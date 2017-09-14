August 2017 Portfolio Update: Summer Doldrums

Whether national, international, or an act of Mother Nature, any number of crises could have turned August into a rough month for equity markets. There were definitely some down days, and they seem to happening with a bit more frequency than in the earlier part of the year (remember that markets broke the streak for consecutive days without a loss greater than 1%), but by and larger where we started was where we finished. It's a good reminder of an important point about investing, especially in current times - ignore the noise, stick to the fundamentals. Buying opportunities pop up quickly when negative news is overblown and certain stocks drop precipitously, only to bounce back days later. Even though we sometimes decry the way big corporations do business without transparency, in reality we as investors have all the key information we need to make informed decisions about our money. Companies that rack up huge debt or have seen their sales and profits fall quarter after quarter and year after year are simply not going to be good investment partners, regardless of how much positive "spin" they get. Unlike investing in index funds, a DGI strategy requires due diligence and patience, but we know the rewards of building a SWAN portfolio are more than worth it. That's the goal I aspire to anyway, and hopefully you do too! So without further ado, let's take a look at how the New Div on the Block portfolio stood at month's end.

Portfolio Snapshot

Company Sector Shares % Portfolio % Income Sector Weight Global BMI Staples 12.5% 8.4% CVS Health (CVS) 21.3690 5.94% 4.65% Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 25.3717 3.77% 3.53% Kroger (KR) 35 2.75% 1.90% Materials 3.1% 5.8% Eastman Chemical (EMN) 10.0612 3.12% 2.23% Telecoms 5.9% 2.8% AT&T (T) 44.0872 5.86% 9.26% Tech 1.9% 16.8% Qualcomm (QCOM) 10.1949 1.91% 2.52% Industrials 9.5% 12.1% Southwest Airlines (LUV) 36.1397 6.77% 1.96% Union Pacific (UNP) 7 2.65% 1.84% Cyclical 15.9% 12.2% General Motors (GM) 52.1365 6.84% 8.62% Magna Int'l (MGA) 38.3987 6.63% 4.40% Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 15.1290 2.50% 2.56% Health 18.2% 10.9% AbbVie (ABBV) 25.4694 6.89% 7.08% Pfizer (PFE) 45.8599 5.59% 6.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12.0759 5.74% 4.40% Energy 6.3% 5.5% Valero (VLO) 25.5499 6.25% 7.76% Financials 18.9% 18.0% Toronto Dominion (TD) 35.5631 6.79% 7.38% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 25.4249 5.67% 7.00% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 21.2195 6.43% 5.26% Utilities 2.8% 3.2% Dominion Energy (D) 10 2.83% 3.28% REITs 5.1% 4.2% Realty Income (O) 12.1346 2.51% 3.34% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 30.4179 2.56% 4.52%

As I am still very much in the beginning stages of my portfolio construction, I am not too worried about the levels of variance from my targets as represented by the Global BMI breakdown. As I continue to build and add holdings, these numbers will even out and better reflect a diversified portfolio and one that including holdings across all 11 GICS sectors.

At the end of the month, my current yield is 3.31% with a yield on cost of 3.58%.

Purchases and Sales

None!

Dividends Received

My 'middle month of the quarter' payouts are definitely growing as I add more holdings that pay outside the usual 'last month of the quarter' pattern, as I received seven separate dividends in August (+1, BNS, from July that did not fully reinvest until August). Those companies paying dividends this month were: Williams-Sonoma, Toronto Dominion, AbbVie, CVS, AT&T, Realty Income, and Tanger Factory Outlets. My total for the month was $81.17, all of which was reinvested back into the companies that paid it out.

September Preview

I'm a little behind on my update this month so this "preview" section is more of a "what have I been watching so far" section, but generally I think the end results are about the same. I do have a small bit of capital to deploy this month, so I'm looking for opportunities and weighing my options and of course the input from my fellow contributors and commenters in the SA community. Some top picks are:

Altria Group (MO)

Many saw the July 28th drop on news that FDA plans to tighten regulations to make cigarettes safer as overblown, and I tended to agree with that assessment. In fairness, I still wanted to see how the stock would react in subsequent weeks to determine whether this DGI darling was worth a second look. Well, look no further - though the price continues to languish, Altria announced an 8% dividend increase on August 24th and looks poised to meet analyst expectations for the remainder of the year. Buying into Altria gives an investor exposure to an addictive market, as well as other key businesses like alcohol, thanks to the company's sizable stake in AB InBev.

Toronto Dominion (TD)

If you're looking for high-yield and rock-solid growth, look no further than Canada's 'Big Five' financial institutions, and in particular TD Bank. TD released impressive quarterly results on August 31st, showing healthy double-digit growth in EPS, retail earnings in both Canada and the United States, and net income on a year-over-year basis. The United States piece is key to understanding TD's recipe for success - with its growing presence in the US, particularly in the heavily populated Northeast, TD has a huge market to continue expansion and attract new customers. Though TD already occupies a steady place in my portfolio, I'd encourage those who are less familiar with the name to explore the latest earnings report.

Which companies are you watching this month? Did you purchase anything in August? Add your ideas to my watch list, leave a comment below, and thanks for stopping by!

