Debunking Myths About Smart Beta And ETFs

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

This is part one of a four-part blog series addressing the attacks on smart beta and ETFs. Today we address the supposed academic consensus that the only recourse for investors frustrated with active management is to turn to market capitalization-weighted index funds.

"That's the Way It's 'Always' Been Done"

In Market Capitalization-Weighted Indexes: An Accident of History, we laid out our case that much of the impetus for trillions of dollars to continue tracking market capitalization-weighted indexes appears to be little more than "that's the way it's 'always' been done."

In this blog series, we'll address the most common lines of attack against smart beta and ETFs.

For clarity, our discussion of smart beta will refer to this excerpt from the Financial Times:

Smart beta strategies attempt to deliver a better risk and return trade-off than conventional market cap weighted indices by using alternative weighting schemes based on measures such as volatility or dividends.1

The truth is that the "active management versus passive market cap-weighted indexing" argument is a classic false dilemma. It presupposes that investors are confronted with a binary decision between just these two choices, conveniently leaving out a third road: indexing in a smart beta format.

As our Chief Strategist, Luciano Siracusano, is keen to point out, our industry is better served by discontinuing this "active versus passive" question and transforming it to one of "passive versus passive." The solution to active management's problem-the fallibility of human behavior and higher fees associated with paying for a full analyst and star portfolio management team-is to utilize rules-based alternative indexing, which WisdomTree helped pioneer.

Before and After

Furthermore, as we pointed out in "An Accident of History," it appears that market capitalization weighting as a methodology came about solely as a means of measuring the average returns of the average investor, not because it was based on the academic rigor of the efficient market hypothesis (EMH). In fact, early academic work that formed the basis for EMH, such as that conducted by Eugene Fama in 19702 and Burton Malkiel in 1973,3 appears in the timeline almost a full generation after Standard & Poor's developed the modern-day version of the S&P 500.

Yes, you read that correctly: EMH came after the S&P 500's modern-day index construction came into being, not the other way around.

Further, as far as the so-called academic consensus that cap-weighted indexing is the optimal strategy, none other than Malkiel himself crossed over to embrace the smart beta trend in 2017.4

As for Eugene Fama, he later became known for his work with Ken French, conducting the now-classic studies that identified the presence of value and small-cap factors as being accretive to long-term returns.5 In support of this research, Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Strategy Advisor to WisdomTree, also concluded that the quintile of stocks with the highest earnings-to-price ratio (the cheapest ones) outperformed the S&P 500 by 249 basis points (bps) per year from 1957 to 2016.6

Siegel's findings run parallel to data from French's database, which show value stocks provided 230 bps of outperformance over the broad market during the course of more than a half century.7

Given data like this, we're glad to be in the smart beta business.

Footnotes

Jeff Weniger, CFA serves as Asset Allocation Strategist at WisdomTree. Jeff has a background in fundamental, economic and behavioral analysis for strategic and tactical asset allocation. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was Director, Senior Strategist with BMO from 2006 to 2017, serving on the Asset Allocation Committee and co-managing the firm's ETF model portfolios. Jeff has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Notre Dame. He is a CFA charter holder and an active member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute since 2006. He has appeared in various financial publications such as Barron's and the Wall Street Journal and makes regular appearances on Canada's Business News Network (BNN) and Wharton Business Radio.