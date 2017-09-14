Recent Buy: Pfizer Inc.

What I did, and what I will continue to do.

I will be explaining my fourth buy of the month of August. Share prices of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have been hovering between $29.00 and $36.00 for the past two and half years. I find this as a decent opportunity to get into PFE because of its high dividend yield of 3.75% and of its future pipeline, which will lead to further growth.

I open a new position to my portfolio with the purchase of Pfizer Inc.

35 shares @ $33.34 on 8/15/2017

Fundamentals

Pfizer is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. PFE improves many lives of people through the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products. Its portfolio includes medicines and vaccines. Its portfolio also includes many of the world’s best-known consumer healthcare products.

Now, we will look at how PFE has been doing for the past 10 years.

Let's first look at how revenue has been doing. PFE revenue has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.97%. Currently, PFE revenue trailing twelve months (TTM) sits at $52.347 billion. This almost matches the fiscal year 2016 revenue of $52.824 billion. Analysts expect that this year and next year revenue will be $52.72 billion and $54.08 billion, respectively. I agree with this forecast because of the FDA approval of Bavencio and the recently-acquired products, including Xtandi. These types of milestones will increase revenue going forward.

Net income in 2007 was $8.144 billion, and in 2016, it was $7.215 billion. This gives us a CAGR of -1.34% in that time frame. Even though we have a negative net income CAGR, I expect this to head in the positive direction with some of the milestones I mentioned above. The good news is that net margin has been steady. Last year, net margin was 13.66%, and TTM is at 15.90%.

This chart does not go back to 2006, but we can see that revenue has been decreasing from 2011 and net income, basically flat/negative.

Like I mentioned above, I believe that both revenue and net income will start increasing in the foreseeable future. We see that analysts expect the same thing for both revenue and net income.

Earnings per share (EPS) CAGR is 0.0% for the past 10 years. In 2007, PFE EPS was $1.17, and in 2016, it was $1.17. Analysts expect 2017 EPS to be around $2.56, and in 2018, to be $2.76. So, in a 10-year time frame, EPS has been flat. In my opinion, this is a great time to be buying shares. I see and expect a turnaround going forward with growing revenues, net income, and EPS.

Now, my favorite subject. PFE dividend and dividend history.

PFE has increased dividends for seven straight years. It has a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.5%, and PFE's most recent dividend increase was 6.67%.

PFE has a current dividend yield of 3.75% with the five-year dividend growth rate being at 8.5%. This means that PFE has a Chowder Rule of 12.25 (Chowder Rule is when you add the current dividend with the five-year dividend growth rate). Normally, you want to look for a Chowder Rule of 12 or higher. We see here that PFE just met that requirement.

Can PFE pay this relatively high dividend yield and continue to increase the dividend every year like they have been doing for the past seven years?

Yes, PFE can.

The dividend payout ratio is currently at 90%. Yes, it is very high and concerning to me. However, in 2017, EPS is expected to be $2.56, and this will give a payout ratio of 50%. CFRA expects an EPS CAGR of 8%. In my judgment, this will help with decreasing the dividend payout ratio. It will also help give a mid to high single-digit dividend growth rate.

Another thing that I like what PFE is doing is that they are buying shares back. Since 2010, PFE has been lowering its shares count. This helps increase EPS as well as add value to share holders.

Valuation

Now, how much should you pay for shares of PFE?

The normal P/E for 10 years sits at 18.4, as you see in the below picture from FAST Graphs. PFE currently has a P/E of 16. PFE five-year P/E average of 19.9. Based on this information, one would think that PFE is undervalued. Let's look deeper.

Below is a picture from fastgraphs.com. Whenever the black line is under the orange line and/or blue line (depending on the situation for a particular stock), it is considered to be undervalued. You see that the black line is below both the EPS (orange line) and Normal P/E line (blue line). This translates that PFE is undervalued, in my opinion.

Base on this graph, PFE fair price is $38.40. This fair price value is based on the EPS multiple of 15. Looking forward, we see that both next year and the following year EPS will be higher, which will bring the fair price higher with it. All this information leads me to believe that PFE is slightly undervalued or fair-valued with the current price.

I like to use this graph because it gives me hope and makes me happy. If PFE trend to its five-year PE average of 19.9, we can expect a total annual rate of return of 46.23%. This high ROR is the result of 2017 and 2018 expected EPS to be almost double compared to the last three fiscal years.

PFE five-year dividend yield average is 3.42%. Right now, it sits at 3.75%. I like to use this metric as a way to determine if a stock is worth looking into. This is because when the stock price decreases, then dividend yield increases. However, in the case of PFE, since the price have been hovering between $29.00 and $36.00 for the past two and half years, this tells me that yield has been increasing because of the dividend growth.

So, how much should you pay for this stock? My assumption of the DDM model is an 7% growth rate for the next three years. The years after that I give it a 6% growth rate. I also used a 10% discount rate.

My DDM Analysis: $34.85

CFRA Fair Value: $34.30

Fair Value from SIMPLY WALL ST: $43.06

Yahoo Analyst Price Target: $37.45

FASTGraps.com: $38.40 (using the EPS multiple of 15)

Averaging out the five fair price estimates gives us a fair value of $37.61. PFE is currently at $34.10. This means that PFE is 9.34% undervalued.

Conclusion

If an investor needs exposure in the healthcare sector, then PFE is a great company to get into. It has 39 great product in its pipeline. It has made acquisition moves to increase earnings. It also has a high dividend yield with high single-digit dividend growth.

I currently have 35 shares of PFE. Since the price has increased since the time I bought it, I do not plan to add any more shares unless there is a significant drop in price.

With the purchase of 35 shares and the company paying a dividend of $0.32 a share, this will increase my annual dividend income by $44.80. My forward annual dividend income now stands at $4,179.82. You can see my monthly dividend income as well as other passive income at my site.

These are just recommendations, and I recommend you to do your own due diligence before investing in any of the stocks listed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.