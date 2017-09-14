BP's Midstream IPO Is Here Part 2

This piece is following up to my first article on BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) detailing BP plc's (NYSE:BP) plan to spin-off part of its domestic midstream assets by creating a master limited partnership. BP plc has set a Q4 2017 date for the IPO of BP Midstream Partners LP. Let's dig in to the other side of the BP Midstream's asset base equation centered around BP plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana.

A little under 40% of BP Midstream's expected distributable cash flow generation, cash that can be paid out to unitholders, is coming from its Gulf of Mexico division. The remaining ~60% is coming from three assets catering to its Midwestern division.

BP Pipelines, the big domestic midstream division of BP plc, is transferring all of the oil giants stake in the BP2 OpCo, River Rouge OpCo, and Diamondback OpCo companies. As BP Pipelines owns 100% of those operations, BP Midstream will soon be the sole owner of those assets. Hands down the most important asset is the 12-mile long BP2 crude pipeline, as that represents 41.8% of BP Midstream's expected DCF generation next year.

Source: BP Midstream Partners LP

Biggest asset

The BP2 pipeline transports crude from the Griffith Terminal in Griffith, Indiana, to BP's Whiting Refinery nearby in Whiting, IN. While a short pipeline the BP2 system has the ability to transport 475,000 barrels of crude per day after BP recently expanded the system from 240,000 bpd. BP2 can transport heavy (viscous), sour (high sulfur content, 1-5%), sweet (low sulfur content, below 1%), and synthetic crude types (upgraded bitumen that is processed and blended with light sweet crude to create medium sweet oil).

Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP) owns the Griffith Terminal which is connected to Enbridge's Line 78 Pipeline that can ship 570,000 bpd of crude (both sweet and sour) to the terminal. Through an extensive crude pipeline network system ranging from Alberta down to the Midwest, Enbridge can transport heavy sour oil produced in the Canadian province down close to the Whiting Refinery.

Two pipelines can deliver crude to the Whiting Refinery, but the BP2 Pipeline is where BP gets all of its cost advantaged heavy sour crude. As Western Canadian Select priced heavy oil trades at a ~$15/barrel USD discount to West Texas Intermediate, BP upgraded the Whiting Refinery (a project completed in 2013) so it could capitalize on that massive differential.

Now the Whiting Refinery can process up to 325,000 barrels of heavy crude per day which is set to rise to 350,000 bpd by 2020. As the refinery has 430,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity it is clear that sourcing cost advantaged crude supplies from Canada is key to BP's downstream ambitions.

Minimum volume commitments underpin the BP2 asset's revenue generation especially as BP plc represents all of the volume transported by the pipeline. From Q4 2017 to the end of 2018, BP plc will have entered into an agreement with BP Midstream Partners to establish a MVC covering 303,000 bpd of the system's capacity. More crude could be sourced through the asset but that means BP Midstream is guaranteed a material amount of cash flow generation from BP2. The tariff charged with be based on FERC regulated rates.

In 2019, that MVC will rise to 310,000 bpd which will rise further in 2020 to 320,000 bpd. I would expect BP plc will continue to enter into MVCs with BP Midstream post-2020. Rising MVC protected volumes is a good sign. As BP plc scales up the ability for its Whiting Refinery to process heavy crude, that speaks favorably for rising utilization rates at BP2.

The reason why minimum volume commitments matter is that BP must either use that capacity (paying FERC regulated fees to BP Midstream in the process) or pay a fee/fine (based on MVC capacity not utilized) to BP Midstream, ensuring sizable cash flow generation. Due to the BP2 pipeline routing large amounts of cheap heavy sour Canadian crude to the Whiting Refinery, it is hard to see BP not wanting to use the system but having that capacity protected lets future BP Midstream unitholders sleep easier at night. I will caution that MVC penalty payments can often be lumpy.

Refined products

Tying in to the Whiting Refinery is the River Rouge pipeline, which transports refined products from the refinery to a third-party terminal in River Rouge, Michigan, that is owned by Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Buckeye has a little over 1 million barrels of storage capacity at that terminal which has access to the greater Detroit area, giving BP plc's Whiting Refinery direct access to a major metropolitan market. Four other third-party terminals are located along the River Rouge system, three of which solely receive supplies through the pipeline.

