO growth indicates dividend growth prospects are modest at best. Therefore, the preferred stock becomes more attractive as the main drawback in addition to the lower yield is no growth, but if the common shares’ growth prospects are reduced, then the tradeoff favors the preferred shares.

The 6.46% yield is about a 4.4% spread the 10 year note yield of 2.06% as of September 8, 2017.

As noted above, the leases accounting for just 16.5% of GAAP rent are set to expire through by the beginning of 2020. This is critical in terms of meaningful risk reduction, since in the event a recession strikes within the next few, LXP would only have about a sixth of its rent subject to the potential ravages of a depressed rental renewal market, while the rest is essentially guaranteed short of a tenant bankruptcy.

For 2016, LXP had operating cash flow of $235 million, against interest payments of $88 million, and preferred stock dividends of $7 million. Therefore, the fixed charge coverage was 2.5, which is derived by dividing the $235 million of operating cash flow by the sum of obligatory payments ($88 million interest plus $6 million preferred dividends, totaling $94 million) from the preferred shareholder’s perspective. The $235 cash flow easily covers the $94 million in fixed charges, leaving a cushion of $141 million.

LXP’s total revenue for 2016 was $429 million, and it had a cash flow cushion of $141 million in excess of fixed charges, therefore, it would take nearly a 33% decline in total revenue for LXP to not be able to pay its preferred dividend. This is highly unlikely, since less than 10% of rental revenue expires each year, with just 16% expiring through 2019. In theory, essentially every expiring lease through 2019 would have to be non-renewed and significant tenant bankruptcies would have to occur for a default on preferred stock dividend to be mandatory. Again, this is also unlikely given the tenant diversification, particularly, the strong credit profile and lack of concentration within the top 10:

Now danger to the preferred dividend can manifest itself on the debt maturity front, in theory. But again LXP seems to have this risk managed with its well laddered maturity and current Baa2 credit rating from Moody's. In order for the $141 million in cash flow cushion for preferred shareholders to be eroded by interest costs, the average interest rate on the LXP’s $1.84 billion in total debt would have to increase 7.7 percentage points across the board. This is an unrealistic scenario given that no more than $300 million of debt matures in any year in the future, and most debt is fixed rate debt. Also, it is highly unlikely that the bond market would ever panic so much for LXP in the form of demand 5 percentage points higher in interest given that the company has very conservative lease maturity profile with a well-diversified tenant base and a stable Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

The Preferred Shares Survived a Worse Stress Than They Will Likely Ever Face

These points about the security of the dividend due to strong risk profile are not mere theory—during the financial crisis when common shareholders saw the share price decimated and the dividend cut substantially, the Lexington Realty Trust Series C Convertible Preferred Shares never stopped paying the 3.25 annual dividend. The financial crisis was so severe, and the preferred shares were not impaired, but such a stress is highly unlikely to have the same effect. As noted above, compared to the days before the financial crisis or even just a few years ago, LXP has a more conservative balance sheet, better laddered lease maturities, more tenant diversification, and longer laddering of debt maturities, coupled with a strong Baa2 credit rating from Moody’s.

Conclusion

Lexington Realty Trust Series C Convertible Preferred Shares offer compelling value at a 6.46% yield. The shares are substantially less risky than the common shares, and they did survive the financial crisis unimpaired, unlike the common shares which faced substantial dividend reductions. The preferred shares offer a strong Sleep Well At Night Investment as they survived what probably will be the worst stress on the company, the financial crisis, and prospectively the company is better able to weather any financial storm due to its very robust risk profile compared to say 5 or 10 years ago.

Additional Disclosure: The information contained in this article is an opinion and does not constitute actionable investment advice nor is it a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP PREFERRED C, O, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.