Magellan Midstream's Houston Bet

An overview of Magellan's existing marine terminal, storage, and pipeline operations and those currently under construction.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has an extensive midstream presence in Houston, Texas, that is the backbone of its asset base. As a major oil & gas hub with extensive access to upstream and downstream operations, Houston is a key market for midstream players to capitalize on. Let's take a look at how expansions of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is using expansions of its marine terminal, crude & refined product distribution networks, and storage related operations in Houston to grow its 5% yield by 8% annually.

On a side note, Magellan appears to have been spared the worst from Hurricane Harvey and its operations should be returning to normal as we speak.

Macro overview

Those that have been following America's oil & gas industry know US oil exports are booming. Exports are at all-time highs, miles above where exports stood in the 1930s, 1950s, or the late-1970s to early-1980s (even with the ban in place there were still some exports, namely from Alaska), three time periods were US crude exports were at their relative peaks.

Take a look below to see for yourself.

Source: EIA

This isn't the only source of growth, take a look at surging refined products exports.

Source: EIA

With those favorable macro tailwinds in mind, let's dig in to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.'s marine terminal assets and related midstream endeavors.

Terminal growth in Houston

Houston, Texas, has access to refineries & petrochemical complexes all along the Gulf Coast along with key upstream plays through extensive pipeline networks. The Houston Ship Channel allows large marine vessels to import and export oil & gas related-goods (raw materials and refined products) all over the world.

Magellan Midstream's Galena Park terminal in Houston is located along the Houston Ship Channel and is supported by 13 million barrels of wholly-owned storage capacity and 1 million barrels of storage capacity owned through a 50/50 JV with Mexico's state-run energy firm PEMEX (the Texas Frontera venture, operated by Magellan).

All types of oil and refined products pass through the Galena Park terminal, including heavy & light/sour & sweet crude types, refined products (gasoline, diesel, kerosene), and blendstocks. Reuters reported that this terminal had the most gasoline loadings, exports, to Mexico last year from America.

The terminal has access to international markets through four existing deep-water docks capable of handling massive Panamax-sized marine vessels, the largest that can go through the Panama Canal. Several major pipeline networks are nearby, along with the ability to receive and ship out oil & refined products by truck, rail, and barge.

To service rising US oil exports and continuously strong gasoline & diesel exports (America is a net exporter of refined products) Magellan Midstream is adding a fifth dock to the Galena Park terminal. This project will be supported by enhancing pipeline connectivity and upgrading the Houston crude oil distribution system.

Magellan plans to boost its storage rates once its current contracts end to recognize increases in market rates and the various value-add investments the midstream firm has made. By the end of 2018, Magellan expects its expansion of the Galena Park terminal, which will cost an estimated $115 million, to be fully operational. Additional marine terminal capacity and high utilization rates is good news for income investors.

Distribution and storage upgrades

A big part of this project relies on the upgrades Magellan has made to its Houston oil distribution system. That includes a 50/50 joint venture between Magellan and TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to bring the $50 million HoustonLink project online. That connects TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal and was completed not too long ago. Having greater access to various crude supplies and better storage capabilities strengthens Magellan's marine terminal offerings to potential clients, enabling the firm to charge higher rates.

Magellan is also building a 24-inch diameter lateral from its East Houston terminal to Holland Avenue to handle additional volumes from several third-parties. A $70 million project due to be completed in the middle of 2018.

The 50/50 Seabrook JV between Magellan Midstrean and LBC Tank Terminals recently completed the construction of 700,000 barrels of crude storage capacity near the Houston Ship Channel. That capacity is being used to support US oil imports received through a marine terminal operated by LBC and is protected under long term contracts, with LBC Logistics being the operator of the endeavor. Net to Magellan, the first phase cost $50 million.

A pipeline was constructed (should have been completed in Q2) from that facility to third-party pipelines, connecting the Seabrook storage capacity to Magellan's Houston crude distribution system.

Phase 2 will see an additional 1.7 million barrels of oil storage capacity built out at the facility along with another pipeline, this one directly connecting the Seabrook storage complex to the Houston crude oil distribution system. Net to Magellan this development will cost $125 million and should be completed by mid-2018.

There is a potential Phase 3 in the works which would see 3 million additional barrels of crude storage capacity added to the venture, another connection to the Houston crude distribution system, and another dock capable of handling Aframax vessels. It isn't clear if that dock would be owned and operated by LBC, with the storage and pipeline assets part of the JV, or if that would be part of the Seabrook venture.

Crude oil is just part of the equation. Magellan Midstream has teamed up with Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to build a 135-mile long refined products pipeline that runs from Magellan's East Houston terminal to Hearne, Texas, which is to the NW of Houston. Along with reversing the flow of an existing refined products pipeline that will connect to the new pipeline at Hearne, Magellan will have the ability to ship out an additional 85,000 bpd of refined products from Houston to various markets in Texas (Temple, Waco and Dallas), Arkansas (Little Rock), and the Mid-Continent region (includes markets in Oklahoma).

That will boost Magellan's ability to ship out refined products from Houston by 50%, with its share of the capital expenditures coming in at $375 million. Magellan aims for a start-up in mid-2019. Supporting the development will be an additional 1 million barrels of storage capacity built at Magellan's terminals in Houston, Dallas, and Hearne, along with various pipeline connection related investments.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Final thoughts

Houston is well known for its role in supporting America's oil & gas industry, that's why the market got wracked by Hurricane Harvey. It seems that both the city and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were spared the worst case scenario and can begin recovering.

Capitalizing on favorable macro trends is a great way for midstream firms to reward income investors. A combination of rising transportation, marine terminal, and storage capacity, higher utilization rates, and higher negotiated rates with its clients means Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. can sport a higher yield.

American oil, petrochemical, and refined petroleum products exports are on a very bullish trajectory that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is smart to capitalize on through a larger presence in Houston. Expanding its ability to ship refined petroleum products out of Houston to domestic markets is also a smart move, American demand for petroleum products has been very strong.

Even better, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. isn't weighed down by incentive distribution rights and sports a high distribution coverage ratio. Investors looking for a broad overview of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. should check out this article here.

