Bluffers Always Raise - To Call Or To Fold

Crude oil prices have been trading in a range, but we are getting cautious about our presumed catalyst.

Canadian dollar has rallied quite significantly but has not yet broken out of meaningful resistance levels against the US dollar, the euro, and the British pound.

Poloz has raised his bluff - the second consecutive interest rate hike by the BOC seems unwarranted, given the lackluster rate of growth of core CPI.

Introduction

This post is an update on our previous one where we hypothesized that Bank of Canada's (BOC) first rate hike was a mistake and that if crude oil prices continue to fall, then the BOC would have to retrace its steps. Since then, we have had another BOC meeting, and to our surprise, it hiked again. Judging by the market's reaction, this came as a huge surprise, and the Canadian dollar (CAD) rallied close to 200 points against almost every currency. We remain short CAD, but we are getting cautious about our presumed catalyst.

In our previous post we wrote:

Crude oil's price stabilization since early 2016 has led to a substantial unwinding of the CAD shorts, which has further fueled strong rallies in all CAD pairs. In our view, this CAD rally is about to lose its steam; we have initiated short positions in CAD against the USD, the EUR, and the GBP. The main risk to our trades is that crude oil prices firm from here. While we think the chances of this are low, we will closely watch the crude oil market for signs of strength and continue to evolve our thinking should it be necessary.

The Crude Oil Flop

In this post, we will review our bias on crude oil.

Crude oil (OIL, UCO, DWT, SCO, DTO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILC, OTCPK:HZOZF) prices continue to be range bound.

US crude oil field production continues to oscillate around 9.4 million barrels per day. If it accelerates, our bearishness will be vindicated.

Speculative net long positioning continues to remain stubbornly high. This gives our bearish view some comfort.

The ADF Indicator, however, points to an oversold crude oil market. We have re-based both OI and inventories at January 2010. This is a concern for our bearish view.

The year-over-year rate of change of inventories has become negative for the first time in the last two years. This is a concern for our bearish view.

Supply-Demand Fundamentals

The International Energy Agency (IES) published its monthly report this morning. While both world demand and world supply seem to have taken a leg lower, supply decline has outpaced the decline in demand. We believe the main reason for a decline in OPEC supply is a decline in Libyan production. Time will tell whether this one-time hit to supply is an accident or a deliberate effort by OPEC to permanently curtail supply.

Long EURO ("EUR") (FXE, EURS), Short CAD - (FXC, CADS)

At the time of our previous post, this pair was sitting pretty right on top of an ascending trend line. It is currently sitting around the 1.45 level. We remain short, but we have raised our stops to 1.43.

Long US dollar ("USD"), short CAD

The pair is currently around the 1.21 level. We would like to see it hold here. We will close our position on a sustained break of the 1.20 level.

Long British Pound ("GBP") (GBPS, GBB), Short CAD

This pair is around the 1.61 level, and we are eagerly waiting to see how the GBP pairs react after BOE's monetary policy announcement tomorrow. We have raised our stops to 1.59.

Conclusion

Indicators we watch are painting an oversold crude oil market, but price action, so far, is muted. Nonetheless, we remain cautious on our bearish outlook for crude oil. We will watch the tape and let prices dictate our conviction. If crude oil prices make a sustained break above current levels around $50, we will lose conviction on our short bias until prices get back above $61. In that event, we will look to exit our short CAD trades with the intention of re-entering when WTI crude oil prices get to $61/barrel.

