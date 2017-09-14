Diageo: A Wonderful Company But Looking Expensive At 24.2x TTM P/E

Consumer staple stock valuations are being pushed to the limits these days as investors search for dividend yield in this low interest rate environment. Diageo (DEO) is a wonderful company with strong profitability but it is starting to look expensive these days as it now trades at a 24.2x TTM P/E and is up 21.6% over the past year and up 33.4% from its 52 week lows last December.

For new prospective investors who are not familiar with the company (and do not read the fine print on the back of their favorite liquor bottle), Diageo is a leader in global spirit sales with brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgans, Baileys, and Crown Royal to name only a few. The company is a result of a 1997 merger of GrandMet and Guinness, and is headquartered in London.

Along with its historic brands, Diageo has offices in 80 countries, 30,400 employees, and manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. As such, one of Diageo's economic moat factors as Warren Buffett would call it, is a large global distribution network. Since Diageo's formation in that 1997 merger, Acquisitions remain a key part of the company's capital budget as they have accounted for an average 16% of spending from cash flows from operations over the past decade. Diageo uses acquisitions to freshen up their brand portfolio and keep their competitors small. They can use their global distribution network to quickly increase sales of newly acquired upstart brands that were becoming a potential threat. Most recently, Diageo acquired actor George Clooney's super-premium tequila brand, Casamigos.

A Profitable Company

Being a large global company with well known brands has allowed Diageo to be highly profitable with return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) averaging 37.4% and 16.3% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value.

Source Data from Morningstar

For readers who have noticed the declining ROE metric, they should not be alarmed. This decline in ROE is due to the decreasing use of debt in the capital structure with financial leverage falling from 4.6 in 2008 to 2.8 in 2017. ROIC does not take into account capital structure and has remained much more stable around 16.3%. The level of profitability seen at Diageo is well above competitors in the liquor industry Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF)(OTCPK:PDRDY) and Constellation Brands (STZ) who had average ROIC over the last decade of 7.9% and 9.5% respectively

Growth Struggles to Justify the Price

However, growth of the company makes it hard to justify the 24.2x TTM P/E. Over the past 5 years, Diageo has grown revenue and EPS at average annual rates of 2.3% and 6.4% respectively. Plugging this P/E and growth in legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio would produce PEG ratios of 3.8x for EPS growth and 10.6x for revenue growth. These PEG ratios are well over Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x and suggest that growth is already built into the price.

Source Data from Morningstar

Conclusion

Diageo is a wonderful company but the current P/E is hard to justify. Given that the company's strong brands and global distribution network help it achieve a high ROIC that has averaged 16.3%, current investors should not sell out of this wonderful company completely. Prospective investors might want to wait for a less expensive price to become a part owner.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.