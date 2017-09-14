Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Is A Fraud

He's not the first, nor will he be the last.

Jamie Dimon: Governments look at bitcoin as a novelty from CNBC.

Jamie Dimon CEO of J.P. Morgan (JPM) called Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) a fraud at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. I've used discussions of Bitcoin by celebrated investors and entrepreneurs as a springboard for discussion. See my pieces on Howard Marks and Peter Schiff for example. I'll try to quote Jamie Dimon exactly but reference a video interview with CNBC is included below. Dimon's remarks are bold and between quotations.

Dimon: Bitcoin is a fraud.

Dimon believes it is a fraud and I can't disprove it.

There may have been an individual who noticed the financial crisis in 2009 and with the mistrust of financial institutions at all time highs, this personae called Satoshi Nakamota recognized this as the perfect opportunity to invent a revolutionary technology - blockchain - necessary to enable a decentralized digital currency. It was obvious to Nakamota that after he pre-mined his million Bitcoins the greedy vultures would soon arrive and drive up the value of his hoard and enable him to pump and dump his worthless invention right into their greedy beaks.

I'm not entirely sure why the mystery individual made the software open source and transactions easy to track as it would make it harder to ultimately capitalize but perhaps it was necesary to build trust. Although I don't know why the individual chose a mystery personae in that case either.

It took until the end of 2013 but after 4 years the scam took off in spectacular fashion. The fools were building companies around the technology and trading in the Bitcoins as if they were really something.

I do think Bitcoin is the first [encrypted money] that has the potential to do something like change the world.

– Peter Thiel, Co-Founder of Paypal

Bitcoin is a remarkable cryptographic achievement and the ability to create something that is not duplicable in the digital world has enormous value.

– Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google

Every informed person needs to know about Bitcoin because it might be one of the world’s most important developments.

– Leon Luow, Nobel Peace prize nominee

Nakomata had tears streaming down his face from laughing. Those fools!

My point being that Bitcoin could be a scam but it would be a very convoluted scam.

Dimon: I'm talking about Bitcoin. Which is a currency. I'm not talking about blockchain which is a technology.

Dimon wants to separate Bitcoin and blockchain. He says he is talking about the currency not about the technology.

Sure, you can build blockchain systems all you want. That's true. They are just not very useful without being in a symbiotic relationship with a valuable asset like Bitcoin. As Bitcoin ages and becoming more valuable, it is becoming harder and harder to incept a blockchain that is as reliable and trustworthy as that of Bitcoin. The ultimate blockchain remains Bitcoin's. Dimon demonstrates he doesn't understand how important a connected digital asset like Bitcoin is to its blockchain if you want to use that blockchain in some sort of secondary capacity as a decentralized ledger.

My daughter bought Bitcoin and now she thinks she's a genius.

I'm fairly sure she researched it more thoroughly.

It's like the tulip bulb

Dimon brings out the good old tulip bulb craze comparison that went on in 1700 or something. I'm not too fond of this comparison for two reasons:

There can never be more than 21 million Bitcoins. It takes a while before you have bulbs that will flower but you can actually sow these! They multiply quite rapidly. The real fraud may have been the book Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds as per Anne Goldgar in Tulipmania: Money, Honor and Knowledge in the Dutch Golden Age. who questions the extent of the Tulip bulb mania to begin with.

Dimon: Governments won't like it

According to Dimon governments think its fun now. It's small so they don't care but if it gets big they will step in because the first thing a government does is create a currency because they like to control it.

Some would say the whole point of Bitcoin is that the government doesn't have control of this one.

In addition I'd at least like to argue the point it is awfully convenient for governments of developed nations would there emerge a currency alternative to fiat.

Developed nation governments have a lot of debt right now.

In messed up Europe the north running with Bitcoin and the south with Litecoin or Monero wouldn't be all that inconvenient either.

Dimon: Government will kill it

I've often cited government intervention as a risk. The beauty of Bitcoin is that there isn't a government that can actually kill it. At least not completely. However, some of the larger economies like the U.S., China, Japan and Europe could still make life tough for Bitcoin owners for a long time.

It would be difficult for Bitcoin to thrive under such circumstances. Technically I think there's not a government that can shut down Bitcoin, that's one of its attractive features. The decentralized control means totalitarian regimes can't touch it but neither can regimes we generally accept as positive forces.

Dimon: If you are in Venezuela or North Korea it is better to use Bitcoin. That can’t possibly be true in the United States.

The bar to convince a citizen of Venezuela or North Korea that Bitcoin may be an attractive currency compared to fiat is considerably lower. However, talk to some U.S. octogenarians and you may find a willing ear as well:

You could view Bitcoin as a short position on global fiat. I don't know a single example of a fiat currency that went up in purchasing power over a century. Bitcoin isn't such a crazy alternative if you think about it that way.

Jamie Dimon's comments on Bitcoin are going to get a lot of press but they should not be taken too seriously. He's a tremendously succesful bank CEO but Bitcoin has some tricky counterintuitive features he does not grasp - likely because he didn't really take the time to study it.

A more pressing concern is the potential Chinese ban of Bitcoin. I'll discuss it in a seperate article. Interestingly if China goes through with it, it will be a good test of Dimon's contention government can shut down Bitcoin. I think Dimon's wrong. It's not a fraud and government can't kill it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 'Im long Bitcoin