On a side note, the Whiting Refinery is located right next to Chicago, Illinois. Some of the supplies along the River Rouge Pipeline could cater to the broader Chicago Metropolitan Area, but its real purpose is to supply Detroit. Different takeaway options are used to supply Illinois and other Midwestern markets.

With 80,000 bpd of transportation capacity along the 244-mile long River Rouge system, this is an asset that should see high utilization rates with or without MVCs (fortunately, BP Midstream will be protected by MVCs). Extensive connections to various Midwestern markets and related metropolitan areas is key.

BP will establish a minimum volume commitment with BP Midstream Partners regarding the River Rouge Pipeline that protects 60,000 bpd of its capacity from Q4 2017 to the end of 2020. As market conditions allow, BP can and most likely often will ship more than that. Either way, BP Midstream has another asset that should sport stable DCF generation for years. The rates BP Midstream will receive will also be regulated by FERC, and this asset is expected to generate 12.7% of its 2018E DCF.

Diluent for Canadian oil

In order for bitumen produced in Alberta's oil sands patch to be both marketable and able to flow along pipelines (bitumen is very viscous, like molasses) it needs to be diluted with a diluent. Usually that diluent is an ultra-light sweet oil type known as condensate. Naphtha can also be used as a diluent.

BP Midstream is receiving BP plc's 42-mile long Diamondback diluent pipeline which can transport up to 135,000 bpd of diluent from the Black Oak Junction in Gary, IN, up to Manhattan, IL. From there third-party systems ultimately carry that diluent up to Alberta to be blended with heavy sour crude. The Black Oak Junction is owned by Diamondback so it will soon be owned by BP Midstream.

The Black Oak Junction receives supplies from all over the place, including Midwestern and Mid-Continent producers (such as upstream players in the Utica in Ohio, Marcellus in Pennsylvania, and the various plays in the STACK/SCOOP region of Oklahoma). A special focus is given to the Wolverine Pipeline.

Gary, IN, is a delivery point for the Wolverine Pipeline but nearby at Hammond, IN, the Wolverine system can receive diluent supplies from BP's Whiting Refinery. Other than condensate and other light oil types, naphtha (produced during the refining process) can be used as a diluent. It appears BP plc has the option to use the Wolverine Pipeline to ship off naphtha from its Whiting Refinery, along with any condensate/light oil that isn't needed.

Like at BP Midstream's other Midwestern pipeline assets, the Diamondback system is protected by MVCs with BP plc and receives FERC regulated rates. One MVC runs from Q3 2017 to Q2 2020 and covers 23,000 bpd of capacity. The other MVC runs from Q4 2017 to the end of 2020 and covers 20,000 bpd of capacity. Not quite as large as the other MVCs in relation to the overall capacity of the Diamondback system but still material. BP Midstream expects this asset will generate 6.7% of its expected DCF next year.

It is hard to gauge what kind of utilization rate investors should expect as there are several ways to get diluent up to Alberta. Due to the Diamondback's geographical location between the condensate produced in Appalachia at the Marcellus/Utica plays and Alberta, that may provide the favorable macro trend BP Midstream wants. Also, existing pipelines are much easier to work with than attempting to build new pipelines running from America to Canada.

Final thoughts

These three assets represents 61.2% of BP Midstream Partners LP's expected distributable cash flow generation next year, and are all basically centered around the same core concept. Enabling cheap heavy sour oil produced in Alberta to run to BP plc's Whiting Refinery, which is now capable of refining vast amounts of that heavy sour oil, so BP can produce and ship off large amounts petroleum products to major markets in the Midwest and elsewhere. As US petroleum product demand has been very strong as of late and domestic refinery utilization rates are quite high, the macro trends are in BP plc and BP Midstream Partners LP's favor.

Investors should note that the remaining portion of BP Midstream's asset base is all about catering to offshore oil and associated natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico. To read about that side of BP Midstream and why BP plc is pursuing an IPO of its midstream master limited partnership in the first place, check out my original article here.

