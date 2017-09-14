Hertz's Turnaround Is Unproven

This simply feels like a nice short squeeze based on an unproven narrative.

The conference call wasn't that optimistic and I didn't see tangible signs of green shoots.

Before today, Hertz's share are up 67% since posting Q2 2017 earnings.

Part of this article was original shared on my Marketplace service on September 7th. I updated a chart to make it current to yesterday’s close.

This is a Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) update to my recommendation to short HTZ. I have thought Hertz has looked like a good short, since $17.50, but the prohibitively expensive put option premiums have prevented me from betting against it. Fast forward to yesterday's close, and Hertz shares are now up 67% since delivering an ugly income statement loss of $158 million and very weak Adjusted EBITDA of only $35 million (down 79%) compared to $184 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the same quarter 2016.

Note that Hertz closed August 8, 2017 trading at $14.28 per share, before Q2 2017 earnings were released.

Here are the consolidated results.

Let's walk through some of Hertz's August 8, 2017 investor presentation and then I will discuss the conference call.

Nearly every metric is going the wrong direction.

Monthly depreciation is accelerating as used car prices are under pressures due, at least in part, to years of over production by the OEMs and access to cheap financing incentives.

For perspective, as of June 30, 2017, Hertz has $5.633 billion in non-vehicle debt up from $3.895 billion in the same period of 2016.

Here is a look at Hertz's mountain of debt.

Here is Hertz's lack of liquidity.

Finally, due to $106 million of "other adjustments per the credit agreement", Hertz's TTM (trailing twelve months) EBITDA was $372 million ($266 million plus the $106 million in adjustments) to remain in compliance with the 3.25X bank covenants.

By the way, I read fellow SA Contributor, Richard Pearson's Hertz short squeeze piece and per his suggestions I read the conference call closely for the “green shoots”. Here is the link to the Q2 conference call (here).

We must have been reading a different conference call, as I didn’t perceive it to be nearly as bullish or forward looking.

Digging into the earnings call:

The new CEO is going to ramp up CAPEX spending to investing in technology. Where the Adjusted EBITDA dollars will come from to fund this is anyone's guess.

The fleet is down 5% YoY, yet Hertz's vehicle debt has increased YoY from $9.7 billion to $11.2 billion. So clearly the new mix is more expensive.

Higher vehicle deprecation dings profits and when you actually sell the units, you realize the losses.

On the analyst Q&A portion, Hertz was hammered with questions relating to why did they drew down their revolver if July and August booking and trends are improving. In other words if Hertz will be cash flow positive then why can’t they explain the big drawdown.

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Exhibit C

In terms of "Green Shoots", leave it to a shop like Northeast Research to deliberately phrase their questions this way:

Takeaway

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. Due to a very elevated short interest and some guardedly optimistic commentary that is getting misinterpreted, as we haven’t seen great Q3 2017 results, shares of Hertz have leapt 67% since posting a lousy Q2 2017. Notably, and more importantly, per the June 30, 2017 institutional filings, Carl Icahn hasn’t added shares when Hertz was trading in the single digits or the low teens. Until Hertz can definitely prove a durable change in future Adjusted EBITDA, Hertz’s equity looks overly pricey.

