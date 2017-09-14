Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Radius Health

Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

Not a whole lot of trading action in the biotech sector so far this week. The main biotech indices are slightly down on the week as they consolidate their solid gains from the late August/early September period. So far no major mergers have followed the August 28th purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) by Gilead Sciences (GILD). With third quarter earnings not slated to kick off for the industry until late October, trading will continue to driven company specific news.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) is up in early trading today as it picks up another development partner. The company announced it has out-licensed its ENHANZE drug-delivery technology to Roche for exclusive development of an undisclosed therapeutic target. Halozyme will receive a $30 million upfront payment. It also could earn up to $160 million in milestones and tiered mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of any successful commercialize products.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) disclosed Wednesday that topline results from a Phase III study showed Amicus' candidate "SD-101" for epidermolysis bullosa performed no better than placebo in speeding wound closure in patients with the condition. The company had spent more than $200 million in cash and stock to acquire Scioderm primarily for this asset. However, the market took the news in stride. After being down as much as 15% in pre-market trading, the shares actually closed higher on the day. Investors seem to concur the company would be better off focusing on getting its compound galafold approved in the U.S. Galafold is approved in Europe for Fabry Disease.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) has lost almost 50% of its value this week so far. Monday the company announced that it had withdrawn its U.S. application for the PulseTx System due to the FDA's request for additional data that it could not provide within the 90-day review period. The company has stated the filing will be resubmitted in the coming months.

Is Allergan (AGN) igniting the next "tax inversion" like controversy in the drug industry. The Irish drug giant recently transferred the patent rights for Restasis to the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Nation as a way to overcome patent challenges from Mylan (MYL) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) which wanted to accelerate generic versions of this compound treating dry eyes and which does some $1 billion in annual sales. The tribe got an upfront payment and will receive continuing revenues. The tribal has sovereign immunity which would negate the patent challenges. Now FiercePharma has 13 other drug candidates that might be looking at the same avenue for protection. Stay Tuned.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), which announced layoffs along with a headquarters move to Boston this week, is enjoying widespread analyst support. Since Monday four analyst firms (Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, Leerink and BMO Capital) have all reiterated Buy ratings with price targets ranging between $166 to $182 on the rare disease concern. Robert W. Baird seems to be the lone dissenter on the week with a Hold rating and $145 price target on ALXN.

After being dormant for three months, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) has seen commentary from two analyst firms in a positive light so far this week. Piper Jaffray reissued their Buy rating and $54 price target on BHVN Monday. That was followed Wednesday by Needham's Buy rating and less optimistic $43 price target. Not that the company needed the assist, the stock is up more than 50% since it came public in early May.

Ultragenyx (RARE) has picked up a new fan after the stock has had a tough go of it lately. A five-star ranked analyst at Wedbush upgraded the name to Outperform from Neutral and places a $62 price target on the stock. He says based on feedback he received at a recent conference "leave him more positive on the uptake of burosumab and thinks negative sentiment on Ultragenyx shares has probably peaked following the recent Phase 3 failure of its Ace-ER program."

I have had quite a few questions on Radius Health (RDUS) in recent weeks. The stock is down a quarter from highs in July. So is the recent decline a "buyable dip?" We take a look below in today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

Radius Health is a Boston area biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on development treatments in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases. The company has a market capitalization of just north of $1.5 billion and trades right around the $35 level.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

The company's main approved product is Tymlos. This compound was approved earlier this year in the United States to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. A decision whether the drug will be approved in Europe should be rendered by the end of this year. This is a $7 billion annual market in the United States and growing with the aging demographic. There already are a few competitors in the space from drug giants. Tymlos has fewer side effects than competitors but has a black box warning shared by another major competitor. To read more detail about the different drugs on the market for this indication and their advantages/disadvantages, I highly recommend this article. The company already has reach network coverage with managed care organizations with access to more than 133 million covered lives across Commercial and Medicare Part D plans for Tymlos.

The current Radius' pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It also has an investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. Finally, Radius also is developing RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator under investigation for potential use in hormone receptor positive breast cancer. The abaloparatide transdermal patch and elacestrant are in mid-stage development and have some time before their is any possibility of hitting the market.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Radius ended the first half of 2017 with some $215 million in cash on the balance sheet. It raised another $300 million via a secondary offering in early August, so near-term funding issues have been removed as any sort of concern.

Radius is a battleground stock among analysts at moment. Over the last four months, these analyst firms have chimed in with different views on the company and stock. H.C. Wainwright (Buy $63 price target), Maxim Group (Sell $24 price target), Canaccord Genuity (Buy $85 price target), Cantor Fitzgerald (Buy $58 price target) and Jefferies (Hold $38 price target).

Verdict:

There are a lot of unknowns around Radius at the moment, primarily how Tymlos will do against established drugs in the space. On the bright side, funding issues are now off the table and the company does have some other earlier stage assets in its pipeline. In addition, the company could make an attractive takeout target for a larger player that wanted to establish a foothold in this growing market. Finally, a beneficial owner (BB Biotech AG) continues to frequent purchases in the ~$1 million to ~$3 million range. Given this, I plan to continue to hold my current stake in Radius but have no plans to add until we have some clarity on Tymlos' market share in the osteoporosis market.