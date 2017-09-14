Is MTBC Poised For Breakout On Recent News?

Company Overview

Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC) is a company that specializes in managing full-service billing and backend services for healthcare providers. MTBC's focus is on healthcare providers with 1 to 10 professionals, which makes up 70% of the overall market. The management of medical professionals of offices larger the than 10 doctors or professionals is largely centralized by larger companies such as Athena Health (ATHN).

Revenue Cycle Management Market Update

According to a report produced in April of this year, by Grand View Research (a leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) research) the RCM industry is currently highly fragmented with over 1,500 companies; no company controls more than a 5% market share.

The RCM market as of 2016 was around $23.6 billion, with growth projected to 2025 to reach $65 billion.

The RCM market is expected to have a compound annual growth of over 12% and the accounts receivables market is expected to drive companies towards outsourcing.

The most common integration observed with RCM are Electronic Health Records (EHR) and practice management solutions.

Integrated solutions are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as demand for efficiency and communication and different departments demands are driven by technological advancements.

Growth factors include: higher efficiency & cost containment offered by integrated software developments, streamlining of the administrative efforts, and development of less complex integrated solutions, and the increasing number of outside of hospital healthcare providers.

Currently, there are over 100 companies offering RCM software and services across the U.S. Globally accepted products, previously dominating this market, such as provided by ATHN are predicted to face competition from local vendors due to attributes such as price and regional regulation reliability. Additionally, the market is expected to be consolidated with numerous small - mid size players.

MTBC Announces Full Launch of TalkEHR

MTBC offers medical billing, consulting, transcription, back-end consolidation, electronic health records, practice management, and patient engagement services. Their extensive list of services is led by the market's demand to consolidate the entirety of the patient experience from scheduling appointments all the way through to collections of billings.

MTBC's products have adapted to the technological demands of the market by consolidation into a quickly advancing product called talkEHR. On August 9, 2017, MTBC announced that talkEHR, a next generation voice-enabled EHR solution was launched. This technology was developed by over 200 IT professionals as a self learning tool with accessibility from mobile and tablet applications as well as traditional web based and manual interaction. Talk EHR supports electronic claim submission, electronic prescriptions, appointment scheduling, automated reminders, and quality incentive report. This service is offered at 2.95% of physician's collections, which enables healthcare providers to only pay what MTBC collects as opposed to the typical upfront service fees reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

On August 29, 2017, launched a national advertising campaign targeting approximately 1.6 million physicians for adoption of MTBC's talkEHR software. This rollout coincides with an increasing number of healthcare providers looking to streamline their back in; 30% of providers are currently searching for an EHR system and 50% are seeking a replacement to their existing system. See chart below for an industry update based on extensive healthcare provider surveys, compiled by EHR & EMR Insights:

MTBC's Recent Announcements

MTBC up until this point has grown revenue from acquisitions which consolidated smaller companies in the industry and improved efficiency of these smaller companies by moving back-end expenses overseas. In October of 2016, MediGain was acquired by MTBC for $7 million and have already seen over $10 million in revenue from this acquisition. MTBC's experience in acquiring smaller companies, increasing efficiency and growing revenues have been a predominate growth factor up until this point.

MTBC has closed over $2 million in new business in the first half of 2017 solely through marketing, and are guiding towards $7.5 million in revenue growth for the year overall versus 2016.

Moving forward, MTBC recently announced at the Rodman & Renshaw conference, on September 11, 2017 that MTBC will be looking at acquisitions from $10-20 million or more moving forward instead of the smaller $1 or $2 million acquisitions. Management has been targeting EBITDA margins of 30%, with the margin expansion resulting from highly educated, yet low cost labor force of over 1500 personnel in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

MTBC's Fundamentals & Financial Outlook

MTBC has grown revenue from around $9 million in 2009 to their current pace of $31-32 million in 2017.

MTBC has 95% revenue visibility at the beginning of each quarter. MTBC reported 55% year over year growth in the first half of 2017, primarily to the acquisition of MediGain. In Q2 of this year, MTBC reported adjusted EBITDA which represented 6% of revenues, and the highest adjusted EBITDA quarter since becoming a public company. The company reaffirmed it's guidance of $2 - $2.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017. Additionally MTBC raised its top line guidance for 2017 from $30-$31 million to $31-$32 million. MTBC's management uses adjusted EBITDA to reflect the cash flow from operations as EBITDA includes the impact of right offs for intangibles coming from its acquisitions.

Remaining Risk Factors

MTBC announced the repayment of its term debt to Opus Bank, which has been MTBC's lender to this point. The note covenants with Opus precluded MTBC from arranging for the payment to Prudential for the remainder owed for the MediGain acquisition up until now. MTBC announced that this is no longer the case, and they expect payment to be arranged to Prudential shortly.

This being said, MTBC's remaining $5 million plus interest balance due to Prudential for the MediGain purchase has been past due since January 23, 2017. It is unclear at this time whether MTBC currently has the cash to pay Prudential the full remaining balance of this debt. If they do not, they will be forced to arrange a payment plan with Prudential who may or may not be willing to accept such an arrangement.

Valuation

SeeThru Equity, a leader in research for micro-cap companies, announced on August 15, 2017, that their price target had been raised to $4.00 per share. This represents a market cap of approximately $46 million, and an Enterprise value of $66 million, or a 2.1x multiplier of 2017 estimated enterprise value/revenues. This conservative multiplier is significantly less than the 5.0x multiplier given to other public industry players such as ATHN.

Both SeeThru Equity and MTBC itself has stated the main reason for the share price not reflecting MTBC's true value has been the risk of debt outstanding with Opus and Prudential. MTBC projected on September 11, 2017 that its share price will recover soon to IPO levels of $5 per share and has reiterated that it will not seek any capital raising through common stock dilution until the share price reflects its IPO value.

The combination of MTBC's risk narrative reversing, heavy institutional & management ownership of the common stock, and strong 55% growth in revenue all make a $4 to $5 price target in the next 6 to 12 months reasonable. The key driving news to watch for is (1) the repayment of Prudential debt (or a payment plan being agreed to); (2) the approach of adjusted EBITDA to 30% targets (internally set by MTBC) for new acquisitions; (3) adoption rates of talkEHR; and (4) news of non-cash acquisitions.

Conclusion

MTBC's launch of talkEHR in response to the changing RCM market positions MTBC favorably for future growth.

MTBC's recent debt repayment should result in a near term adjustment in valuation - between $4 and $5 per share.

MTBC's common stock is currently held 7.3% by institutions and 49% by management, which represents a strong belief by both management and institutions in MTBC's long-term plan.

The current short interest as of 8/31/2017, is 742,127 shares, which is nearly three times the daily volume and offers the potential for larger than normal price action on positive news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Initiated a long position six months ago based on recent trend corrections in adjusted EBITDA.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.