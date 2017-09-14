Oasis Petroleum: Added Clarity

On September 11th, the management team at Oasis Petroleum (OAS) made an announcement that investors should find interesting to say the least and, in my opinion, bullish on the whole. In what follows, I will dig into their update on the firm's planned IPO of some of its midstream operations and give my thoughts on why the data here will likely benefit the value proposition of Oasis moving forward and why this may want investors to give a deeper look into the company and its potential.

A look at the news

In a prior article, I wrote about management's decision to spin off some of the company's assets. The goal here, ultimately, is to realize value for underappreciated assets on Oasis' books, even if that means that cash flow might be reduced in the future. The assets in question consist of some, but not all, of the company's midstream operations. By and large, this consists of properties located in the Wild Basin, but it also includes some ownership over assets located in Alger, Cottonwood, Hebron, Indian Hills, and Red Bank.

One statement I made in my previous article was that we really have no idea what the business might get for its midstream operations. This was because, at the time, we didn't know all of the details surrounding the IPO. All we knew was that, if management is correct, the annualized EBITDA that should be realized on these assets should total around $155 million by the end of this year. However, even that created uncertainty because management said they would divest of some, not all, of their midstream operations.

Personally, even though I don't like EBITDA, seeing a multiple of 10 to 12 times for quality assets may not be too unreasonable but it would certainly not be cheap (I'm assuming interest expense is near zero). This would put a potential value on an unlevered midstream business (if it were truly standalone) of maybe $1.55 billion or more. To put this in perspective, Oasis itself is currently trading for $1.70 billion, so it's possible that investors may actually be getting its non-midstream assets for free.

While this may not seem like an appropriate valuation to some, management seems to think a similar range is realistic. In its prospectus, Oasis included a pro forma financial statement for the 12 months ending June of 2018. While forecasts can always change, they are of the opinion that distributable cash flow will be around $42.7 million while EBITDA will be a bit higher at $48.3 million. This means that a sizable chunk of the company's midstream cash flow will still come through it, which means that the company is retaining a nice amount of assets here.

What does this mean for shareholders?

According to management's newest press release on the issue, Oasis plans to sell 7.5 million shares on the market, with the new company under the name Oasis Midstream Partners LP and with the ticker symbol OMP. In addition to this, the firm will give underwriters the opportunity to buy an additional 1.125 million shares for a total of 8.625 million shares that could be sold to the public. Based on expectations, this will represent between 27.3% and 31.4% of Oasis' total shares that will be issued in OMP, leaving Oasis itself retaining somewhere between 68.6% and 72.7% of the spinoff.

In exchange for selling a piece of these assets to the public, Oasis hopes to receive between $19 and $21 per share. This is, of course, before factoring in spinoff-related fees that will certainly be factored into play. When you do the math, this implies that, if nothing changes between now and the time of the spinoff, Oasis should receive between $142.5 million and just over $181.1 million on a gross basis in the form of cash. The lower end of this would be under the assumption that they receive proceeds of just $19 per share on the 7.5 million shares, while the higher end assumes $21 per share on the max number of shares being sold. I honestly have no way of knowing what the spinoff-related costs, including the discount on shares, will be, but a rule of thumb is to use a rate of about 7%. If this holds, net proceeds should be between $132.5 million and $168.5 million.

Of course, this is just one piece of the pie. You also have the remaining interest in the spun-off midstream assets to take into consideration. The total value of the assets being put into OMP would be, at the same $19 to $21 per share range, between $521.93 million and $576.87 million, with a mid-point of $549.40 million. If we take the mid-point and take out the estimated mid-point for proceeds under a scenario where all possible shares are sold to the public and underwriters, Oasis would still have about $376.90 million worth of OMP shares outstanding.

When you calculate what this means, you come out with Oasis receiving a pretty attractive multiple on these midstream assets. Based on the math, we're looking at a price to distributable cash flow ratio of between 12.2 and 13.5. Looking at EBITDA, this number is more conservative with a multiple of between 10.8 and 11.9. Assuming the market recognizes this value as being appropriate, the implication for the rest of Oasis' midstream assets could be quite meaningful.

The last thing I should mention are the incentive distribution rights (their IDRs) that Oasis will receive. One of the best parts of spinning off a segment into a publicly-traded pass-through entity is that the change can affect how cash is distributed. Even if Oasis will no longer own 100% of OMP, their IDRs will give them the right to receive more cash than if the firm were just keeping common shares in the spinoff. While not all of the details have been ironed out yet, you can see the gist of what management has in mind in the image below.

*Taken from Oasis Petroleum

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that Oasis is on the right path. I'm actually quite optimistic about this spinoff and I think it will create value for the firm. What's more, I would be interested in seeing what a spinoff of the rest of its midstream assets would mean for its value, since the data so far suggests, quite strongly, that the market isn't full appreciating the company's fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.